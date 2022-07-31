ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Movie Line Is So Unbelievably Cringey That You Have To Look Away?

By Jeremy Hayes
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34p6Ep_0gziECiu00

Writing is hard, and I imagine writing a feature-length film would be a daunting task. But let's face it, some movie lines have left us wondering how the heck they made it into the final cut of the film.

Giphy: @polyvinylrecords / Via giphy.com

With that in mind, I want to hear all the cringiest movie lines that y'all have ever heard.

CBS

Maybe it's a line from a goofy action movie where the villain is really over-the-top, like in the sci-fi film Total Recall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MfrLs_0gziECiu00
Tri-Star Pictures

Or maybe there was a weird line that was meant to be cool and edgy, but left you holding in your laughter. Take Jared Leto's Joker, who said this in Suicide Squad:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1011_0gziECiu00
Warner Bros.

Perhaps, it's a line that made you do a double-take when you were reading the closed captions, like when Vin Diesel said this to Thandiwe Newton in The Chronicles of Riddick:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20uccR_0gziECiu00
Universal Pictures

Maybe there was a line...so bad...you were left facepalming, like when a character in Armageddon was becoming hysterical, and one astronaut's response was :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30j5sy_0gziECiu00
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Whatever it is (rom-com, action, drama, etc.), tell me a movie quote that made you cringe, and your suggestion may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post or video!

