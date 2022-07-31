Seminole Pointe rezoning, Purple Heart Day proclamation and building fees on Aug. 2 City Council agenda

www.palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast slashes building permit fees 50% to cut surplus in fund
The city of Palm Coast’s Building Department fund is nearing the legal limit. As a result, building permit fees will immediately be reduced by 50%, Chief Development Officer Jason DeLorenzo told the City Council on Aug. 2. The Building Department operates as an enterprise fund, meaning it is funded...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County seeks nominations for Veteran of the Year award
Flagler County is seeking nominations for the Colonel Gary E. DeKay Flagler County Veteran of the Year Award. The award recognizes a living Flagler County veteran who has not only served his/her country with honor but has used the leadership skills and abilities learned in service to the nation to better the community through selfless volunteer service to Flagler County, according to a Flagler County government news release.
ormondbeachobserver.com
County Council Chair Jeff Brower accused of lying over 'political nature' of upcoming Wildlife Corridor workshop
When it came time for the Volusia County Council's closing comments, Councilman Ben Johnson was prepared with three issues — all against recent actions committed by Volusia County Council Chair Jeff Brower. The result was a tense hour of council members speaking over one another, making motions and hurling...
ormondbeachobserver.com
FDOT plans safety improvements for Granada
The Florida Department of Transportation is planning improvements for Granada Boulevard along a portion of Ormond Beach’s downtown district. A meeting will be held starting 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at The Casements, located at 25 Riverside Drive, to discuss a $5.4 million construction project that aims to narrow the travel lanes and “introduce subtle alignment shifts to help encourage slower driving speeds,” according to the project’s flyer. A looping presentation will be presented until 7:30 p.m.
flaglerlive.com
Sally Hunt, Flagler County School Board Candidate: The Live Interview
Sally Hunt is challenging incumbent Jill Woolbright in the District 1 race for Flagler County School Board. Woolbright has declined to participate in the interview. They are among seven candidates running for three seats on the school board. School board elections–for Districts 1, 2 and 4–are non-partisan races: all registered...
flaglerlive.com
We Need More Homes and Apartments in Palm Coast. A Lot More.
We Need More Homes and Apartments in Palm Coast. A Lot. Three years ago I waxed gas-station poetic about the leveling of a lot facing our home. After a decade of calm on our P-Section street, where half the lots were still wild, the bulldozers had arrived. The idyll was over. Since then it’s been all carpet-bombing: a dozen lots in front, in back and to the side of the house have been leveled, housed up and, with two exceptions of supply-chain hostages, occupied by new residents marking their territory with gas-guzzlers hulking driveways and welcome signs stabbing the ground. That’s just a start.
flaglerlive.com
In Hammock, $1.4 Million Paving of Dirt Roads in Rustic Neighborhood Draws Sharp Opposition
The small neighborhood of five streets branching out from Apache Drive and north of Malacompra Road is one of those rustic Hammock grids that give the Hammock its name: stately old trees curving over dirt roads, large lots that mix handsome properties with distinctly less handsome ones, and that feel of country somnolence that gives the lie to the fact that the neighborhood off of State Road A1A is technically considered part of the Palm Coast utility zone.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Economic Development adds new hire
Volusia County Economic Development has hired Ricardi Calixte, a seasoned economic development professional, to join its team of specialists. His key responsibilities will include working with Helga van Eckert, director of Volusia County Economic Development, to further enhance retention and growth programs for the business community with an emphasis on entrepreneurship guidance.
newsdaytonabeach.com
County Commissioner's Apartment Complex Called 'Unfit for Human Occupation'
The Clara Point apartment complex, owned by Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins, is receiving scrutiny for living conditions several in the area have described as unacceptably harsh. The story captured local news in Columbia County, Georgia, where the apartments are located, last week. It's the latest in a string of bad publicity for Mullins, who's currently fighting for re-election to a second term.
Volusia County chair calls for state investigation into controversial interchange project
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County chair is calling on the governor and the state Department of Transportation to investigate a controversial interchange project. A proposed interchange at Pioneer Trail and Interstate 95 in Port Orange would help with traffic and growth, but the project is near Spruce Creek, a key watershed for the area.
palmcoastobserver.com
Belle Terre pedestrian bridge replacement project begins
Workers are replacing the pedestrian bridge on Belle Terre Parkway just south of Buddy Taylor Middle School, causing detours in areas near the school and Pritchard Drive. Custom Built Marine Construction is tearing down the current timber walkway and building a new, 10-foot-wide concrete pedestrian path there, according to a news release from the Palm Coast city government.
WESH
Nonprofit group bringing WWII tugboat home to DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — He's worked in real estate. He's been an educator. But it's in retirement that Dan Friend, president of the nonprofit DeLand Historic Trust, Inc., is making history. Friend is closing in on his dream to bring a World War II tugboat made in DeLand back to...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler Beach Historical Museum selects Patti King as new director
The Flagler Beach Historical Museum’s board of directors has selected Patti King as the museum's new director, according to a news release. King, who serves on the board, will take the position of current director Kathy Wilcox, who has been director since 2018 and is retiring in December. “Not...
click orlando
Judge refuses to delay trial for Florida Oath Keeper suspects in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Despite a lot of arguing, a federal judge is refusing to change the trial date of a group of Oath Keepers charged in the Capitol riot, which includes two people from Central Florida. The FBI arrested Kelly Meggs of Marion County and Kenneth Harrelson of Titusville...
wogx.com
2 people stung by stingrays at beach in Volusia County
Stingrays stung two people who were standing in shallow water at Daytona Beach on Sunday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. Beach Patrol said a 50-year-old man from South Carolina and a 24-year-old woman from Maryland were both in the water and seemingly stung within 30 minutes of each other.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Woman issued traffic citation for using deceased woman's disabled parking placard
3:36 p.m. — 400 block of South Atlantic Avenue, Ormond Beach. Traffic stop. Police received a call from a bystander at a local grocery store, who witnessed a 60-year-old Ormond Beach woman park her white mustang in a disabled parking spot, and proceed to exit the vehicle while carrying several large beach items. The woman did not appear disabled, the bystander told police.
click orlando
‘The only one to ever return home:’ WWII tugboat will come back to DeLand
DeLAND, Fla. – It took years of work for a group of history buffs in Volusia County, but finally, a World War II-era tugboat that was built in DeLand is now back in the U.S. On Tuesday, the city commission started discussions about where the boat could go once it’s finally back in DeLand, floating some ideas about putting it in a park along the river. Nothing has been decided yet, though, as the boat sits outside of Jacksonville waiting to come home.
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, July 31, 2022
Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
palmcoastobserver.com
SPONSORED CONTENT: What is Hidden Hearing Loss?
Hidden hearing loss is a relatively new term. It describes hearing loss that cannot be measured by standard hearing tests, even though you might have difficulty hearing, especially in background noise or in other challenging environments. How is hidden hearing loss measured?. There is no standard test protocol to detect...
10NEWS
Alligator found with knife in its head in Volusia County pond
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator found in a Volusia County pond with a knife in its head was recently euthanized, Click Orlando reports. Florida Fish and Wildlife officers were able to open an investigation into the reptile after seeing photos of it circulating online, according to the media outlet.
