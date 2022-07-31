Grandparents of deadly Solano County crash victim urge everyone to 'wear a seatbelt'

SACRAMENTO – A woman has died after a shooting at a Natomas gas station parking lot early Wednesday morning.Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene along the 2600 block of Gateway Oaks Boulevard just after 12:30 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, a woman was found shot in the parking lot of the Speedway gas station. Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene, police say. Her name has not been released, but police have confirmed she was a gas station employee. Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation. Exactly what led up to the woman being shot is unclear and no suspect information has been released, but police say they believe the incident is isolated.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO