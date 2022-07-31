Grandparents of deadly Solano County crash victim urge everyone to 'wear a seatbelt'

www.abc10.com
Woman killed in crash near Northgate Boulevard, Solano Drive
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a woman who was injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon died from her injuries. The crash happened around 5 p.m. near Northgate Boulevard and Solano Drive. Police said three cars were involved in the crash. Four people were injured in the crash and taken to hospitals. One of […]
Rider Killed in Motorcycle Crash on State Route 12 [Lodi, CA]
LODI, CA (August 2, 2022) – Saturday evening, a police pursuit on State Route 12 ended in a motorcycle crash and claimed a rider’s life. The incident happened at around 11:44 p.m., when California Highway Patrol spotted a motorcyclist speeding near Interstate 5. Officers attempted to stop the...
Driver in deadly Rio Vista crash had prior DUI arrest
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The driver who crashed into another vehicle on state Route 12 in Rio Vista, killing three people and himself, was arrested in April on suspicion of driving under the influence, Folsom police said. The deadly crash happened around 8 p.m. between Summerset Road and Church Road on July 27, Rio […]
Vallejo man hit by car at sideshow is recovering, family says
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vallejo man is “doing wonderful” after he was hit by a car and seriously injured at a sideshow in July, his mother told KRON4. Tyler Ingersoll, 19, suffered traumatic brain injuries from the crash. “Tyler is doing wonderful, amazing even. He is in rehabilitation in San Francisco doing so good, […]
Sonoma County deputy shoots and kills man with rock, hammer
SANTA ROSA, Calif. — A Sonoma County deputy shot and killed a 36-year-old man who led officers on a wild foot chase through rural wine country before threatening them with a claw hammer, tiller and rocks, authorities said. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the man who...
Woman killed in Natomas gas station shooting identified as an employee
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman killed in a shooting at a Natomas gas station early Wednesday morning was an employee, the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a shooting after midnight at a Speedway gas station at West El Camino Avenue and Gateway Oaks Drive. A woman was found in the area who had been shot at least once. She died at the scene.
Woman dies after 3-vehicle accident in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman is dead after an accident in North Sacramento. The woman was one of four people taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash. The three remaining patients had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The Sacramento Fire Department said the crash happened just before 5...
Grass fire leads to highway closures near Fairfield
(KRON) — A grass fire has been reported at Eastbound Highway 12 and Beck Avenue near Fairfield. Units from the Fairfield fire and police departments are on the scene, according to an alert from the Fairfield Police Department. There are no longer any active flames, according to a tweet from Fairfield Police. The fire is […]
Multiple roadways closed near Northgate after violent crash
NORTH SACRAMENTO -- Multiple lanes of traffic are closed after a violent crash near Northgate Boulevard. According to Sacramento Police, roadways in the area of Northgate Boulevard and Sotano Drive are closed as police investigate a violent collision. Police say that three vehicles were involved, and four people were taken to hospitals for treatment. Three of the people have non-life-threatening injuries.Unfortunately, one of the victims, a woman, has been pronounced dead. ADVISORY: Roadways in the area of Northgate Blvd and Sotano Dr are closed as officers investigate a vehicle collision. Please plan for alternate routes. This thread will be updated when the roadway reopens. pic.twitter.com/uVtNdrZ3vr— Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) August 3, 2022Just before 5pm, 2 vehicle accident with 3 patients near Northgate Blvd and Sotano Dr. 2 patients in critical condition and all 3 were transported to a trauma facility. pic.twitter.com/Gz5uv0DWin— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) August 3, 2022
North Bay neighbors plan legal action to stop man who uses home as shooting range
Neighbors say the gunfire that sounds like "explosions" started around two months ago and can be heard for miles -- terrifying to residents like a war veteran who describes having PTSD symptoms.
Arrest made after armed suspect threatens bystanders in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – The Richmond Police Department arrested an armed individual for making threats and slashing multiple tires at a Target parking lot on Sunday according to a Facebook post from the police department, July 31. Officers responded to reports of an armed subject attempting to stab innocent bystanders with a knife after slashing […]
Woman killed in shooting at Sacramento gas station, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died after a shooting early Wednesday morning at a Sacramento gas station. The shooting happened at the Speedway gas station off Gateway Oaks Drive in the Natomas neighborhood around 12:25 a.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department dispatch. Both directions of Gateway Oaks Drive...
Woman dies after shooting at Natomas gas station
SACRAMENTO – A woman has died after a shooting at a Natomas gas station parking lot early Wednesday morning.Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene along the 2600 block of Gateway Oaks Boulevard just after 12:30 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, a woman was found shot in the parking lot of the Speedway gas station. Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene, police say. Her name has not been released, but police have confirmed she was a gas station employee. Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation. Exactly what led up to the woman being shot is unclear and no suspect information has been released, but police say they believe the incident is isolated.
Police find family of young boy who was walking alone in Modesto
UPDATE: Police say the boy has now been reunited with his mom. Previous story below: MODESTO – Authorities are looking for the family of a young boy who was found walking alone in a Modesto neighborhood Tuesday morning. Modesto police say the boy, who appears to be around four years old, was found near Maze Boulevard and Maze Court around 7 a.m.A photo of the boy has been posted to the police department's Facebook page and anyone who recognizes him or knows his family is urged to call the non-emergency line, (209) 552-2470.
Modesto man sentenced to 120 years in prison after crashing into house, killing mom and 3 daughters
CERES, Calif. — Editor's note: Video in this story is from previous coverage of the case. A Modesto man was sentenced last week to 120 years-to-life in prison after being found guilty of four counts of second-degree murder. Those charges are in connection to a June 2019 case in...
Davis police seeking at-risk missing teenager Eathan Tunstall
DAVIS, Calif. — The Davis Police Department is calling for help as they try to locate an at-risk missing teenager. Police said Eathan Tunstall's family has not seen him since he left football practice at Davis High School on July 26. However, police said the 15-year-old might have been seen in Old Sacramento as recently as July 31.
Dad guides teen daughter to safety as stranger follows her through Sunset District
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly followed a teenager through the Sunset District last week. The victim’s father spoke exclusively with KRON4 and tells us how their family’s quick thinking helped save their teenage girl. “What’s this guy thinking? Rapist? Kidnapper? I don’t know what he wanted to […]
Two Drivers Killed in Head-On Collision On 26 Mile Road In Stanislaus County
On July 29, 2022, a two-car collision in northeast Stanislaus County claimed the lives of two drivers. The Modesto Bee reported the tragic crash occurred along 26 Mile Road near Eastman Road on Friday Afternoon. California Highway Patrol officers investigated the scene near Woodward Reservoir. They say the accident took...
2 people arrested, accused of killing man in Stockton in December
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two people have been arrested in a deadly shooting in Stockton in December, according to the Stockton Police Department. A 23-year-old man was found shot and killed on Dec. 18 in the 700 block of Houston Avenue. Police found the man in a car with a gunshot wound and he later died.
Family of victim in deadly Rio Vista crash speaks out
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The family of a teen killed in a quadruple fatal crash in Rio Vista says they’re still in shock. It happened Wednesday night on Highway 12, which is an area that has a history of major crashes. KRON4 spoke with the 19-year-old’s grandparents to learn more about who the 19-year-old and […]
