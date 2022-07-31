At least seven heat-related deaths suspected in Pacific Northwest

www.axios.com
Urgent warning as 100million Americans hit with life-threatening heat and temperatures hotter than the Sahara Desert
AN urgent weather warning has been issued for 100million Americans as life-threatening temperatures hit the US. The mercury levels are expected to soar up to as high as 113F, which is currently hotter than the Sahar Desert. Heat alerts are covering more than 20 US states on Tuesday and Wednesday...
This US map says it all: SF shivers while rest of country under heat wave
While most of the country bakes in scalding temperatures, San Francisco and much of the Bay Area have sat under a wet blanket of fog that rolls in at night and doesn't disperse until the afternoon, keeping temperatures cool for summer. Local forecaster Jan Null said the region, especially locations...
‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week
Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
The Daily 07-29-22 Rain reported inside Las Vegas casinos as thunderstorms pound Nevada
Thunderstorms dumped heavy rain and kicked up high winds across central Nevada on Thursday, flooding the streets and casinos of Las Vegas. Lightning and small hail were also in the stormy mix that hit the popular summer travel destination. More storm activity is expected Friday evening, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the chance for thunderstorms continuing into the weekend and next week. Videos posted on social media showed water pouring inside several casinos. • Interior NorCal bakes in blazing heat with temps up to 113
3rd heat wave grips the South this summer, and experts say it will get worse
The third heat wave of the still-early summer is scorching the US South, and "it will get worse ... before it gets better," warns the National Weather Service.
Oppressive heat will bake much of the US this weekend, with the Northeast expected to see triple-digit temperatures
(CNN) — Relentless, oppressive heat will grip much of the US this weekend, with the Northeast region expected to bear the brunt amid forecasts for near-record temperatures across the region. More than 85 million Americans from the central US to the Northeast are under heat warnings or advisories Saturday...
Pacific Northwest experiences most severe heat wave of the year
Temperatures fell short of all-time records set in the late June 2021 heat wave, but the past week's heat had greater staying power, baking the region in above-normal warmth for five to seven days. The week of July 24 marked the most severe heat wave the Pacific Northwest has experienced...
Searing, long-duration heat to target Pacific Northwest
Summer is in full force for much of the United States as dry conditions take hold and sunshine blazes. After managing to avoid the worst Mother Nature has to offer for much of the summer, AccuWeather forecasters say the time has come for the northwestern United States to swelter amid unseasonable heat.
natureworldnews.com
Extreme Heat Advisory: Temperatures Expected to Reach 110 Degrees Fahrenheit in the Great Plains by Early Next Week
Extreme heat has continued to affect the Great Plains and interior West of the United States, based on weather reports on Saturday, July 16. The said regions are reportedly at risk of dangerous high temperatures affecting both humans and livestock, as well as crops, and infrastructure like power grids. Hot...
Mount St. Helens at Risk of Volcanic Eruption Caused by Extreme Rainfall
Mount St. Helens is one of many volcanos expected to become more dangerous as a result of climate change-induced heavier rainfalls in coming years.
Summer of extreme weather continues, with deadly floods in Kentucky and St. Louis, and a heat-wave emergency in Oregon
More than 85 million Americans were under a heat warning, while areas of eastern Kentucky and St. Louis were hit with fatal floods.
International Business Times
Heatwaves Increasing In India But Related Deaths Fall
Temperatures during India's monsoon season have risen this century and the country could see more frequent heatwaves in future, the government said on Wednesday, but it added heat-related deaths have fallen in recent years. India suffered its hottest March in more than a century this year and temperatures were unusually...
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Weather Outbreak in Texas May Possibly Occur in Two Weeks
Even though the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slower start than in recent years, several factors are converging for a sharp surge in tropical activity in mid-August, which might finally deliver Texas rain. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be driven over and through the...
Northwest to cool down following extensive, record-setting heat wave
A scorching heat wave that brought temperatures as high as 115 F to Oregon this past week is finally set to ease. After recording a record stretch of 90-degree days, Seattle may fail to reach 70 one day this week. AccuWeather forecasters say a refreshing change in the weather will...
50 million at risk: Monday's severe storms to bring deadly Northeast heat wave to end
More than 50 million people in the Northeast are at risk of severe storms Monday as a strong cold front brings a crashing halt to the extreme heat wave that set records across the region. Boston broke a daily record high temperature Sunday of 99 degrees as an "extremely oppressive"...
Tens of millions of people at risk from severe storms over next two days while 64 million deal with extreme heat
On Tuesday, an intense and long-lived line of severe thunderstorms called a derecho charged across the northern Plains and Upper Midwest. This line of thunderstorms produced wind gusts as high as 99 mph in Howard, South Dakota, and 96 mph in Huron, South Dakota, while carving a path of damage across at least half a dozen different states.
Nearly One-Third of the U.S. Faces Excessive Heat
Ice and bottled water is distributed to homeless people in Oklahoma City as temperatures reach 110 degrees on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Nick Oxford/The New York Times) About 100 million Americans from California to New England were sweating through heat advisories and warnings from the National Weather Service on Wednesday, with a brutal heat wave across the central part of the country showing no signs of letting up.
The Weather Channel
More Brutal Heat In Parts Of U.S. In August, Latest Outlook Shows
A large area from the Plains to the Northeast could see temperatures farthest above average. Temperatures along the West Coast will be near average in most areas. We are moving past the climatological hottest time of year in much of the U.S. August marks the final full month of summer,...
Millions in the US to endure oppressive heat as temperatures bake the Pacific Northwest and South
An unrelenting heat wave will continue scorching the Northwest and parts of the South Thursday as millions endure yet another round of blistering temperatures.
natureworldnews.com
Some US Cities May Become Hotter than the Middle East Before 2100
By 2100, some US cities might experience Middle Eastern temperatures. Unchecked global warming would deliver unimaginable severe heat, with July highs in 16 US cities matching those in the Middle East. Intensifying Heat. According to a recent estimate, 16 US towns face the possibility of experiencing summer temperatures comparable to...
