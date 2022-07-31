Stolen Decatur trailer is valued at $1,200, police report

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man needed six stitches to close a steak knife wound to the hand after he was attacked by his live-in girlfriend. A sworn affidavit said the conflict started when the man received a call on his phone from another woman. As the argument escalated, the man said his 26-year-old girlfriend of two years became more enraged after he punched her television to show his displeasure with her.

DECATUR, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO