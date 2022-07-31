New San Diego campaign aims to reduce traffic congestion by fixing broken sensors

Prepare for what’s shaping up to be the perfect sewage storm for California’s southernmost coast. Two sewage line breaks on the Tijuana side of the U.S.-Mexico border sent contaminated water toward the Tijuana River beginning Sunday morning, according to the International Boundary and Water Commission, a federal agency that manages border water issues. This coastal desert river should naturally flow only in the rainy winter season, but poor infrastructure in Tijuana means sewage makes its way into a waterway that’s now a vehicle for pollution.

