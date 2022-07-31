Stolen Decatur trailer is valued at $1,200, police report

herald-review.com
Herald & Review
Decatur woman charged with being driver for catalytic converter burglar
DECATUR — Annette M. Crockett is charged with being the hired getaway driver for a Decatur man who police accuse of traveling around Central Illinois stealing and reselling catalytic converters. Crockett, 33, is due to appear Aug. 10 in Macon County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing on charges...
Herald & Review
Decatur burglar armed with a bayonet or small sword, police report
DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man caught burglarizing a house was armed with what officers describe as a “large bayonet/sword” tucked into the waistband of his pants. A Decatur police sworn affidavit said officers were called to a home in the 900 block of West...
Crime Stoppers looking for liquor thief
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a series of liquor thefts. In a news release, Crime Stoppers said that the thefts happened at Haymakers, located at 3501 South Fields Drive in Champaign, over the course of two months. In each theft, […]
Herald & Review
Armed female drug dealer won't get off the phone, Decatur police report
DECATUR — A woman police accuse of being an armed drug dealer refused to stop making phone calls when faced with arrest, a sworn affidavit said. The 18-year-old suspect was pulled over around 11:30 p.m. July 18 by members of the Decatur Police Community Action Team, which particularly targets illegal weapons and drug sales.
Herald & Review
Daughter tells police mother is driving drunk, authorities say
MOUNT ZION — Police said they were alerted to a female drunk driver by the woman’s daughter, and then had to struggle to arrest the suspect after she told them “she was not going to jail” and lay face down on her couch. A sworn affidavit...
Herald & Review
Janitorial fracas at Decatur school results in battery charge
DECATUR — A member of the janitorial staff at Robertson Charter School is facing a preliminary charge of aggravated battery after police accuse him of knocking a janitorial colleague over with a violent “belly bump.”. A sworn affidavit said the incident happened in a hallway of the school...
Fire breaks out on prison guard tower
LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from Lincoln and other Logan County towns were called to Logan Correctional Center Tuesday morning after a fire started on the roof of a guard tower. The fire started around 9:50 a.m. and was determined to have been caused by a lightning strike. Responding firefighters used a water cannon on […]
‘It’s sad,’ hotel manager says after deadly fight
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – A fight broke out at a Rantoul hotel Monday that left one woman dead and another in custody. Rantoul police arrested 27-year-old Khydijah Brazell in connection to the incident. She was charged with murder. First Heritage Inn front desk manager Diana Day doesn’t believe any of the hotel staff saw anything. […]
Macon County Crime Stoppers looks for information on shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a shooting out of Decatur. In a news release, officers said police were called on July 24 to a reported shooting near East Leafland Avenue and North Illinois Street. When officers arrived, they found someone who was shot in their hand. During their […]
Rantoul Police arrest woman in connection to deadly fight
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police officers said a woman was arrested in connection to a deadly fight. In a news release, Detective Sergeant James Schmidt said officers were called Monday afternoon regarding a battery victim at a hospital. That victim, Shelby Rix, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. Officers found 27-year-old […]
WAND TV
Police: Man was planning to commit a mass shooting in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man is facing charges after police said he sent hundreds of e-mails threatening to commit a mass shooting in Champaign. Michael Miller, 54, of Savoy, will be arraigned Tuesday on one count of Making a Terrorist Threat, a class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison.
wlds.com
Sangamon County Man Dies in Calhoun Motorcycle Crash on Saturday
A Sangamon County man has been identified as the individual killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in northern Calhoun County. Illinois State Police report that at 4:10PM Saturday just north of the Village of Michael on Illinois Route 100 a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 100 following several other motorcycles.
nprillinois.org
Springfield police found to stop black motorists more and other top stories|First Listen
Springfield police found to stop black motorists five times more than white drivers. Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is on the defensive. National Weather Service warns of intense heat today for Central Illinois and confirms tornado touched down in Logan County on Wednesday. Caterpillar reports positive earnings results for...
Herald & Review
Police: Decatur man high on meth during burglary
DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man told them he was “high on methamphetamine” when he smashed his way into an oil change shop and stole more than $2,000 worth of replica model cars. Shane M. Jones, 32, was being held in the Macon County Jail Monday...
Herald & Review
Crime of the week: Decatur Police seek help in solving July shooting
DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a July shooting, this week’s crime of the week. On the afternoon of July 24, Decatur police responded to a report of a shooting at the 1100 block of East Leafland Avenue, according to a department statement.
Herald & Review
Found rounds appear to come from AK-47 assault rifle, Decatur police say
DECATUR — Police said a woman walking in the 2900 block of West Main Street in Decatur early Saturday stumbled across 15 spent rounds and two live rounds of 7.62 x 39mm caliber, the type of ammunition fired by an AK-47 assault rifle. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said the...
newschannel20.com
1 dead, 3 injured in graduation party shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A violent and deadly weekend in central Illinois. A 14-year-old girl is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at a graduation party in Decatur early Sunday morning. Police say that shots were fired at around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of...
Herald & Review
Decatur man needed stitches after girlfriend attacks with knife, police report
DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man needed six stitches to close a steak knife wound to the hand after he was attacked by his live-in girlfriend. A sworn affidavit said the conflict started when the man received a call on his phone from another woman. As the argument escalated, the man said his 26-year-old girlfriend of two years became more enraged after he punched her television to show his displeasure with her.
newschannel20.com
Teen girl shot while traveling in car in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Police say a 17-year-old girl was shot in the torso through the door of her car early Sunday morning. Two houses were also hit by the gunfire. It happened at approximately 5:49 a.m. in the 1200 block of Alberta Parkway. Police say three men were...
Springfield man arrested for drug and illegal firearm possession
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Springfield Police arrested a man Sunday night for multiple drug and firearm charges after driving off from a traffic stop. Police officials said they tried to stop 26-year-old Andrew Westrum on Sangamon Avenue when he continued driving west. He ignored multiple traffic lights and hit a car at the intersection of […]
