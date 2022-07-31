ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell Us Which Guest Star On A TV Show Was A Major Scene Stealer

By Tessa Fahey
 2 days ago

Sometimes, the best TV character is the one who only appears for a few episodes. So who's a TV guest star who you think completely stole the show?

Maybe you think Michael J. Fox's brief time as Dr. Casey, a surgeon with OCD, on Scrubs elevated the whole show to a different level.

Perhaps Gwyneth Paltrow's Holly Holliday was your favorite performer on Glee even though she was only in five episodes.

Or, maybe you can't watch The Mandalorian without missing the charm of Timothy Olyphant's Cobb Vanth and hoping he'll return.

Comment below with your favorite scene-stealing guest stars! The best submissions may be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.

