Stop & Shop Highland Park Photo Credit: Google Maps

Stop & Shop has announced the closure of its third New Jersey store this year.

The Highland Park grocery store is slated to close sometime in 2023. A Stop & Shop spokesperson cited operating performance as the reason for not renewing the lease at 424 Raritan Ave.

Stop & Shop closed stores in Paramus and Dayton earlier this year.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.