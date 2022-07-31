New San Diego campaign aims to reduce traffic congestion by fixing broken sensors

www.pointloma-obmonthly.com
Leak in Tijuana wastewater pipes causing issues in San Diego
Two wastewater pipes in Tijuana are under repair after officials noticed sewage spilling Saturday.
City Heights org pushing for greater access to Silver Strand State Beach
The organization and other local groups recently launched the Silver Strand 4 All campaign to improve access for underserved neighborhoods.
San Diego tenants could see rent increase of 10 percent
Inflation is driving up rents across San Diego and California. Rosieangela Escamilla was shocked when she got a notice saying her rent was going up more than $600 a month.
NBC San Diego
Another Round of Major Closures of Interstate 8 in San Diego Announced
Remember earlier this month, when most drivers expecting to travel on a two-mile portion of Interstate 8 in the evenings instead had to detour through the heart of Mission Valley? Well, it's happening again. Construction crews will be closing freeway connectors, on-ramps and off-ramps on Interstate 8 from Interstate 5...
Kensington residents rush to keep buildings intact after property listed for sale
SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO - Neighbors in Kensington are pushing back against any commercial development project that could change what they describe as a historic complex. The complex includes two restaurants - Cucina Sorella and The Haven and the Ken Theater, all built in the late 1940s. "It's...
In-Depth: Cameras could soon help catch street takeovers, loud cars in San Diego
A bill in the state Legislature asks the California Highway Patrol to study the effectiveness of loud exhaust cameras as a tool to crack down on noisy drivers.
San Diego rent can increase up to 10% after CA law
A law passed in 2019 kicked back into effect on Aug. 1, because the federal eviction moratorium expired July 31.
NBC San Diego
Many Seniors Live on a Fixed Income. These Organizations in San Diego Can Help
Inflation has many people struggling with their budget. The higher prices are especially hard for retirees or others on a fixed income. If you're looking for ways to help your older family members, local organizations can step in. "It's critical to make sure they don't fall through the cracks," said...
Onslaught of Tijuana Sewage Heads for San Diego Coastline
Prepare for what’s shaping up to be the perfect sewage storm for California’s southernmost coast. Two sewage line breaks on the Tijuana side of the U.S.-Mexico border sent contaminated water toward the Tijuana River beginning Sunday morning, according to the International Boundary and Water Commission, a federal agency that manages border water issues. This coastal desert river should naturally flow only in the rainy winter season, but poor infrastructure in Tijuana means sewage makes its way into a waterway that’s now a vehicle for pollution.
Flood Watch in effect for San Diego County mountains, deserts
Thunderstorms have developed over the mountains in San Diego County Monday, producing moderate to heavy rainfall for another afternoon.
eastcountymagazine.org
SANTEE ADOPTS CANNABIS ORDINANCE
August 1, 2022 (Santee) -- Santee is the latest city in San Diego County to permit cannabis businesses including sale of marijuana within its borders, following a 3-2 vote at its most recent City Council meeting July 27. The vote to approve a community benefits agreement, a type of development...
Coast News
Voter-approved Camino Del Mar project moves forward
DEL MAR — Developers of a mixed-use project on Camino Del Mar can proceed with pursuing permits and beginning construction after the Del Mar City Council ratified development and regulatory housing agreements for the project this week. The planned project at 941 Camino Del Mar, a blighted vacant lot...
Lodging
Marriott Commences Construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center
Marriott International, Inc. announced the commencement of construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center (the Gaylord Pacific). A ceremony was held on Chula Vista Bayfront. The event was attended by the Gaylord Pacific’s developers RIDA Development Corporation (RIDA Development) and Ares Management (Ares), finance partners, officials from the City of Chula Vista, Port of San Diego, and the State of California, Marriott executives, group customers, and other project supporters.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Under Oath, Ex-COO Reveals She Leaked 101 Ash Review
The city’s former top unelected official testified under oath that she leaked a purportedly confidential legal analysis of the 101 Ash St. transaction to a candidate for city attorney in 2020. Former Chief Operating Officer Kris Michell was subpoenaed to sit for a deposition on July 21 following a...
Trash truck erupts in flames on South Bay freeway
A trash truck caught fire Tuesday afternoon on a freeway in National City.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Residents Learn to Live Life with COVID Risks
The Ludacka family had been long awaiting their first big vacation since the pandemic: a 10-day Disney cruise to Australia. The trip had been on hold for two years due to pandemic restrictions. “Lost family time,” is what Megan Ludacka describes it as. So this summer, they weren’t going to...
San Diego Zoo, Pacific Surfliner pair up for day trip discounts
Travelers heading to San Diego can save on a day pass to the San Diego Zoo when they take Pacific Surfliner, the companies announced.
Chemical spill from crash prompts traffic delays in North County
A crash between two vehicles caused hazardous material to spill onto a roadway Sunday in North County, first responders said.
San Diego Business Journal
TCMC Building $20M Psychiatric Care Center
In partnership with San Diego County is building a $20 million acute psychiatric health center in the parking lot of Tri-City’s Oceanside hospital. The psychiatric health center will offer short-term treatment for up to 16 patients after they’ve received initial care at a hospital emergency room or crisis stabilization unit, according to Luke Bergmann, director of the county’s behavioral health program.
kusi.com
Reform California vies for one million signatures to qualify the California Taxpayer Protection Act for public vote
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Here in California residents pay some of the highest tax rates in the nation but an effort by Reform California is trying to change that with a proposed ballot initiative. Reform California is proposing a statewide ballot initiative called the California Taxpayer Protection Act that...
