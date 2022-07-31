ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Veteran tackle Armstead is certain Miami's offensive line will be better

By Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x26Us_0gziFBny00

MIAMI GARDENS — It's not exactly Tyreek Hill proclaiming that he and Jaylen Waddle are the fastest duo in NFL history or that Tua Tagovailoa is the league's most accurate quarterback.

But Terron Armstead, the veteran left tackle who is to Miami's offensive line everything that Hill is to the receiving room, is very confident and darn convincing.

Armstead, a three-time Pro Bowler, believes the long history of dreadful, woeful Dolphins offensive line play is about to be ancient history.

"Just watch the game," Armstead said after a training camp practice last week. "Just watch the game. It all starts in practice. It all starts with us putting the work in. We will improve. That’s no doubt about it. I have zero doubts about that."

Armstead will slowly ramp his way up in camp, as he missed nine Saints games last season and had knee surgery. But when healthy, his impact should be immeasurable.

Armstead brings prototypical size, strength and agility and is both a strong pass protector and a positive presence in the run game.

Schad:It's time for Dolphins to be Tua Tagovailoa's team and for him to be captain

Wiser, leaner, stronger:Miami Dolphins tackle Austin Jackson

Last season, Armstead allowed only one sack. In four of the past seven seasons, he's been graded by Pro Football Focus as a top 10 tackle.

So Armstead is a proven commodity. He should be a stabilizing force for a young line that at the moment includes youngsters Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg.

A very calming, self-assured veteran, he's trying to take the pressure off of everyone, including quarterback Tagovailoa.

"It’s a big year for all of us," Armstead said. "We’re all looking to improve, get better, extend our careers. And with that, with Tua being our leader and being our nucleus, we can all help him, he can help us. So there’s no added pressure on Tua. The protection has to be better for him and it will."

The Dolphins should benefit from the addition of run-game experts Mike McDaniel (head coach/play-caller), Frank Smith (offensive coordinator) and Matt Applebaum (offensive line coach).

Miami is also transitioning to a zone-blocking attack that should make things easier. The goal is for the line to move in one direction in unison and Armstead is an ideal fit.

"It’ll never get to a place of perfection, but that’s the goal," Armstead said. "We’re always striving to be perfect. But we’re going to have bad plays. We’re going to have mishaps. That’s part of the game. But trying to have that built-in response of try to control and impose our will day in and day out.”

Armstead, 31, is Miami's best left tackle since Laremy Tunsil. He's entering the first year of a five-year, $75 million contract.

As second-year lineman Eichenberg noted, the addition of proven veterans Armstead and Connor Williams can provide helpful "eyes" and "information" both in practice and on Sundays.

Miami's linemen will look to Armstead in the bench area between possessions.

"I just let it come naturally," Armstead said. "Let it come organically. I don’t try to force anything on anybody, but anything I see technique-wise or from my knowledge or experience, I’m always open to share. And these guys ask a lot of questions. They’re seeking the knowledge."

Joe Schad is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post part of the USA Today Florida Network. You can reach him at jschad@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Derek Carr Being Bet Heavily to Lead NFL in Passing Yards and Touchdowns in 2022

NFL quarterbacks can still surprise the betting markets when they least expect it. It may seem like ages ago, but we're only a few years removed from Jameis Winston leading the NFL in passing yards during the 2019 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston was the only signal-caller in the league that season to throw for over 5,000 yards; leading Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
City
Miami Gardens, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL team wide receiver rankings 2022: From the worst (Bears, ugh) to the best

In an evolving NFL, the value of a talented wide receiver has exploded like Apple stock in the 2000s. The position has become the second highest-paid spot on the offense, trailing only the quarterbacks who get them the ball. This year has already been the backdrop for multiple king’s ransom trades that shipped superstar wideouts to new homes in exchange for massive draft considerations.
NFL
FanSided

Deshaun Watson suspension doesn’t change minds of Dolphins fans

When Deshaun Watson takes the field in 2022, and we now know he will, it will be against the Miami Dolphins in south Florida. Earlier today the punishment from the impartial judge who was handling the case of Deshaun Watson was handed down and he will receive a six-game suspension. Far less than the league appeared to want and less than Watson probably expected as well.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Larry Brown Sports

Heat linked to former All-NBA big man

The Miami Heat could be trying to help compensate for the loss of 37-year-old PJ Tucker by bringing in [checks notes] … another 37-year-old. Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney spoke recently with an unnamed NBA executive who indicated that the Heat may be a potential landing spot for veteran big man LaMarcus Aldridge, who remains unsigned in free agency.
MIAMI, FL
FastBreak on FanNation

Former Miami Heat Star Is Still A Free Agent

James Johnson remains a free agent on August 2. Last season, he played for the Brooklyn Nets, and he has also played for several other teams; Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#American Football#Pro Football Focus
AthlonSports.com

Dolphins Released Veteran Defensive Tackle Due To Failed Physical

The Miami Dolphins were hoping for big things out of veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler this upcoming season. However, he won't take a single snap for the AFC East franchise later this fall. Just moments ago, the Dolphins announced they have cut veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler. He reportedly failed...
NFL
247Sports

Look: Gators commits & targets show official offer

August 1 marks the day college coaches can give to be seniors 'official offers'. Everything leading up to that day is considered a 'verbal offer'. Several of Florida's 2023 commits and targets have shared their official offers over social media. Swamp247 highlights some of those names to share their official offer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NFL

Training Camp Buzz: Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns; 'Mojo Moment' spurs Cowboys' kicking competition

That's no random person rolling around Bengals practice. It's your star quarterback, Cincinnati. Joe Burrow returned to the Bengals facility on Monday for the first time since getting his appendix removed last week and was seen cruising around the practice field on a scooter before upgrading his ride to a cart. Coach Zac Taylor told reporters that Burrow wanted to take in practice less than a week removed from surgery, but maintained that the Bengals QB won't be participating for a while as he recovers. Although there is no timetable for Burrow's return, Taylor said he will leave it to the 25-year-old to decide when he's comfortable practicing. Seeing as how eager he was to see his teammates, it's safe to assume Burrow will be itching to get back as soon as possible.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

ESPN places all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith fourth on 'GOAT' RB rankings

ESPN gathered 50 analysts, experts and reporters recently to determine who the greatest of all time (GOAT) players are in the history of the NFL at every position. They released their rankings for seven offensive positions on Tuesday, with the likes of Tom Brady and Jerry Rice dominating the vote to unsurprisingly capture GOAT status at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Robbie Anderson: Cam Newton could be in a training camp 'if he wanted to'

Quarterback Cam Newton made a return to the Carolina Panthers last fall when 2021 Week 1 starter Sam Darnold was sidelined due to a shoulder injury. For the most part, the homecoming went poorly for all involved. Newton lost all five of his starts and completed just 54.8% of his passes for 684 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions before he was benched in favor of Darnold, and the 33-year-old has remained a free agent since the start of the new league year in March.
NFL
L. Cane

What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?

There are some foods that Florida is known for, including:. But perhaps few are as well known as the Cuban sandwich, and the cities of Miami and Tampa both claim to be home to the best. So what makes the Miami and Tampa Cuban sandwiches different from one another? I'll cover that below. And I'll discuss the history of the Cuban sandwich, as well as what food critics have said about the sandwich in both Miami and Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy