ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver7 News KMGH

Evacuation orders lifted in Larimer County wildfire

By Robert Garrison
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cu01h_0gziFTRo00

DENVER — Larimer County crews responded to a wildfire burning northeast of Carter Lake on Sunday.

The fire, which was named the Wild Wing Fire, was burning near Wild Wing Drive off of County Road 12 and County Road 29. It grew to 20 acres, but it was 100% contained by about 1:30 p.m.

Authorities had issued mandatory evacuations for residents in the Wild Wing Drive area, but that order was lifted around 2 p.m. after the fire was contained. An evacuation center was set up at the Berthoud Community Center, but it has since been closed.

The fire was first reported Sunday afternoon. Investigators have determined the cause of the fire was "electrical in nature," but did not provide additional information.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 31, 5pm

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments / 1

Related
OutThere Colorado

Mandatory evacuations ordered due to fire in Colorado

Update: The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in Larimer County due to a new fire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29. "Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Wild Wing Drive area. The west boundary is County Road 29, east boundary is Homer Road, south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary...
CBS Denver

Crews respond to wildfire near homes in area of Wild Wing Drive in Larimer

A wildfire sparked in the area of Wild Wing Drive off County Road 12 and County Road 29 in Larimer County on Sunday afternoon. Evacuations were lifted for this area after being previously put in place. The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming tweeted Larimer County Sheriff's Office reported the fire had been contained. According to to the sheriff's office, the evacuations for this area included the west boundary at County Road 29, east boundary at Homer Road, south boundary at County Road 12 and the north boundary, which was approximately 1 mile north of County Road 12.   Residents were being told to evacuate immediately, with the option to head to Berthoud Community Center at 248 Welch Ave in Berthoud. The community center was closed after the evacuation order was lifted. 
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Wildfire
KKTV

Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
CBS Denver

Flash Flood Warnings go into effect for parts of Colorado

There were two separate Flash Flood Warnings in effect for different parts of Colorado on Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service in Boulder confirmed. According to NWS, there was a Flash Flood Warning for the eastern portion of the Cameron Peak Burn Area until 3:45 p.m. in Larimer County, which included Masonville. This had the potential to effect roughly 216 people. Another Flash Flood Warning impacted the East Troublesome Fire Area until 4 p.m. in Grand County. This included Grand Lake and Highway 125. This had the potential to impact almost 500 people and one school.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers

Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
AURORA, CO
northfortynews

Progress on Roundabout Brings Intersection Closure

A lot has changed near the intersection of 35th Ave. and O St. in the past three months as the Weld County Department of Public Works and project contractor, IHC Scott, work to construct a [...] This post Progress on Roundabout Brings Intersection Closure previously appeared on North Forty News.
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Hot start to August with more monsoon storms expected

The month of August will kick off Monday with hot weather for Denver and the eastern plains of Colorado as highs climb well into the 90s. Some areas could even reach the low 100s. It will be a bit cooler in the mountains and on the western slope thanks to afternoon cloud cover associated with monsoon storms.We'll see several rounds of monsoon storms in the week ahead with an ongoing potential to see flash flooding on burn scars. The storms will be more concentrated across western and southern Colorado on Monday with higher chances on the plains and in the northern mountains toward the end of the week.We could see some wildfire smoke drift through the northern half of Colorado during the day on Monday due to several large fires burning in states like California, Idaho and Montana. In addition there is an Ozone Alert in effect for Denver, Boulder, Greeley and Fort Collins until at least 4 p.m. on Monday.Tuesday will be another hot day for Denver and the plains but temperatures will come down a bit during the middle of the week and again over the weekend thanks to anticipated surges of monsoon moisture.
DENVER, CO
9News

39 years later, FBI searching for Boulder murder suspect

DENVER — In August 1983, Sid Wells was 22 years old and about to enter his senior year at CU Boulder with dreams of becoming a broadcast journalist. His longtime girlfriend, Shauna, was the daughter of actor Robert Redford, which was a major reason the story attracted so much attention when Wells was murdered.
BOULDER, CO
5280.com

3 Gorgeous Colorado Destinations You Could (And Should) Access by Vehicle

Ever wanted to enjoy the majesty of the Centennial State’s wilderness vistas without having to use your legs? You’re not alone: Overlanding, the Instagram-era name for exploring the backcountry as far as any road—and street-legal vehicle—will take you, is one of the fastest-growing automotive trends, according to the Specialty Equipment Market Association. That growth will be on full display in Loveland this month at the annual Overland Expo Mountain West (August 26 through 28; day passes start at $25). The event includes seminars and classes, but the main attraction is ogling the latest gear and tricked-out adventure rigs, some of which can run well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. “That’s the great thing about overlanding,” says Bryan Rogala, host of Outside magazine’s beginner overlanding video series, The 101. “You can travel deep into the wilderness and make your camp as luxurious and comfortable as you can imagine.” But don’t be fooled into thinking you need to spend big to enjoy the outdoors on four wheels. These Colorado starter routes should be a regular Sunday cruise in just about any four-wheel-drive SUV.
COLORADO STATE
broomfieldenterprise.com

Local Broomfield family-owned locksmith business preparing for move across town

A longtime family-owned Broomfield business will be making a move later this year. Jimmie Lock and Key, originally started by Jim Clay in 1982, serves as the only locksmith business local to Broomfield. The business will be moving from its home at 555 U.S. 287 to a building located behind the Burger King off 120th Avenue and Main Street.
BROOMFIELD, CO
denverite.com

Remember when Westminster had lower rent? Denver one-bedroom apartments are cheaper

Westminster was once seen as an affordable-ish landing spot for young people who could no longer pay Denver and Boulder rents. Those days may be over. Now, the Denver suburb, which has seen a mural festival, a revitalized downtown, an Alamo Drafthouse, a new Tattered Cover, and plenty of wacky events programming (ballerina dodgeball, anybody?), has the highest one-bedroom rents in the metro area. The price: $1,860, according to data pulled from active listings on the online rental site Zumper.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Man arrested after bomb threat evacuates Greeley shopping center

A bomb threat forced the evacuation of a shopping center in Greeley. It happened Monday just before 2 p.m. at the Canvas Credit Union in the Bittersweet Shopping Center on the 3500 block of 10th Street. Police said Jeffery Kelley entered the credit union and threatened that he had a bomb on his persons. He then left the bank and set the package down on the street. The Greeley/Weld Bomb Squad determined it was not an explosive device. Kelley was arrested at the scene. The shopping center was reopened to the public about 90 minutes later around 3:30 p.m.
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Nebraska plane crash kills 2 from Colorado

TRYON, Neb. — Two men from Colorado died in a small plane crash in Nebraska on July 25. McPherson County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 80-year-old James Holland from Fort Collins, and 58-year-old Daniel Zahner from Boulder, NBC Nebraska News 2 reports. The single-engine RV9A flying from Greeley,...
MCPHERSON COUNTY, NE
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy