Is Color Really A Reliable Method Of Checking Meat Doneness Levels?

Ground Beef's Inflation Rates Will Give You Sticker Shock
While there has been some speculation over food prices tempering for certain grocery items, inflation is still affecting Americans one way or another, especially those of us who consider meat and dairy dietary staples. Sure, we could avoid the grocery store and eat out. But even a restaurant chain you...
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
The USDA Is Cracking Down On Chicken. Here's What You Need To Know
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced that is cracking down on salmonella contamination in chicken. Their new plan involves more stringent testing at chicken production plants, per ABC. The new rules aren't finalized yet, but when they are, they will be published in the Federal Register, and there will be a period of public comment before they go into effect. Once the new rules are official, chicken processing plants will run the risk of being shut down if salmonella bacteria is found in their products and they are unable to reduce or eliminate the bacteria. Under current regulations, processing plants have to meet requirements for reducing possible contamination, but the USDA cannot force a processing plant to stop selling its products. With the new proposed rules, testing will be required at the processing plants.
Costco Fans Are Raving Over Its 'Disappearing' Snack Mix
With a selection of snacks as vast as the one at Costco, it's no surprise that supermarkets can't keep a stock of all their delicious offerings at all times. This means you never know for sure how long that chip flavor you've been munching on for weeks will be available. Costco's peanut butter chocolate snack mix, which happens to have a cult following of its own, has a similar reputation for making an appearance in stores at sporadic intervals.
Dollar Tree Has Deals On Name-Brand Frozen Foods — But There's A Catch
From bagged chips and canned goods to seasonal decor and cleaning products, Dollar Tree has a huge variety of merchandise for sale. Everyone loves a good bargain, and that's the idea the company was founded on in 1986 when it priced every item at $1 (via Dollar Tree). However, that lasted about three decades when the company announced in a November 2021 press release that they would raise the base price to $1.25 for many items.
How Long You Can Really Keep Cream Cheese In The Fridge?
With so many appetizing ways to enjoy cream cheese, it's no surprise that there's likely a tub of it tucked away somewhere in your fridge. Spread it on a toasted bagel, plunge a salty pretzel into it, or mix it into a sweet dessert for that added touch of creaminess — the list of uses for this spread goes on.
The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain
Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people believe a tasty Mexican dish can lead to the traditional saying of "full belly, happy heart." According to a YouGov 2019 survey, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular U.S. food, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
The Chick-Fil-A That Tried To Pay Employees In Food
Chick-fil-A has hardly been considered a paragon of good behavior by all. Who could forget its controversial statements and alleged discriminatory practices of the 2010s (via Vox)? The brand is so often under fire for its choices that even students at fairly conservative Notre Dame University launched a campaign against a proposed campus branch of the chain in 2021, says a Fox News report. It was largely the brand's perceived non-inclusive policies and frequent donations to Christian groups that upset students at the traditionally Catholic university.
The Huge Change Morrisons Is Making To Its Egg Production
Scrambled, fried, poached, or even hard-boiled, that incredible egg can be cooked in seemingly infinite ways. Whether they're the main protein or an ingredient to mix in a recipe, eggs are a constant on many grocery lists. While an egg can be an easy meal to crack, it might not be as easy to choose which eggs to buy. Beyond considerations like size or color, packaging labels have consumers picking one container over another. For example, The Spruce Eats explains some common designations, like cage-free, free-range, and pastured. While these labels focus on the hens' ability to roam, some newer categories are looking to clarify the hens' food and how that impacts the eggs in the carton.
Oreo's Long-Awaited Fall Flavor Is Finally Here
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Nabisco is not afraid to throw some crazy Oreo flavors at the wall and hope that one of them sticks, especially when it comes to seasonal flavors. Though there are some Oreo flavors we will sadly never get to try again, the brand keeps trying over and over again to add some pizzaz to its simple pairing of cookies and cream.
Why Domino's Continues To Struggle With Its Delivery Methods
Domino's Pizza became a national brand, in part, due to the success of its delivery strategy, but lately, that element of its business hasn't risen like a pizza crust in an oven. In fact, it's been more like an underbaked pie of late. The reason behind the slump in delivery sales isn't about a lapse in the pizza chain's ability to pump out the pies, though. It's more about difficulties in getting them to the people who placed the orders.
Does Coffee Beer Contain Real Coffee?
Coffee beer is a combination of America's two favorite drinks, and anyone familiar with it will know that the beer part of the concoction is genuine. Can we say the same for coffee? Coffee and beer are the two most drank beverages in America after water and carbonated soft drinks, per Statista. Since being introduced to America in the 19th century, these beverages have enjoyed maximum popularity, per the Economic History Association and Public Broadcasting Service. Bearing the latter in mind, it seems logical that someone, somewhere along the timeline of human endeavor, would try to combine the two. While we may enjoy the taste of both, most people drink coffee and beer for the sensation, per a 2019 report in the Human Molecular Genetics.
39% Of Americans Agree On Which Sandwich Chain Is The Best
While some people might have opened their lunch box to a bland sandwich every day, the robust options of American sandwich chains appeal to customers who want variety. From that need to have freaky fast delivery to a refresh of old favorites, the choices could fill over a month of different sandwiches.
How Long Smoked Salmon Really Lasts, According To Michael Symon
Smoked salmon has become a popular component of North American dining in recent decades and has been a staple in the diets of indigenous peoples for generations. The delicacy is most often associated with Alaskan natives and indigenous peoples of the Northern American and Canadian Pacific, originally used to allow these tribes to preserve salmon for long periods of time, explains fishermen group Wild for Salmon. Today, the dish can be found everywhere from five-star restaurants to local fish markets and delis, and it's a deeply smoky and savory treat that foodies can't get enough of.
Redditors Are Disgusted By A Walmart Employee's Mold Reveal
Since first opening its doors in 1962 in Rogers, Arkansas, Walmart has become a staple of the American shopping landscape. With 230 millions Americans visiting a Walmart each week to purchase their family's groceries (via Statista), it's seems perfectly reasonable to expect a sanitary shopping experience. That's why Reddit commenters on the r/walmart subreddit were so horrified to find out that their expectations of cleanliness fell short in one Walmart location.
Easy Cherry Dump Cake Recipe
There are times you want to attempt a challenging baking project, and there are other times you want dessert on the table with minimal effort. We get it! For the days you want an effortless sweet treat, there is nothing easier than a dump cake. Recipe developer Ting Dalton brings us this recipe for an easy cherry dump cake, something that she says is "very much like a British fruit crumble." "This is such a quick and easy way to make a dessert for family and friends, and served with lashings of ice cream, this is both comforting and delicious," she adds.
Whole-Roasted Rainbow Trout Recipe
Summer is the season for light meals, best enjoyed outdoors with family and friends. If you need some recipe inspiration to take your summer evening dining to the next level, this whole-roasted rainbow trout will definitely do the trick. Grilling is fine and dandy, but you can't do that every...
Dairy Queen's New Blizzard Features An Unexpected Candy
According to Statista, 268.09 million people across the U.S. delighted in candy during 2020 — so it seems Americans can't get enough of treating themselves to a sugary snack. And if there is one thing the U.S. loves as much as candy, it's ice cream. This seems to be an obvious fact given how many restaurants have some kind of ice cream and candy creation on their menus. For example, some of Sonic's most popular Blasts are made of soft serve ice cream combined with well-known chocolates like M&M's. But one of the most popular ways to enjoy the combination of ice cream and candy is undoubtedly Dairy Queen's Blizzard.
