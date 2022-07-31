Stray: Where To Find Every Energy Drink Can In The Slums

www.svg.com
The Gravity Falls Easter Egg You Missed In Stray
In "Stray," players control an adorable cat making its way through a dilapidated cyber city. A lot of the fun the game has to offer comes from finding small nooks and crannies full of interesting bits of worldbuilding and lore tucked away in forgotten places. Along with some cute cat-based mechanics (like rubbing against the legs of robots to solicit pets and knocking items off ledges), this nuanced method of learning about the history of the city and the relationship between humans and their abandoned technology is one of the aspects critics liked best about the title.
Dead By Daylight: The Best Perks To Help Evade The Dredge
"Dead by Daylight" sets itself apart from other horror games through its Survivor vs Killer system and deep lore. The title has grown so popular that it even spawned a bizarre dating sim spinoff in which the Killers look for love. While "Dead by Daylight" might sound easy – either kill the Survivors or survive the Killer – it can offer a high level of difficulty. Players may struggle to counter certain Killers or complete challenges like the White Glyph Challenge.
Steam Deck Fans Just Got The Best Supply News Possible
While getting your hands on a current-gen console continues to be more difficult than it should be, due to supply issues plaguing the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Valve has made it even easier to get a Steam Deck. In an announcement on Steam, Valve revealed that some of the supply issues slowing production of the Steam Deck have begun to clear up, so Valve is ramping up production to get Steam Decks out to customers much faster.
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
The Only Way To Preorder The Genesis Mini 2 In North America
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. 2022 is proving to be a fairly busy year for Sega. "Sonic Origins" came out earlier this summer, "Persona 3 Portable," "Persona 4 Golden," and "Persona 5 Royal" are all making their way to Xbox consoles, Windows PC, and the Nintendo Switch, and, despite the surprising reason fans are asking for a "Sonic Frontiers" delay, the game is still scheduled for a 2022 holiday release.
Live A Live: How To Beat Lord Iwama
The "Live A Live" remake for Switch put a classic and beloved JRPG in the hands of a worldwide audience for the first time. While the 1994 title has mostly changed aesthetically since its debut, it proves its gameplay experimentation is still a success all these years later, leaving players wondering what chapter they should start with and how they can get the game's true ending. Though critics did find some faults with the entry by today's standards, many still considered it well worth players' time.
Live A Live: How To Find The Optional Party Members In Twilight Of Edo Japan
"Live A Live" is an oddity in the RPG space. It first released solely in Japan in 1994, long before Square became Square Enix, and didn't see a proper launch in the West until 2022. Unlike many RPGs of the time, "Live A Live" lets players choose one of several characters to play as, and the title is told through seemingly unrelated chapters that span across all of history. It still earned praise from most critics years later with the "Live A Live" remake, and people remain enamored with discovering all the title's secrets — like how to get the true ending.
Elden Ring: How To Find The Tower Of Return
Arguably one of the greatest maps and worlds ever designed for a video game, the Lands Between in "Elden Ring" is chock-full of secrets. Be it hidden stories or even hidden areas, FromSoftware's magnum opus has dazzled gamers with intrigue and rewards them for searching the environment with a fine-toothed comb — even locations one might think aren't too important. This kind of world-building — in addition to its impossible boss fights and stunning visuals — has earned "Elden Ring" a near-perfect reputation. And there is no better example of this than the Tower of Return.
Shoppers Say This Cooling & Comfortable Migraine-Relief Tool ‘Changed Their Life’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In case you didn’t know already, we hate migraines. They’re debilitating and unbelievably painful, putting our entire lives on pause instantly. Migraine.com said that some studies found that around “12 percent of adults in the U.S. population have migraine, and 4 million have chronic migraine.” They also found that women are more likely to have migraines than men. Seriously, how unfair does it get?!
Pokemon Violet And Scarlet Double Pack: What's Included?
The Pokémon Company recently shared more details about the next generation of games, "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet." A new world overview trailer showed off more of the open-world region, as well as some of the people gamers will meet and the places they will go. Nintendo also announced the "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" Double Pack, which lets you pick up both versions of the game in a single package. It also revealed that there will be three stories to follow, although it did not explain all of them in detail. The first is the usual — beat all the gyms and become champion — with the second being a mysterious treasure hunt. It was also previously explained that the creator of "Undertale" Toby Fox would be composing music for "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet."
Valkyrae Got Honest About Her Extremely Rare Condition
Streamers on Twitch and YouTube spend a great deal of their lives in the public eye. Besides playing video games and chatting with fans about their current interests, some of the biggest stars in streaming have gotten very honest with their fans and fellow content creators. And when someone spends so much time talking about themselves for an audience of thousands (or even millions), odds are good that they may end up sharing unexpected details of their personal lives. Some streamers have gotten honest about their addictions to various vices, while others have openly discussed the medical conditions that affect their daily lives. Valkyrae has just joined the ranks of streamers who have opened up about a rare condition that many of their fans may never have heard about otherwise.
Tips for Healthy Frozen Treats
The post Tips for Healthy Frozen Treats appeared first on Seniors Guide.
