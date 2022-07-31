ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Stolen Decatur trailer is valued at $1,200, police report

By Tony Reid
Herald & Review
 3 days ago
herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Decatur woman charged with being driver for catalytic converter burglar

DECATUR — Annette M. Crockett is charged with being the hired getaway driver for a Decatur man who police accuse of traveling around Central Illinois stealing and reselling catalytic converters. Crockett, 33, is due to appear Aug. 10 in Macon County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing on charges...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur burglar armed with a bayonet or small sword, police report

DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man caught burglarizing a house was armed with what officers describe as a “large bayonet/sword” tucked into the waistband of his pants. A Decatur police sworn affidavit said officers were called to a home in the 900 block of West...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for liquor thief

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a series of liquor thefts. In a news release, Crime Stoppers said that the thefts happened at Haymakers, located at 3501 South Fields Drive in Champaign, over the course of two months. In each theft, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Armed female drug dealer won't get off the phone, Decatur police report

DECATUR — A woman police accuse of being an armed drug dealer refused to stop making phone calls when faced with arrest, a sworn affidavit said. The 18-year-old suspect was pulled over around 11:30 p.m. July 18 by members of the Decatur Police Community Action Team, which particularly targets illegal weapons and drug sales.
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Decatur, IL
Crime & Safety
Herald & Review

Janitorial fracas at Decatur school results in battery charge

DECATUR — A member of the janitorial staff at Robertson Charter School is facing a preliminary charge of aggravated battery after police accuse him of knocking a janitorial colleague over with a violent “belly bump.”. A sworn affidavit said the incident happened in a hallway of the school...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Fire breaks out on prison guard tower

LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from Lincoln and other Logan County towns were called to Logan Correctional Center Tuesday morning after a fire started on the roof of a guard tower. The fire started around 9:50 a.m. and was determined to have been caused by a lightning strike. Responding firefighters used a water cannon on […]
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

‘It’s sad,’ hotel manager says after deadly fight

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – A fight broke out at a Rantoul hotel Monday that left one woman dead and another in custody. Rantoul police arrested 27-year-old Khydijah Brazell in connection to the incident. She was charged with murder. First Heritage Inn front desk manager Diana Day doesn’t believe any of the hotel staff saw anything. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Property Crime#East Huston Drive
WCIA

Macon County Crime Stoppers looks for information on shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a shooting out of Decatur. In a news release, officers said police were called on July 24 to a reported shooting near East Leafland Avenue and North Illinois Street. When officers arrived, they found someone who was shot in their hand. During their […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Rantoul Police arrest woman in connection to deadly fight

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police officers said a woman was arrested in connection to a deadly fight. In a news release, Detective Sergeant James Schmidt said officers were called Monday afternoon regarding a battery victim at a hospital. That victim, Shelby Rix, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. Officers found 27-year-old […]
RANTOUL, IL
WAND TV

Police: Man was planning to commit a mass shooting in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man is facing charges after police said he sent hundreds of e-mails threatening to commit a mass shooting in Champaign. Michael Miller, 54, of Savoy, will be arraigned Tuesday on one count of Making a Terrorist Threat, a class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wlds.com

Sangamon County Man Dies in Calhoun Motorcycle Crash on Saturday

A Sangamon County man has been identified as the individual killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in northern Calhoun County. Illinois State Police report that at 4:10PM Saturday just north of the Village of Michael on Illinois Route 100 a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 100 following several other motorcycles.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Herald & Review

Police: Decatur man high on meth during burglary

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man told them he was “high on methamphetamine” when he smashed his way into an oil change shop and stole more than $2,000 worth of replica model cars. Shane M. Jones, 32, was being held in the Macon County Jail Monday...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Crime of the week: Decatur Police seek help in solving July shooting

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a July shooting, this week’s crime of the week. On the afternoon of July 24, Decatur police responded to a report of a shooting at the 1100 block of East Leafland Avenue, according to a department statement.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Found rounds appear to come from AK-47 assault rifle, Decatur police say

DECATUR — Police said a woman walking in the 2900 block of West Main Street in Decatur early Saturday stumbled across 15 spent rounds and two live rounds of 7.62 x 39mm caliber, the type of ammunition fired by an AK-47 assault rifle. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said the...
newschannel20.com

1 dead, 3 injured in graduation party shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A violent and deadly weekend in central Illinois. A 14-year-old girl is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at a graduation party in Decatur early Sunday morning. Police say that shots were fired at around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur man needed stitches after girlfriend attacks with knife, police report

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man needed six stitches to close a steak knife wound to the hand after he was attacked by his live-in girlfriend. A sworn affidavit said the conflict started when the man received a call on his phone from another woman. As the argument escalated, the man said his 26-year-old girlfriend of two years became more enraged after he punched her television to show his displeasure with her.
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Teen girl shot while traveling in car in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Police say a 17-year-old girl was shot in the torso through the door of her car early Sunday morning. Two houses were also hit by the gunfire. It happened at approximately 5:49 a.m. in the 1200 block of Alberta Parkway. Police say three men were...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Springfield man arrested for drug and illegal firearm possession

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Springfield Police arrested a man Sunday night for multiple drug and firearm charges after driving off from a traffic stop.   Police officials said they tried to stop 26-year-old Andrew Westrum on Sangamon Avenue when he continued driving west. He ignored multiple traffic lights and hit a car at the intersection of […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy