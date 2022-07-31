ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines skate shop takes award at Dew Tour while international stars head winners' board

By Teresa Kay Albertson, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V3OyO_0gziFLdE00

The Dew Tour Des Moines skateboarding competition held at Lauridsen Skatepark in Des Moines ended Saturday with local and international leaders toping the winning board.

Saturday's Battle of the Shops on the Dew Tour Skateboard Street course, featuring skaters representing local skateboard shops, was topped by Subsect Skateshop of Des Moines, according to dewtour.com. The shop was represented by local skaters Jacob Kelly and Mirza Jasarovic.

Subsect is less than one mile away from Lauridsen Skatepark.

Taking second place in the competition was Familia Skateshop from Minneapolis and third place went to Escapist Skateshop from Kansas City.

Individual and adaptive skateboarding results

Sky Brown, 14, won the Women's Park Final on Saturday with 89.66 points according to dewtour.com. Brown is a British-Japanese rider and surfer who competes for Great Britain. She defeated close friend Sakura Yosozumi, 20, of Japan, who racked up 83 points, and Cocona Hiraki, 13, of Japan, with 82.66 points.

The three top female athletes met again just one year after taking the first three spots at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. In Tokyo, Josozumi took gold, Hiraki took silver and Brown took bronze.

Gustavo Ribeiro, 22, of Portugal, won the men's Street final with 89 points. Yuto Horigome, 23, of Japan, took second with 87.33 points and Kelvin Hoefler, 28, of Brazil, took third with 86 points.

Ribeiro took eighth place in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics men's Street competition. Horigome took gold in the Tokyo Olympics and Hoefler took silver.

The women's adaptive Street final went to Tia Pearl, 32, of the United States, with 71.33 points. Kanya Sesser, 29, of the United States took second with 62.33 points and Darian Haynes, 22, of the United States in third place with 40 points.

Filipe Nunez, 22, from Brazil, took first place in the men's adaptive Street final with 95.66 points. Steven Breeding, 35, from the United States took second with 91.66 points and Justin Bishop, 35, of the United States took third with 88.66 points.

Teresa Kay Albertson covers crime, courts and local government in Ames and central Iowa for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register. Reach her at talbertson@registermedia.com or 515-419-6098.

Comments / 3

okaydude
2d ago

Sundays event was real chaos. confusion in stead of forming a line skaters came from every direction and all at the same time no Marshall's to allow safety for skaters. People landing on top of each other with the real possibility of someone being injured. Why was ages 5 to 30 competing together all at the same time. Get it together, have an organized event and a fair one.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Des Moines

Ask Axios: Why are eagles dropping fish at Principal Park?

Question: My husband has been to two noon games (at Principal Park) this year and both had a fish fall onto the field after being dropped by an eagle. How many fish fall on the field in a year? — Sara Thies, DSMState of play: The park, which is home to the Iowa Cubs, is located at the confluence of the Des Moines and Raccoon rivers and serves as the home base for lots of eagles.Michael Gartner tells Axios that he's unaware of any eagle-fish drops in the more than 20 years that he owned the team before selling it last year. Yes, but: Sam Bernabe, the Iowa Cubs' general manager, says it happened at least once this season.A player initially thought a spectator had thrown the fish at him over the centerfield wall, Bernabe said.💬 Our thought bubble: The eagle just wants to play. Recruit that bird.What we're watching: The Iowa Cubs play Tuesday-Sunday home games for the next two weeks.Take your glove. You make catch a ball or you may catch a fish.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Latin King property sold to New Jersey real estate investment trust

A New Jersey-based real estate investment trust has purchased property on which the popular Latin King restaurant is located, Polk County real estate records show. SCF RC Funding IV LLC paid Latin King RE LLC $2.15 million for the property, located at 2200 Hubbell Ave. in Des Moines (pictured). The 1.7-acre parcel includes the one-story, 8,872-square-foot building in which the landmark restaurant is located.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
KCRG.com

Pilot, passengers burned in hot air balloon accident at National Balloon Classic

INDIANOLA, Iowa (WOI) - A hot air balloon accidently struck a powerline during a pre-dawn flight Saturday morning at the National Balloon Classic, leaving a pilot and three people injured. According to the executive director of the event, once the balloon hit the transmission line the pilot in command immediately...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky Brown
Person
Gustavo Ribeiro
WHO 13

DART bus and car collide in Des Moines, 1 injured

DES MOINES, Iowa — A DART bus passenger was injured in a Des Moines crash late Tuesday night. Police said a car and bus collided around 10:15 p.m. at 31st Street and University Avenue. One person on the bus fell off a seat during impact. Paramedics took that person to the hospital to be checked […]
DES MOINES, IA
desmoinesparent.com

Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa

Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa. A lesson that should be taught in all new parent classes is the amount of clothing your children will go through. The newborn clothes, growth spurts, stains, and the list goes on. I have been slowly learning all these lessons as a mom of two. So I knew I needed to find kids consignment stores to continue to clothe my children. Read on to find out about consignment stores and events for children in Des Moines, Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Lottery officials say 5 Iowa tickets were a number off of Mega Millions jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dew Tour#Great Britain#British
wizmnews.com

Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
Boone News-Republican

Oldest flower shop in Ames, Everts Flowers celebrates 100th anniversary

Everts Flowers in downtown Ames is the oldest flower shop in Ames and is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. “We’re the fifth owners. The business was started in 1922 by the Everts family (Ernest and Jennie Everts),” said Brian Smith, who owns the business with his wife Gina.
AMES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
U.K.
Country
Portugal
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
KCCI.com

Ames man sentenced in August 2021 murder

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — On Monday, a Story County judge sentencedOscar Chavez to life in prison for murdering Maria Hanian. Prosecutors say Chavez beat and shot Hanian to death one year ago in an Ames apartment. Security cameras captured Chavez running away from the scene after the murder.
AMES, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
935K+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy