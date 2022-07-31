Alabama NewsCenter — Recipe: Cherry Coconut Pecan Bars

www.alabamawx.com
Related
Alabama Pecan Growers Association goes nuts over Newberry Orchard
The APGA made a rare visit to North Alabama during their annual summer tour. Newberry Pecan Orchard hosted the group and showed them why their pecans have a little personality.
alreporter.com
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Alabama
A Gulf Shores restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Hog Wild Beach & BBQ as the top choice for Alabama. "A favorite on Yelp, reviewers rave about...
Bama Rush TikTok 2022: What to know about Alabama’s ‘season 2′
Last year, a TikTok trend let millions inside the sparkle-skirt-wearing world of Alabama Panhellenic culture. The grueling process of Panhellenic sorority recruitment at The University of Alabama has recently gained the attention of a nationwide audience, thanks to what some have called an online “takeover” of hopeful rushees on TikTok, an online video platform.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Breaking: Alabama Wildlife Gives Shocking Black Bear Warning
This is nothing any of us wanna see when we get home from work. But Apparently, it's in our future. Alabama residents have been capturing videos and pictures of these Black Bears from all over the great state of Alabama. It's one thing to capture footage on a trail camera.
These 5 Tuscaloosa burgers are some of the best in Alabama
Tuscaloosa burgers do not disappoint. Sometimes that’s all that can satisfy your appetite, especially at the end of a grueling work week or another exhausting (yet successful, of course) gameday at the Capstone. And Alabama has some of the best burgers in the country, specifically in the Druid City,...
thebamabuzz.com
Don’t miss out on the World’s Longest Yard Sale, coming to Alabama August 4-7
Love shopping till you drop and finding a good bargain? This event is perfect for you. 127 Yard Sale (the world’s longest yard sale!) will be in Alabama from Thursday, August 4-Sunday, August 7. Keep reading for all the details. 690 miles of shopping. Yes, you read that right....
ROUND TWO: The strangest town names in Alabama, according to Reddit users
News 19 asked, and the users of r/Alabama on Reddit responded. Here are the strangest town names across the state of Alabama.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Step Inside: You May Never Want to Leave This Alabama Airbnb Staycation
If you are looking for a lake getaway, I have found the perfect spot for you on Smith Lake. The Airbnb hosts 10 guests with 4 bedrooms, 7 beds, and 3.5 baths. This lake home is a perfect spot for peace and tranquility. Or it could be a great party atmosphere. It could be anything you make it out to be.
alabamawx.com
Some Sun, Some Clouds, Scattered Afternoon Storms… A Typical Summer in Central Alabama
THE REST OF THE WORK WEEK: Get ready for a pretty repetitive forecast for Central Alabama, as each day will be typical summer weather days. Wednesday will partly to mostly sunny skies with a good chance of scattered afternoon to early evening showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.
Canine influenza spreading rapidly across Alabama
Canine Influenza is rapidly spreading across the country and has significantly impacted Alabama for the first time.
Alabama man finds class ring 35 years after losing it
A DeKalb County man now has a treasured item back that was lost for nearly 35 years – and social media helped him find it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvtm13.com
Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
WAAY-TV
Alabama ends daily Covid-19 updates
While variants continue to plague Alabama, at least one part of the Covid-19 pandemic is over – mostly. The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Monday it is ending daily updates to the Covid-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard. Now, weekly updates will be posted at 11 a.m. Thursdays. Prior...
Alabama Man Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is To Help Holt Heal
After the Tornado outbreak in April of 2011, a lot of money came into the area to help rebuilt Tuscaloosa. It appeared that the bulk of that money came to the City of Tuscaloosa, and much of the damaged county area did not receive much help. One such home was...
alabamawx.com
Midday Nowcast: Quiet for Now, but Rain and Storms Return this Afternoon
Another day of watching the radar as scattered showers and storms are in the forecast, with more numerous and widespread coverage across South Alabama as the sea breeze front remains very active this week. At the writing of this forecast, late morning, the radar is relatively quiet, but like the past few days, as daytime heating increases, so will instability, fueling those scattered to numerous showers and and storms to develop. Any storm will produce tropical downpours and a lot of lightning.
alabamawx.com
Midday Nowcast: A Sea of Humidity
Another very humid day with temperatures ranging from the mid 80s to mid 90s across the state. All morning, we have been dealing with an active radar for areas north of Birmingham, and we will continue to deal with pockets of rain and storms across the northern parts of the state due to a weak surface trough sinking south.
What are the most bizarre town names in North Alabama?
North Alabama isn't just home to things like beautiful nature and bustling cities – it's also home to towns with some of the most bizarre names in the state.
‘Battle of Alcatraz,’ gator feeding, Gene Stallings stroke: Down in Alabama
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. Today, learn about an Alabama man who was among inmates killed in what became known as the “Battle of Alcatraz” prison in 1946. And in more current news:. Back to school 2022: Do Alabama...
alabamawx.com
Mid-Afternoon Update: Pretty Nice July Sunday
The final day of July 2022 has been partly cloudy and hot across North and Central Alabama. Isolated storms have been limited to the northern third of the state, as promised, but have been pretty few and far between. They have been increasing over the past hour though between Huntsville, Decatur, Jasper, and Oneonta. There were some decent thundershowers in the Gadsden area earlier. These storms are taking advantage of the better moisture in that area.
Comments / 0