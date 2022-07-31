Mobile mammography to stop in Toledo, Perrysburg
Two stops in Perrysburg and one in Toledo are planned for Mercy Health’s mobile mammography van this week.
Visits are Tuesday at Mercy Health-Perrysburg Primary Care 1103 Village Square Dr. Suite 100; Wednesday at Mercy Health — Point Shoreland Family Medicine 2755 Shoreland Ave. Toledo; and Thursday at Mercy Health-Starbright Primary Care 28555 Starbright Blvd., Perrysburg.
Details were provided on the Mercy Health website, which reports that people should call 833-MAMMVAN (833-626-6826) to schedule a mobile mammogram screening.
No physician’s order is needed, and financial assistance is available, the announcement noted.
A link to further details about the program is available at bit.ly/3aoCew4 .
