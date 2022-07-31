23-year-old arrested for robbery

cnycentral.com
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was reported shot Tuesday night on Syracuse's Near Westside, according to dispatchers. The shooting was reported at about 8:36 p.m. in the 200 block of Sabine Street, according to Onondaga 911 Center dispatches.
3 men shot on the same Syracuse block just over an hour apart, 1 in critical condition
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three people were injured in shootings in the same block on Syracuse’s Near Westside just over an hour apart Tuesday night, police said. One person is in critical condition. Around 8:36 p.m., police received reports of a shooting with injuries in the 200 block of...
Romesentinel.com
Trespass charged at Rome car lot, police say
ROME — A Rome man is accused of trespassing on a motor vehicle lot on South Jay Street, leading to an investigation into the possible theft of catalytic converters, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Louis Schipano, 38, of Rome, was spotted walking along South George Street...
cnycentral.com
Fulton Police searching for missing 16-year-old
FULTON, N.Y. — Fulton Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 16-year-old who was reported missing by her guardian on Monday, August 1 around 3:30 a.m. Natalie Steele of Fulton has been known to frequent locations in Oswego County as well as in Syracuse and Cayuga County.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police respond to two shootings within two hours on Sabine Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Police Department responded to two separate shooting with injuries incidents on Sabine Street on the westside of the city towards the Skunk City neighborhood. At 8:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers responded to the the 200 block of Sabine Street, locating a 32-year-old male...
Romesentinel.com
Robbery arrest in Frankfort after store stickup, police say
FRANKFORT — A 49-year-old man robbed Frankfort Valley Auto Sales at gunpoint early Monday morning, and multiple law enforcement agencies responded to help track him through the woods, according to the Frankfort Town Police Department. Police said Timothy E. Horner, of Herkimer, entered the auto shop on Acme Road...
Romesentinel.com
Rome teenager reported missing again, police say
ROME — A 14-year-old girl who has run away from home on several occasions so far this year has been reported missing again, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said they are searching for Chloe Wall, age 14, who is believed to be in the Rome or Utica area. Police said Wall was last seen at her home on East Thomas Street between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on July 25. She was reported missing by her father on July 30.
Romesentinel.com
Saturday night fight leads to charges against mother, police say
ROME — A large fight at Railroad and Bouck streets in Rome Saturday night is under investigation, with one woman charged for trying to keep police away from her brawling son, according to the Rome Police Department. Rome Police said they were dispatched to the area behind St. John...
Syracuse police could have broken up party that ended in fatal shooting of soldier (Your Letters)
The young man didn’t have to die. I was walking around Onondaga Park with two neighbors the evening of the Fourth of July and, as you might expect, if you live in Syracuse, it wasn’t a quiet relaxing stroll, not with cars and motorcycles ripping by over the speed limit and fireworks sounding in all directions.
Oneida Dispatch
Madison County Sheriff’s arrests July 25-July 29
Deputies arrested Steven A. Johnson, 38, of Canastota and charged him with one count of petit larceny. Deputies arrested Austin J. Murray, 22, of Oneida and charged him with one count of petit larceny. July 26. Deputies arrested Zachary T. Hathaway, 32, of Oxford and charged him with one count...
Romesentinel.com
Shoplifting charged at Hannaford in Rome
ROME — A 34-year-old man is accused of trying to walk out of the Hannaford supermarket in Rome without paying for a shopping cart full of items, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Chad M. Croniser, of West Leyden, filled up a shopping cart with groceries and...
WKTV
Police arrest suspect following armed robbery in town of Frankfort
FRANKFORT, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Police have a suspect in custody following an armed robbery at Frankfort Valley Auto Sales on Acme Road in the town of Frankfort Monday morning. Frankfort Police arrested 43-year-old Timothy Horner, of Herkimer. He is facing burglary, robbery, menacing and grand larceny charges and is in the Herkimer County Jail.
Romesentinel.com
Damage caused during domestic dispute, Whitesboro police say
WHITESBORO — A 30-year-old has been charged with multiple felonies for damaging property during a domestic dispute on Pine Street, according to the Whitesboro Police Department. Police said Carmon Lyons, 30, of Whitesboro, was involved in a domestic dispute on Pine Street at about 8 p.m. Saturday. Police said...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Five stolen cars and multiple vehicle break-ins in the Rhinebeck and Clinton area
Five stolen cars and multiple vehicle break-ins in the Rhinebeck and Clinton area. Clinton, New York – August 2, 2022, the State Police in Troop K are once again reminding members of the community to secure their vehicles and property. Three vehicles were stolen in the town of Clinton and two vehicles stolen in the town of Rhinebeck this past weekend. Additionally in Rhinebeck over 15 vehicle break-ins were reported to the State Police.
Syracuse man sentenced to seven years in federal prison for fentanyl, prosecutors say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison today for dealing fentanyl, federal prosecutors said. Carlos Esteras, 41, of Syracuse, had at least 124 grams of fentanyl that he distributed or planned to distribute, according to a news release Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Norther District of New York.
Police seek public’s help identifying suspect in Central NY bank robbery
North Syracuse, N.Y. -- Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in a bank robbery just after noon Tuesday in North Syracuse. Around 12:39 p.m., Solvay Bank, 628 South Main St., was robbed, according to a news release from the North Syracuse police. Police are currently trying...
localsyr.com
Syracuse Police Department arrest 23-year-old accused of robbing victim during altercation
SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at around 12:54 A.M., Officers were called to investigate a robbery that occurred in the 100 block W. LaFayette Avenue. During the investigation, police discovered that a 23-year-old female victim got into an altercation with a 23-year-old female suspect at the scene.
cnycentral.com
Man hospitalized after overnight stabbing in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — An overnight stabbing sent a man to the hospital. Syracuse Police were called to the area South Geddes and Delaware Streets shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with stab wounds in the back. He was brought to Upstate...
cnycentral.com
Building collapse on Syracuse's northside displaces five neighbors Tuesday morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Fire crews responded to a building collapse on the northside of the city that displaced five neighbors on Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. Crews arrived at 413 Pond Street to find a 3-story brick apartment building with significant structural issues. The building was attached to a...
BREAKING NEWS: Multiple Agency Police Presence in Frankfort, Herkimer County
NOTE: This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available. UPDATE: 08/01/2022 0937 Sources are confirming that the original incident was an armed robbery on Acme Road in Frankfort. No information has yet been officially released, including whether there were any injuries. Police are actively searching for at least one suspect in the case.
