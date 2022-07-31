Top-5 Eagles Under 25: Is A.J. Brown ready to fly?

www.yardbarker.com
Former Alabama LB preparing for NFL comeback, earns tryout with the Seahawks
Alabama football fans all remember Reuben Foster for his tenacity on the football field. The first glimpse that fans caught of Foster was against LSU in Death Valley. The Tide kicked off to the Tigers, and Foster came out of nowhere to blindside one of the nation’s top running backs at the time, Leonard Fournette. After that, everyone knew the type of player that he was going to be.
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: Suspension of Browns' Deshaun Watson 'none of my business'
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is spending his summer competing with Sam Darnold for the right to be named the Carolina Panthers' Week 1 starter. Mayfield's former employer dominated a bulk of sports headlines on the first day of August. NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Cleveland Browns signal-caller...
Baker Mayfield Struggling In Panthers Camp
Matt Rhule’s job with the Carolina Panthers hangs in the balance of quarterback Baker Mayfield. The team’s trade for the former Browns QB was one to save the job of Rhule this season. However, after we’ve seen Mayfield in Panthers practice, it would appear he’s struggling.
DK Metcalf and Darrell Taylor Get Into A Tussle During Seahawks Training Camp
The Seahawks have entered August on a slippery slope. Their franchise QB is gone. Their legendary middle line back Bobby Wagner is now playing for a divisional rival, their excellent strong safety Jamal Adams is injured again and their head coach Pete Carroll works from home after testing positive for COVID-19.
Two Colts Rookies Shining at Training Camp
Colt’s training camp has been in session for a week and two rookies are turning heads early on. Chris Ballard has assembled a strong roster through the draft. Ballard drafted safety Nick Cross and wide receiver Alec Pierce during the 2022 NFL Draft. The Colts drafted Nick Cross to...
Ja'Marr Chase on Training Camp Battle With Eli Apple: 'He Pisses Me Off, I'm Not Gonna Lie'
Ja'Marr Chase has dominated Bengals training camp up to this point, even without Joe Burrow. The second-year wide receiver has made big plays against Chidobe Awuzie, Eli Apple and other members of Cincinnati's secondary. Despite his dominance, the Bengals' cornerbacks aren't flinching. Awuzie has won his fair share of matchups...
The Atlanta Braves Are Reportedly Interested In Getting This Player
Feinsand: "More on the Braves’ pursuit of an outfielder: according to a source, Atlanta has Michael A. Taylor on its radar. Taylor is in the first year of a two-year, $9 million deal with the Royals." The 31-year-old is hitting .274 this season with six home runs and 28...
49ers Teammates Left In Awe Of Nick Bosa
The San Francisco 49ers should prioritize signing defensive end Nick Bosa to a contract extension. If they can give Deebo Samuel a three-year contract extension, then they should also have Bosa sign on the dotted line. Having Jimmy Garoppolo on their books isn’t an excuse to not have the deal...
Packers HC Matt LaFleur may have learned from his huge preseason mistake in 2021
The Green Bay Packers stunk up the joint at the start of the 2021 season, losing to the New Orleans Saints, 38-3, in a disappointing fashion. The team went on to win seven straight games en route to the top seed in the NFC playoffs, which left that season-opening stinker far in the rearview mirror. It's a loss that has cropped up again now that the Packers are just a few weeks away from the 2022 season opener, though. The big question on everybody's (well, some) minds?
Lions' Penei Sewell on Dan Campbell: 'If he wants me to run through a wall, I'm going to do it'
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has the monumental task ahead of him of trying to take a team known for ineptitude and losing and turning them into a champion. That will be easier said than done for Campbell, especially as a first-time head coach entering just his second season in Detroit, but getting early buy-in from his star players will surely help his cause.
Packers building an elite offensive line
The beginning of Packers training camp has brought lots of excitement. The meteoric rise of Romeo Doubs. The defensive line creating lots of pressure. Adrian Amos flying around the field. There is a lot to be excited about. However, in the midst of all of this excitement, many fans are missing what is happening with the offensive line. The Packers are building an elite offensive line and it is starting in training camp.
Dolphin’s (Bama) Tua Tagovailoa is Married!
Tua Tagovailoa is Married! Football fans didn’t even know Tua had a significant other, so this comes as quiet a surprise. According to Andy Slater of WMEN-AM, a clergy man leaked the news. The marriage was confirmed by the Broward County, Florida Clerk. The marriage license was applied for on July 15, while the ceremony was held just three days later.
Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. undergoes thumb surgery
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. underwent thumb surgery Tuesday but still is expected to be available for the Sept. 11 season opener against the Green Bay Packers. Smith was injured in practice Monday, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell. Smith, 23, was a second-round draft pick by the...
Cardinals activate Marquise Brown, sign Rashaad Coward
When Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray returns to the facility after testing positive for COVID-19, he’ll have one of his key weapons available to practice. Arizona announced on Tuesday that receiver Marquise Brown has been activated off the non-football injury list. Brown tweaked his hamstring while running routes on his...
Chicago Bears: One Player On His Way Out While Another Likely Stays
The drama is already high at Chicago Bears training camp. One player looks to be on his way out of town while another one who was thought to be out suddenly is back in. The Chicago Bears are less than a week into training camp yet the drama is already high. Contract disputes dominated from the start, but at least they’re not ugly. There is just nothing going on yet.
Dolphins' owner suspended, fined $1.5M; team loses draft picks
The NFL on Tuesday suspended and fined Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and stripped the team of two draft picks following a league investigation into tampering and tanking allegations from 2019-22. A six-month probe led by former U.S. attorney Mary Jo White found the club had "impermissible communications" with Tom...
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reveals plan for Deebo Samuel after contract extension
Deebo Samuel earned his money as a jack-of-all-trades for the San Francisco 49ers, and that's not meant to be a slight. Samuel can literally do everything as an offensive weapon for San Francisco. Whether he's running the ball, blocking, or being utilized as one of the more explosive wide receivers in football, there's little Samuel can't do.
Three predictions for the 2022 Wisconsin Badgers offense
We have made it to August and college football is in the air! The Wisconsin Badgers begin practice for the 2022 season this week. They will look to get back to the Big Ten Championship Game after falling one game short last season. The offense should be better this year and more consistent. Here are my three predictions for the offense.
Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs gets new nickname from CB Eric Stokes
Romeo Doubs was one of two fourth-round draft picks by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft. While all of the post-draft attention was paid to second-round wide receiver Christian Watson, Doubs silently went about his job of acclimating himself with the Packers offense. The key word here is “silently.” Doubs silently turned heads during OTAs, oftentimes outperforming Watson, who had a pretty solid offseason. Now with Watson on the PUP, Doubs is getting even more attention. The fact of the matter, though, is that he is not looking for it. He is letting his play speak for itself.
Trae Young & Clint Capela Attend Wedding with Quavo
Hawks starting center Clint Capela posted a picture from the festivities where he posed next to teammate Trae Young and rapper Quavo. Not only are Capela and Young teammates, but they are close. The two connected on more assist combinations than any other players in the league last season. As...
