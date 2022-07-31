A 62-year-old man is charged with two counts of reckless homicide for the Friday’s deadly collision in North Charleston

North Charleston, South Carolina – Friday morning collision in North Charleston was fatal for two people, and now the local police department has charged a 62-year-old man regarding the fatal incident.

As we already reported, seven vehicles were involved in the deadly crash that happened at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Cosgrove Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

Initially, the first responders said that three people lost their lives, but that information was later corrected and it was confirmed that two people were killed in the incident. In addition, three people were transferred to a local hospital for treatment. They are all expected to recover.

No additional information was released at the time.

The victims were identified as Debora Page, 62, from John’s Island, and Jo’siah Fragier, 4, from North Charleston.

The North Charleston Police Department charged the 62-year-old James Hart with two counts of reckless homicide for the collision that left two people dead.

Hart was arrested and held at the Charleston County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing. We will update the story once more details are available.

