Accused online predators caught in Operation Catfish

Truck crash closes interstate
Accident scene on I-269 near Malone Road on Wednesday, Aug. 3. (MDOTTraffic.com photo) A portion of I-269 in DeSoto County was shut down or restricted to one lane early Wednesday as a result of a crash between the semi-trailer truck and a disabled vehicle. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol,...
Southaven outlines Commercial Medical zones
City officials in Southaven have identified two areas it wants as Commercial Medical (CM) zones, where medical cannabis dispensaries could be located when the city opts into the state’s new law allowing medical cannabis to be sold. The city currently is not part of the new law, having opted...
Pandemic EBT benefits to families announced
The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) have received federal approval to distribute Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to approximately 466,000 Mississippi children who participated in the National School Lunch Program or were under six years old and received SNAP benefits during the 2021-22 school year or summer 2022 months.
Get Ready to Vote, Mississippi!
While Mississippians across the state are gearing up for the next school year, our office is preparing for the fast-approaching November general election. It’s an important time for our state with all four congressional seats on the ballot as well as several judicial positions; moreover, this year’s midterm elections are significant across the country.
Mid-South Area Job Fair set for Southaven
Mid-South residents looking to find a new job or line of work will have another opportunity through the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES). The department has announced the 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at Brown Missionary Baptist Church, 980 Stateline Road East in Southaven.
People for Parks vote overwhelmingly approved
Photo: Signs in front of the Summershill Fire Station polling place in Olive Branch Tuesday asked for support of the special election. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Olive Branch residents can start looking forward to improved parks and recreation facilities, thanks to Tuesday’s resounding special election support of a local hotel-motel tax.
Baptist-DeSoto a high-performing hospital by U.S. News and World Report
Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a High Performing Hospital for congestive heart failure, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), diabetes, heart attack, kidney failure, pneumonia and stroke. The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to assist...
Supervisors hear plans for new Hernando YMCA
Officials are in the process of fundraising for a second facility in DeSoto County. Officials of the YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South unveiled to the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors their plans to build a new YMCA facility in Hernando. The $13 million, 40,000-square foot facility could be a...
End date announced for 18 lottery scratch-off game
New Second Chance promotional drawing date announced for 17 games. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has announced the official end date for 18 scratch-off games and the Second Chance promotional drawing date for 17 eligible scratch-off games. Wednesday, Aug. 31 will be the last day to purchase or sell the following...
Leach talks Bulldog football at Touchdown Club
Photo: Mississippi State coach Mike Leach takes reporters’ questions ahead of Monday evening’s appearance at the Memphis Touchdown Club. (Courtesy photo) Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach spoke to the Memphis Touchdown Club Monday night at the Hilton Memphis, getting football fans ready for the upcoming season. Leach...
Caldwell first signee for new Northwest women’s basketball coach
New Northwest women’s basketball head coach LaTaryl Williams has officially landed his first signee, as 5-foot-9 guard Taylor Caldwell has officially signed to join the Lady Rangers for this season. A native of Atlanta, Caldwell played for Langston Hughes High School during her senior season after spending the first...
