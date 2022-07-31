ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineville, LA

'America's Got Talent' singer shares message, music at Pineville church

By Melinda Martinez, Alexandria Town Talk
A lot of attention has been placed on Ben Waites since he appeared on "America's Got Talent" but he hasn't forgotten from where he came.

The Ball native who now resides in Nashville was in Pineville Sunday morning ministering and sharing his gift of music with the congregation at Christian Challenge Worship Center.

"We've had Ben here several times in the past," said pastor Nathan Martin. "It's great for him to come back and for the community to hear him perform."

"I'm thrilled and honored to be here with you guys," Waites told congregants. He said he felt honored yet so underserving of the attention.

Before performing and ministering, he reminisced about growing up singing and traveling with his grandfather's quartet, the Pine Ridge Quartet.

"I've been doing this for a long, long time," said the 33-year-old Southern Gospel singer.

Some songs he performed included "Swing Low Sweet Chariot," Hank Williams' "House of Gold," and "Whiskey Drinking Preacher."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AyXke_0gziEDbd00

"You are going to hear a lot of different styles and genres and noises and who knows what else come out of me this morning because I am technically a Southern Gospel singer; yes, that is true," said Waites. "But I learned a long time ago that Southern Gospel in and of itself does not have a pre-defined or set style-genre within it. And you can go through the history of Southern Gospel and you will find that to be true."

In addition to delivering the message, Waites also baptized longtime friend Jack Tumlinson with the help of his mother Sonya Waites and father Darrell McClees.

Being baptized was something Jack Tumlinson had been wanting to do for a while but he had to put it off because of COVID. But then, he heard a voice tell him that it was time to do it. So he called up Waites.

"It's very personal," said Tumlison. "I wanted him to be the one to baptist me."

Among those who were happy to see Waites perform was Betty Stepp, his Kindergarten teacher from Mary Goff Elementary School.

"He was a special boy then and he's a special young man now," she said, adding that he always had the support of his grandfather and grandmother who gave him a good start. She also recalled he loved to fish.

"He has taken his message to a whole new world of people but it all started right here in his hometown of Ball, going to Tioga High School, and Louisiana Christian University," said Pineville Mayor Rich Dupree.

Born with arthrogryposis multiplex congenita, Waites uses a wheelchair.

"Ben has taken that and shown what God can do with that and through him for His glory," said Dupree.

"Interestingly for me, growing up with something like this, being born with it, it's the norm," said Waites in a previous Town Talk interview. "It's a day to day thing. I don't give it a lot of thought which in turn means I don't talk about it a whole bunch. People typically have to ask about it."

Ball Mayor Gail Wilking presented Waites with a proclamation proclaiming July 31 as "Ben Waites Day" and gave him a key to the city. Dupree also presented Waites with a key to the City of Pineville.

Waites earned three "Yes" votes from "AGT" judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell for his audition on the July 12th episode to advance to the next round of the hit TV show.

"We're praying that the judges have enough talent to advance him on in the days ahead," said Dupree.

IN THIS ARTICLE
