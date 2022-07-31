Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash near dirt road

news3lv.com
One injured, one in custody following single-vehicle crash near Washington, Pecos
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A driver has been arrested following a single vehicle crash that injured a passenger on the north side of the valley Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 5 a.m. on August 2, near the intersection of Washington Ave and Pecos Road. According to police, a...
Bicyclist dies after apparent medical episode at Wetlands Park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A bicyclist died after suffering an apparent medical episode while on a trail at Wetlands Park on Tuesday, according to Las Vegas police. Officers were called around 3:48 p.m. to assist Clark County Park Police after a man was found unresponsive, said Lt. Brian Boxler with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Bicyclist found dead at Wetlands Park
Clark County Park Police and LVMPD officers responded to a call on Tuesday where an adult male was found dead at Wetlands Park, according to police.
Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash near Washington, Pecos
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A driver suspected of driving under the influence was critically injured after a crash in the east Las Vegas Valley Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the crash happened around 5:24 a.m. Aug. 2 on Washington Avenue west of Pecos Road....
Las Vegas Man Arrested for Aggravated Battery Following Alleged Road Rage Incident in Idaho County
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, around 1:50 PM, Idaho County Dispatch received several 911 calls regarding an incident of road rage just south of Cottonwood on Highway 95. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, it was reported to Dispatch that a semi was driving aggressively and...
Crash on I-15 causes major backup in northbound lanes
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A crash on the I-15 north near the Charleston on-ramp is causing major traffic delays in the area. The center and right northbound lanes are blocked, and a huge backup can be seen, spanning multiple exits. Motorists will want to avoid the area while police...
Mother and son look for the man who saved them from car crash
A Las Vegas woman is looking for her hero after she and her son were trapped inside her car on the freeway
Erin Anthony O’Hayer Killed in Motorcycle Crash on State Route 159 [Las Vegas, NV]
50-Year-Old Rider Killed in Head-On Collision on Southbound State Route 159. The incident happened at 12:29 p.m. along southbound State Route 159 on July 24th. Furthermore, according to state troopers, a black Yamaha motorcycle was riding northbound near mile marker two, while the Dodge Ram 5500 was traveling south. For...
California woman dies in Las Vegas after suffering gunshot wound to head
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A California woman died in Las Vegas after she had arrived at a hospital in Southern Nevada with a gunshot wound to her head, according to authorities. The Inyo County Sheriff's Office said they responded around 6:10 a.m. Monday to Desert Valley View Hospital in Pahrump on a report of a 69-year-old woman from Charleston View being treated for a gunshot wound.
Las Vegas police looking for driver in alleged deadly hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a driver in an alleged deadly hit-and-run crash Saturday night. LVMPD said the crash happened July 30 around 9:40 p.m. at W. Charleston Boulevard west of Essex Drive. According to police, a male pedestrian was walking northbound across Charleston outside a marked crosswalk when a dark colored sedan hit the pedestrian.
Clark County park police locate bag full of cocaine at local park following theft incident
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A backpack full of drugs was recently located at a local park while park police were on the scene of a vehicle theft call. The incident happened on Monday, August 1, at around 6 p.m and was reported by the Clark County Park Police Department.
Woman rescued after being swept away by North Las Vegas flood waters
Clark County Fire Department and the North Las Vegas Police Department conducted a swift water rescue near Losee Road on Thursday, July 28.
Production filming causes overnight road closures near Caesars Palace
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning motorists of road closures coming to the Las Vegas Strip late Monday night. Street closures will occur on Las Vegas Boulevard between Caesars Palace and Harmon starting Monday at 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Tuesday. MORE...
Arrest made in Summerlin attempted murder case
A man wanted for robbing and attempting to shoot a Summerlin homeowner was arrested on Arizona over the weekend in Arizona. Armondo Dangerfield is awaiting extradition back to Nevada to face a number of charges, including attempted murder.
6 people rescued from submerged vehicle during flooding
A series of thunderstorms that rolled through the Pahrump Valley on Sunday, caused significant flooding on the south end of town. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis said crews were dispatched for several flood disaster assessments throughout the afternoon. “We had severe flooding in the area of the...
UPDATE: Suspicious vehicle report in Las Vegas becomes homicide investigation
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A report of a suspicious vehicle is now being investigated by homicide detectives, according to police. Police said they received reports of a suspicious vehicle at 4994 East Cartier Avenue just before noon on Sunday. Officers found a man suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds in...
Las Vegas police seek sedan involved in fatal hit-and-run crash near Charleston, Decatur
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a vehicle involved in a fatal central valley hit and run crash Saturday night. The incident happened around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Charleston Blvd and Essex Drive, near Decatur Blvd.
Family searching for men responsible for the deaths of man, women
Police continue to search for the men they say are responsible for shooting and killing two people on Friday night.
Man, woman fatally shot in Vegas apartment; shooter at large
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have yet to release the names of a man and woman who were fatally shot in a central Las Vegas apartment complex. Metro Police say the shooting late Friday stemmed from an apparent confrontation at the complex. Officers arrived at the scene around 10:15 p.m. and found the two victims dead from gunshot wounds. Homicide detectives believe the victims were inside the apartment when two unidentified men knocked on the door. Police say it’s believed the woman answered the door and an argument ensued between her and the suspects before shots were fired. The victims will be identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
Coroner reveals new details about skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead in May are believed to be from a person who was in their 20s or 30s when he or she died, a spokesperson for the Clark County coroner told 8 News Now on Wednesday.
