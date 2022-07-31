Veteran tackle Armstead is certain Miami's offensive line will be better

MIAMI GARDENS — It's not exactly Tyreek Hill proclaiming that he and Jaylen Waddle are the fastest duo in NFL history or that Tua Tagovailoa is the league's most accurate quarterback.

But Terron Armstead, the veteran left tackle who is to Miami's offensive line everything that Hill is to the receiving room, is very confident and darn convincing.

Armstead, a three-time Pro Bowler, believes the long history of dreadful, woeful Dolphins offensive line play is about to be ancient history.

"Just watch the game," Armstead said after a training camp practice last week. "Just watch the game. It all starts in practice. It all starts with us putting the work in. We will improve. That’s no doubt about it. I have zero doubts about that."

Armstead will slowly ramp his way up in camp, as he missed nine Saints games last season and had knee surgery. But when healthy, his impact should be immeasurable.

Armstead brings prototypical size, strength and agility and is both a strong pass protector and a positive presence in the run game.

Schad:It's time for Dolphins to be Tua Tagovailoa's team and for him to be captain

Wiser, leaner, stronger:Miami Dolphins tackle Austin Jackson

Last season, Armstead allowed only one sack. In four of the past seven seasons, he's been graded by Pro Football Focus as a top 10 tackle.

So Armstead is a proven commodity. He should be a stabilizing force for a young line that at the moment includes youngsters Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg.

A very calming, self-assured veteran, he's trying to take the pressure off of everyone, including quarterback Tagovailoa.

"It’s a big year for all of us," Armstead said. "We’re all looking to improve, get better, extend our careers. And with that, with Tua being our leader and being our nucleus, we can all help him, he can help us. So there’s no added pressure on Tua. The protection has to be better for him and it will."

The Dolphins should benefit from the addition of run-game experts Mike McDaniel (head coach/play-caller), Frank Smith (offensive coordinator) and Matt Applebaum (offensive line coach).

Miami is also transitioning to a zone-blocking attack that should make things easier. The goal is for the line to move in one direction in unison and Armstead is an ideal fit.

"It’ll never get to a place of perfection, but that’s the goal," Armstead said. "We’re always striving to be perfect. But we’re going to have bad plays. We’re going to have mishaps. That’s part of the game. But trying to have that built-in response of try to control and impose our will day in and day out.”

Armstead, 31, is Miami's best left tackle since Laremy Tunsil. He's entering the first year of a five-year, $75 million contract.

As second-year lineman Eichenberg noted, the addition of proven veterans Armstead and Connor Williams can provide helpful "eyes" and "information" both in practice and on Sundays.

Miami's linemen will look to Armstead in the bench area between possessions.

"I just let it come naturally," Armstead said. "Let it come organically. I don’t try to force anything on anybody, but anything I see technique-wise or from my knowledge or experience, I’m always open to share. And these guys ask a lot of questions. They’re seeking the knowledge."

Joe Schad is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post part of the USA Today Florida Network. You can reach him at jschad@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.