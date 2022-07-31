Best sports betting sites & top sportsbooks online in 2022 for betting odds, lines & sports bonuses

NBA 2K23 is set to release on September 9, 2022, and 2K developers are starting to publically talk about big changes coming to the premier basketball simulator, and major improvements coming in the next installment. Notable improvements coming to this year’s NBA 2K include an upgraded Pro Stick that will allow players to pull off more flashy dribble moves and emphatic dunks than ever before, more advanced AI teams that will react to your playstyle like real NBA teams, a new tiered badge system, and, of course, the option to hang on the rim post-dunk whenever you’d like.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 HOURS AGO