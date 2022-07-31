ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allamuchy Township, NJ

Colonial Little League Baseball 9U All-Stars win first-ever district championship

By Jay Edwards
wrnjradio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wrnjradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey Has One Of The Best Hot Dog Places In America

If you are a hot dog lover, here is some really good news. It turns out that one of the best places in the world to get one is right here in New Jersey. A national website that is one of the best foodie sites around searched far and wide all over the nation and came up with the master list of the greatest hot dog joints in the good old U.S.A., and one place that made the list, is right here in the Garden State.
CLIFTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hackettstown, NJ
City
Independence Township, NJ
City
Allamuchy Township, NJ
wrnjradio.com

NJ Highlands Council names Ben Spinelli executive director

NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Highlands Water Protection and Planning Council (Highlands Council) has appointed Ben Spinelli to the position of Executive Director. Spinelli will lead the 23-person staff and report directly to the Chairman of the Highlands Council for an annual salary $135,000. In addition to being one of the original members of the Highlands Council, Spinelli brings an exceptionally strong background in public policy and land use management to the role.
HIGHLANDS, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Sparta Little League
lehighvalleystyle.com

Introducing Lehigh Valley Style's 2022 Influential Women of the Year

In February, Lehigh Valley Style introduced five Influential Men of the Year. Now, the ladies are getting a well-deserved turn in the spotlight. Meet five women who are making waves in the community in their own ways—advocacy, outreach, healing and hope. The Lehigh Valley is a better place because of them.
ALLENTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
New Jersey 101.5

The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30

Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy