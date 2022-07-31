ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

23-year-old arrested for robbery

By Jordyn Werfelmann
cnycentral.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cnycentral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Romesentinel.com

Trespass charged at Rome car lot, police say

ROME — A Rome man is accused of trespassing on a motor vehicle lot on South Jay Street, leading to an investigation into the possible theft of catalytic converters, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Louis Schipano, 38, of Rome, was spotted walking along South George Street...
ROME, NY
cnycentral.com

Fulton Police searching for missing 16-year-old

FULTON, N.Y. — Fulton Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 16-year-old who was reported missing by her guardian on Monday, August 1 around 3:30 a.m. Natalie Steele of Fulton has been known to frequent locations in Oswego County as well as in Syracuse and Cayuga County.
FULTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police respond to two shootings within two hours on Sabine Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Police Department responded to two separate shooting with injuries incidents on Sabine Street on the westside of the city towards the Skunk City neighborhood. At 8:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers responded to the the 200 block of Sabine Street, locating a 32-year-old male...
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Robbery arrest in Frankfort after store stickup, police say

FRANKFORT — A 49-year-old man robbed Frankfort Valley Auto Sales at gunpoint early Monday morning, and multiple law enforcement agencies responded to help track him through the woods, according to the Frankfort Town Police Department. Police said Timothy E. Horner, of Herkimer, entered the auto shop on Acme Road...
FRANKFORT, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome teenager reported missing again, police say

ROME — A 14-year-old girl who has run away from home on several occasions so far this year has been reported missing again, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said they are searching for Chloe Wall, age 14, who is believed to be in the Rome or Utica area. Police said Wall was last seen at her home on East Thomas Street between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on July 25. She was reported missing by her father on July 30.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Saturday night fight leads to charges against mother, police say

ROME — A large fight at Railroad and Bouck streets in Rome Saturday night is under investigation, with one woman charged for trying to keep police away from her brawling son, according to the Rome Police Department. Rome Police said they were dispatched to the area behind St. John...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery
Oneida Dispatch

Madison County Sheriff’s arrests July 25-July 29

Deputies arrested Steven A. Johnson, 38, of Canastota and charged him with one count of petit larceny. Deputies arrested Austin J. Murray, 22, of Oneida and charged him with one count of petit larceny. July 26. Deputies arrested Zachary T. Hathaway, 32, of Oxford and charged him with one count...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Shoplifting charged at Hannaford in Rome

ROME — A 34-year-old man is accused of trying to walk out of the Hannaford supermarket in Rome without paying for a shopping cart full of items, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Chad M. Croniser, of West Leyden, filled up a shopping cart with groceries and...
WKTV

Police arrest suspect following armed robbery in town of Frankfort

FRANKFORT, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Police have a suspect in custody following an armed robbery at Frankfort Valley Auto Sales on Acme Road in the town of Frankfort Monday morning. Frankfort Police arrested 43-year-old Timothy Horner, of Herkimer. He is facing burglary, robbery, menacing and grand larceny charges and is in the Herkimer County Jail.
FRANKFORT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Romesentinel.com

Damage caused during domestic dispute, Whitesboro police say

WHITESBORO — A 30-year-old has been charged with multiple felonies for damaging property during a domestic dispute on Pine Street, according to the Whitesboro Police Department. Police said Carmon Lyons, 30, of Whitesboro, was involved in a domestic dispute on Pine Street at about 8 p.m. Saturday. Police said...
theharlemvalleynews.net

Five stolen cars and multiple vehicle break-ins in the Rhinebeck and Clinton area

Five stolen cars and multiple vehicle break-ins in the Rhinebeck and Clinton area. Clinton, New York – August 2, 2022, the State Police in Troop K are once again reminding members of the community to secure their vehicles and property. Three vehicles were stolen in the town of Clinton and two vehicles stolen in the town of Rhinebeck this past weekend. Additionally in Rhinebeck over 15 vehicle break-ins were reported to the State Police.
RHINEBECK, NY
cnycentral.com

Man hospitalized after overnight stabbing in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — An overnight stabbing sent a man to the hospital. Syracuse Police were called to the area South Geddes and Delaware Streets shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with stab wounds in the back. He was brought to Upstate...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

BREAKING NEWS: Multiple Agency Police Presence in Frankfort, Herkimer County

NOTE: This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available. UPDATE: 08/01/2022 0937 Sources are confirming that the original incident was an armed robbery on Acme Road in Frankfort. No information has yet been officially released, including whether there were any injuries. Police are actively searching for at least one suspect in the case.
FRANKFORT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy