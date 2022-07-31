Police Issue a Silver Alert for a 16-Year-Old Girl with Autism

q1065.fm
Police Find $200K Worth Of Stolen Items, Drugs In Belfast Home
The Hancock County Sheriff's Department says items linked to at least 15 active burglary cases in three different counties were seized from a home in Belfast this week, as part of an ongoing investigation. According to a press release issued Wednesday, a joint investigation into the matter involving members of...
Police find missing Livermore Falls teen
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — A 16-year-old girl from Livermore Falls previously reported missing was found Monday night, police say. At approximately 8 p.m. Monday evening, the girl was found safe 1 mile from her home, according to a news release from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti.
WMTW
Motorcyclist killed in crash near golf course in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash that closed a roadway in Scarborough Wednesday morning. According to Scarborough Police Department, a car was making a left-hand turn into Nonesuch Golf Course when it collided with a motorcycling going south on Route 114. The driver of the...
wabi.tv
Missing Livermore Falls teen found Monday night
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WABI) - A 16-year-old girl from Livermore Falls who was missing since Saturday has been found. The Maine Warden Service says Asia Brown was found safely a mile from her home at 8:00 Monday night. Maine Search and Rescue Dogs volunteers were searching a wooded area near...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maine Girl Missing For Two Days Found Safe
A 16-year-old girl from Livermore Falls, Maine, who had been missing since Saturday night, was found safe about a mile from her home Monday evening. At around 8:00 p.m., Maine Search and Rescue Dogs volunteer Leslie Howe and her K9 “Uerly” were searching an area that had previously been searched when they found the girl in a wooded area just over a mile from her house. It is believed the teen had been moving around in the area, making it difficult for searchers, according to Mark Latti, Communications Director for the Maine Warden Service.
32-Year-Old Lewiston Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Morning Crash
One man is dead following a crash that took place Monday morning on Maine Route 219 in Hartford, Maine on Monday. According to WGME 13, a single-vehicle crash led to the death of a Lewiston, Maine man on Monday. Emergency crews were called to route 219, also called Bear Pond Road, after reports of a vehicle colliding with a tree.
WINSLOW, MAINE: One Person Killed, Another Injured in Tuesday Evening Crash
Summertime in Maine means warmer weather, more things for people to do and more vehicles on the state's roadways than at any other point of the entire year. Sadly, at least most years, that also means more fatal traffic crashes. According to WGME 13, there was another fatal crash that...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 247 calls for service for the period of July 26 to Aug. 2. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,311 calls for service. Shale L. Maynard, 32, of Jefferson was issued a summons July 28 for Operating under the Influence, on Waldoboro Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
wabi.tv
49-year-old inmate serving time in Maine dies
WARREN, Maine (WABI) - An inmate from New York who was serving time for trafficking drugs has passed away at the Bolduc Correctional Facility. The Department of Corrections says 49-year-old Christopher Wilson’s death was attended by medical staff. The Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner have been notified which...
wgan.com
Auburn’s newest police K-9 makes first apprehension
Early Monday morning, the Auburn Police Department’s newest K-9 began his watch. K-9 Brick was called into action at 12:25 AM on Monday when emergency dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call from a citizen in distress. Officers located the citizen at 514 Turner Street, where she reported that she had...
Lewiston man dies after crashing into a tree in Hartford
PORTLAND, Maine — A Lewiston man died Monday after his vehicle reportedly crossed the centerline and struck a tree. Deputies with the Oxford County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a crash around 10 a.m. Monday on Route 219, also known as Bear Pond Road, in Hartford. Upon...
penbaypilot.com
Deputies, community step up to search for child at Union Fair
UNION — “That is one thing that I enjoy about this county, that everybody will help when it comes down to the wire,” said Knox County Sheriff Patrick Polky (effective Aug. 1, 2022). On the night of July 31, after 9 p.m., a medical call regarding an...
WPFO
Boat crashes into moored boat on Sebago Lake
A boat crash in North Sebago late Saturday night leads to an investigation. The crash happened just off Nason’s Beach. Witnesses say the crash involving two boats happened while one was still moored. They say the man driving the other boat crashed while looking for Point Sebago Resort. Officials...
WGME
Supporters of convicted Maine child murderer raising funds for new DNA testing
MADAWASKA, Maine (BDN) -- Longtime supporters of convicted child killer Dennis Dechaine say they are encouraged by a judge’s ruling in favor of new DNA testing in his case, and are raising money to pay for the tests. A Knox County jury convicted Dechaine in 1989 for the kidnapping,...
wabi.tv
Four teenagers responsible for vandalizing high school with hate messages
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Four teenagers are facing charges after police say they vandalized Oceanside High School in Rockland with derogatory graffiti. On July 13, RSU 13 reported extensive damage done to an outbuilding and the surrounding property at the high school. Rockland police say the damage included broken windows...
wabi.tv
Three people facing drug trafficking charges after a bust in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after a bust at a residence in Augusta. 43-year-old Lisa Chapman of Augusta is charged with with aggravated trafficking and theft by receiving stolen property among other charges. 32-year-old Aaron Dawson of New York and 42-year-old Shawn Lord of...
WPFO
Three arrested in Augusta after police find money, drugs and stolen property
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Three people were arrested in Augusta Thursday afternoon after police found drugs, money and stolen property during a search. Police say they executed the search and arrest warrant on Blair Road around 1:15 p.m. Officers from the Maine DEA, Kennebec Sheriff's Office and Augusta Police seized an...
Defense lawyers want murder indictments dismissed because Maine State Police heard confidential calls
Bobby Nightingale sits with attorney Jeff Pickering during his 2019 arraignment when he pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges. Screenshot of News Center Maine coverage. Two murder defendants want their indictments thrown out after state investigators admitted listening to private phone calls they made in jail to their...
WGME
Animals seized from unlicensed shelter up for adoption in shelters across Maine
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Dozens of dogs and cats seized from a property in Alfred are now ready to find their forever homes. For nearly four months, they’ve been getting medical treatment at area shelters, including the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland (ARLGP). "We have Stella, who's a black...
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
