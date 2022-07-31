Evacuation orders lifted in Larimer County wildfire

DENVER — Larimer County crews responded to a wildfire burning northeast of Carter Lake on Sunday.

The fire, which was named the Wild Wing Fire, was burning near Wild Wing Drive off of County Road 12 and County Road 29. It grew to 20 acres, but it was 100% contained by about 1:30 p.m.

Authorities had issued mandatory evacuations for residents in the Wild Wing Drive area, but that order was lifted around 2 p.m. after the fire was contained. An evacuation center was set up at the Berthoud Community Center, but it has since been closed.

The fire was first reported Sunday afternoon. Investigators have determined the cause of the fire was "electrical in nature," but did not provide additional information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.