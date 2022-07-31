Two former Browns defenders take visits with Denver, Dallas

The Cleveland Browns have made some wholesale changes to their team over the last few years under GM Andrew Berry. In his first offseason, the offense got a lot of attention with the other side being the focus in 2021. This offseason has been a little more balanced.

Two former Browns defenders showed up on the NFL’s personnel log after taking visits.

Last year’s rotational defensive end Takk McKinley visited the Dallas Cowboys. Coming off of a late-season Achilles injury, it is unknown when McKinley may be able to work out for teams. Earlier this offseason, it was reported a return to Cleveland was possible.

Given his rehab process, it is no surprise that the Cowboys didn’t sign the former first-round pick after his visit and now he’ll head to Arizona:

Former Browns linebacker Joe Schobert took a visit to the Denver Broncos and tried out for the team. After four years with the team that drafted him, Berry allowed Schobert to move on in free agency in 2020. He signed a five-year, $53.75 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He lasted on year in Jacksonville before being traded to Pittsburgh for a sixth-round pick. The Jaguars picked up a big chunk of Schobert’s contract to get the deal done.

In 2021, he played in 84% of the Steelers defensive snaps compiling 112 tackles but only two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one quarterback hit.

Given Cleveland’s drafting of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, bringing back Anthony Walker Jr. and high hopes for Jacob Phillips, a return doesn’t seem likely for the former fourth-round pick.