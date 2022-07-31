Nick Stajduhar: The Forgotten Piece of the Wayne Gretzky Trade

thehockeywriters.com
Related
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors – Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton Oilers Musings
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic (mailbag): August is often when the NHL wilderness gets to be more and more apparent. Philadelphia Flyers and their fans have many, many concerns after this offseason from Chuck Fletcher so far.
NHL
Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today additional Sharks Hockey Operations Staff. Todd Marchant; Director of Player Development, Senior Advisor. Chris Morehouse; Director of Amateur Scouting. Ryan Stewart; Pro Personnel, Senior Advisor. Entering his first season as Director of Player Personnel, Fitzgerald will...
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Brennan Othmann, Will Cuylle, and Dylan Garand playing at WJC
New York Rangers prospects Brennan Othmann, along with Will Cuylle and Dylan Garand will soon be in action. Team Canada has just announced their final roster for the World Junior Championships being played in Edmonton from August 9th to 20th. The tournament was cancelled back in December. Forever Blueshirts reported...
Hits by Siri, Peralta lift Rays to 3-2 win over Blue Jays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hits by newly acquired Jose Siri and David Peralta produced the winning run for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. Siri led off the Tampa Bay sixth with a single off Adam Cimber (8-4). He stole second, moved to third on a groundout and scored on Peralta’s tiebreaking single. Peralta had two of Tampa Bay’s six hits, all singles, after they managed just two hits in Tuesday night’s 3-1 loss. Peralta was acquired in a trade with Arizona on Saturday, and Siri came over from Houston in a three-way trade on Monday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Four Flyers Prospects Set To Skate In August World Juniors Re-Do
It has been seven months since Covid-19 brought the first instalment of the 2022 World Junior Championship to an abrupt end after just a few days. Next week in Edmonton, the IIHF will give it another go. The re-mounted version of the tournament will run from Aug. 9-20. Tournament eligibility...
theScore
NHL Power Rankings: Where each team stands after offseason moves
This is the offseason edition of theScore's NHL Power Rankings. Check back every second Monday during the regular season for updated rankings. In this edition, we look at how each team has revamped its roster during the offseason so far. 1. Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche handed out some shrewd extensions...
NHL
Ostlund evolving with Sabres, 'has every single quality other than size'
BUFFALO -- Noah Ostlund keeps improving while he takes the next steps toward his goal of playing in the NHL. A skilled, smooth skater with high hockey sense, vision, competitiveness, and a work ethic to match, Ostlund (5-foot-11, 163 pounds) was selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 16 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
The Hockey Writers
2022 World Junior Championship Team Latvia Final Roster
Latvia will participate in the Under 20 (U20) World Junior Championship (WJC) this summer after Russia was expelled from the tournament due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. They last played in the top tournament in 2017 before being relegated to Division IA and have participated six previous times – their first appearance was in 2006. The IIHF said no team will be relegated from this 2022 WJC to be held in Edmonton from Aug. 9-20.
IN THIS ARTICLE
USA Hockey trims World Junior roster
With the 2022 World Juniors now less than two weeks away, hockey federations are in the process of trimming down or setting their rosters for the tournament. USA Hockey is the latest to do so, officially announcing that their current roster for the upcoming tournament is as follows:. Goaltenders. Remington...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: Kyle Dubas’ Evolving Strategy
Toronto Maple Leafs’ General Manager Kyle Dubas has taken plenty of flack from fans and some media about his supposed tactic of doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. The question is, has he been repeating the same mistakes, or has his philosophy adapted...
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Not Being Helped by Lamoriello’s Secrecy
As the offseason trudges on into August, the New York Islanders still have not made a move in free agency to impact their roster. The trade for Alexander Romanov at the draft solved one of their biggest questions, but many remain, including who will be their scoring threat. The team lost out on Johnny Gaudreau — although it is unclear how involved they were — and did not land Matthew Tkachuk. Now they have a chance at Nazem Kadri or a bevy of restricted free agents (RFAs) to improve their offense. However, the question is the same as last year: why has there been radio silence out of the Islanders’ camp?
Yardbarker
Islanders Reportedly Close to Inking Nazem Kadri to Multi-Year Deal
A few reports are noting that the New York Islanders’ conversations with NHL unrestricted free agent Nazem Kadri are real. In fact, according to one report, it sounds like the two sides may have come to some sort of tentative agreement, with some salary cap space needing to be cleared before the deal is officially announced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
2 Flyers’ Prospects Earn Opportunity With Hockey Canada at WJC
After a mundane offseason, Philadelphia Flyers fans finally have something to look forward to as two prospects will represent their home country at the upcoming 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. On Monday afternoon, Hockey Canada announced the 25-player roster for the tournament and two familiar names made the cut. Among...
Yardbarker
Rangers News & Rumors: Kakko, Gettinger, Sykora & More
The New York Rangers re-signed former second-overall pick and restricted free agent (RFA) Kaapo Kakko to a two-year bridge deal. They also signed Tim Gettinger, who likely won’t see much time on the NHL roster but could easily make the jump from the minors if a spot becomes available on the fourth line. Plus, the Blueshirts’ 2022 second-round, 63rd-overall pick, Adam Sykora, was signed to an entry-level contract (ELC) and more.
The Hockey Writers
Winnipeg Jets: 5 Remaining Free-Agent Forwards to Target
One question Kevin Cheveldayoff should be asking right now is “who’s the best of the rest?”. It’s no secret the Winnipeg Jets have not had a strong offseason. While other teams loaded up on new talent over the past few weeks, GM Cheveldayoff only tinkered, making no additions that will move the needle at the NHL level.
Yardbarker
Oilers’ Potential Return From Canadiens in a Jesse Puljujarvi Trade
Holland has emphasized that Puljujarvi played really well through the first quarter of last season and lost his confidence after that. He fell down the lineup, and Holland was and may still be trying to sort things out. Whether that means he is traded or Holland lets things play out for another season remains to be seen, but Woodcroft is confident that Puljujarvi is one of the young pieces worth investing in.
theScore
Bedard headlines Canada's rescheduled world junior roster
Team Canada revealed the 25 players it'll take to Alberta for the rescheduled 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship hosted later this month. The original event was postponed in December during the preliminary round due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Results from the initial dates won't carry over, and players born in 2002 or later remained eligible for the tournament, which typically has an under-20 requirement.
NHL
Kraken add Burakovsky, try to build winning culture in second season
Hope two-time Cup winner, newcomers Schultz, Bjorkstrand boost power play. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Seattle Kraken:. 2021-22 season: 27-49-6, eighth in Pacific Division; did...
Work on ASU's new arena ahead of schedule; NCAA, NHL hockey games expected sooner
An ongoing pandemic. Supply chain issues. The addition of an NHL tenant. Outside factors threatened the timeline of the Arizona State multi-purpose arena's completion and it seemed hard to believe ASU hockey would drop the puck for its first game there on Oct. 14. However, those planning the arena didn't...
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season officially started back on October 12. In this article, we track all the NHL games today as
Comments / 0