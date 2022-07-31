Women’s empowerment expo held at PNC Arena in Raleigh

www.cbs17.com
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
3 great burger spots in Raleigh, North CarolinaAlina Andras
Durham baseball team in RBI World SeriesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Triangle area police join communities’ National Night Out events
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Law enforcement agencies across the Triangle were out interacting with the community Tuesday as part of National Night Out. CBS 17 spoke to both Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews and Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson about efforts they hope will make their communities safer. In April, Andrews...
Law enforcement agencies across the Triangle hosting National Night Out events
The national event is widely celebrated the first Tuesday of August each year by law enforcement and the communities they serve.
Everything That Went Down at Women’s Empowerment 2022
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Raleigh, North Carolina celebrated the return of their Women’s Empowerment Expo at the PNC Arena on Saturday, July 30. With the theme of “Faith, Family, and Career,” ladies (and gentlemen) were treated to a day of encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. The event, hosted by Radio One […]
Nonprofit theatre run by Raleigh native, Broadway star gets new space in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A nonprofit theatre in Raleigh is getting ready for its first performance on a new stage. Lauren Kennedy Brady, a former Broadway star and Raleigh native, runs Theatre Raleigh. In June of 2020, she says she moved the theatre to a new 18,000-square-foot space on...
3 great burger spots in Raleigh, North Carolina
If you happen to live in Raleigh and you love eating tasty, juicy burgers then you are in right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Raleigh, North Carolina.
National Night Out in Durham's McDougald Terrace aims to give youth a positive outlook on life
Officers were there engaging and strengthening its ties with people who live in the neighborhood.
Family discovers Raleigh house used to be own by beloved mayor
Raleigh, N.C. — We never know who has lived in and used our space before us. A home can hold so much history. I recently took a trip down the rabbit hole of learning about my home's history and am happy to report it did not disappoint. Our home’s...
Best place to live in the U.S.? Raleigh ranks 14th, study finds
RALEIGH – Raleigh ranks highly as a best place to live in the United States, a new analysis found. And another North Carolina town ranks in the top 20: Asheville. Both Cary and Durham ranked in the top 50, with Cary ranked 44th and Durham ranked 45th, according to this year’s rankings report from Livability.com, the “Best Places to Live in the US.”
Wake County cancels most schools on Election Day
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County School Board approved a measure to close most Wake County Public Schools on Election Day for years to come following a meeting Tuesday night. Tuesday’s vote did not include multi-track year-round schools, but the board said it will revisit that decision come...
Women's conference brings thousands to PNC Arena for uplifting conversation around women's issues
Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena was rocking with music and excitement Saturday for the Women’s Empowerment Conference, the first in-person conference since the pandemic. There was a star-studded lineup aimed at celebrating and honoring the accomplishments of women. Each year the conference brings keynote speakers, guests and vendors...
Wake Forest beer, wine seller pleads guilty to embezzlement
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest wine and beer store owner has plead guilty to several felony tax charges. The North Carolina Department of Revenue says Joseph Patrick O’Keefe, 56, was president of Wine & Beer 101, Inc.. Between Jan. 1, 2012 and Sept. 30, 2018, NCDOR...
Dozens lace up sneakers for second annual Unity Run in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday, runners and walkers in Durham were given three goals: get exercise, make new friends and have fun at the second annual Unity Run. It’s a run/walk hosted by Together We Stand, where participants are encouraged to not just get their steps in, but to also meet strangers.
Cary teen to start Ph.D. program at NC State this fall
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary teen has received a undergraduate degree in applied mathematics at NC State this last school year. Madhusudan Madhavan, 16, graduated with a 4.0 GPA and is now getting ready to start a Ph.D. in applied mathematics. “I’ve always had a passion for learning...
NC man wins $276,942 after buying $2 ticket at Food Lion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Jami Sasso-Zavala, of Raleigh, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won a $25,000 a year for life prize in Monday’s drawing. Sasso-Zavala bought his winning ticket at the Food Lion on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he had the […]
3 businesses unveiled for Raleigh's Iron Works; Selma's new food hall
Raleigh Iron Works, the city's new mixed-used innovation hub, is adding three new businesses to the opening roster.
Raleigh Iron Works looks to two Durham favorites for its first restaurant additions
The development off Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh plans to open next year with 220 apartments, plus offices and retail space.
Raleigh man could’ve been Lucky for Life, settles for one big payday worth $390,000
A Raleigh man who could have been lucky for life is content with being more than a quarter of a million dollars richer right now.
Plan for Fayetteville’s Market House to tell building’s history
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A plan to repurpose Fayetteville’s Market House is moving forward. The Fayetteville City Council agreed to the plan that aims to tell the building’s history. The building is almost 200 years old and, at one point, was a site where slaves were sold. “The Market...
Meet the 10 vendors of the Johnston County food hall that’s scheduled to open soon
David Chang’s chicken sandwich brand headlines the eateries coming to the Old North State Food Hall.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Transgender woman says she's not allowed to work at Durham Catholic school
DURHAM, N.C. — Coming home every day, Wilhelmina Indermaur uses holy water to protect herself. The Virgin Mary, she says, also providing a welcoming embrace as the teacher struggles to find acceptance in her community. What You Need To Know. A Durham woman describes herself as a devout...
