Kate Middleton Showcases Nautical Style at Great Britain Sail Grand Prix

Expert Says Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Body Language Yesterday Showed a ‘Different Side’ to Their Relationship
These brand-new photos prove that Prince William and Kate Middleton aren’t afraid to show the world how they feel about each other. PureWow recently spoke to body language expert Darren Stanton (on behalf of Betfair Casino), who analyzed pictures of the couple’s appearance at the 2022 Royal Charity Polo Cup yesterday.
This Leaked Video Of Prince William Is The Reason Why The Palace Is So Mad Right Now
Prince William recently had a major outrage with the media and the palace is definitely not happy about it. According to an article published by The Daily Beast, a leaked video of the Duke of Cambridge shows him “shouting angrily at a paparazzi photographer who was filming his family while on a bike ride.” In a now deleted video, the outlet reports that the 40-year-old royal was spotted “remonstrating with the man about his behavior while his wife Kate Middleton, who remains out of shot, does the same.”
Meghan Markle Shock: New Book Claims Prince Harry's Wife 'Picked On' Prince William, Kate Middleton's Daughter, During Royal Wedding Preparations
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's misunderstanding in the run-up of her and Prince Harry's royal wedding resurfaced after a new book mentioned it. Markle was accused of bullying then 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, who was among her bridesmaids. Experts React To Meghan Markle Being Accused Of Bullying Princess Charlotte. Sky News...
Queen Elizabeth Had 5 Words for Prince George During the Surprise Platinum Jubilee Balcony Appearance, Lip Reader Says
A lip reader believes Queen Elizabeth told Prince George on the Buckingham Palace balcony she didn't expect the smoke that streaked across the sky at the end of Platinum Jubilee weekend.
Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far
Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
Prince Williams Kisses Kate Middleton In Rare PDA Pics At Polo Match In UK: Photos
Still smitten! Kate Middleton and Prince William were so cute as they indulged in some rare PDA during a polo match on Jul. 6, 2022. The royal couple wasn’t hiding their love as they hugged and kissed at the charity match held at Guards Polo Club in Windsor, UK.
This Diamond Necklace Worn by Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Is Now on Display at Buckingham Palace
First it was a Princess Diana painting, and now, there's a new royal artifact going on public display. On the official royal family Instagram account, they shared a slideshow of photos featuring Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton wearing the stunning Nizam of Hyderabad diamond necklace, which is now available to admire in person, thanks to a new exhibit at Buckingham Palace.
Kate Middleton & Prince William Are Beaming With Pride as Prince George Joins Them for This Royal-Loved Event
Click here to read the full article. The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge couldn’t help but be so excited when their eldest child joined them to see the men’s final at Wimbledon. At almost nine years old, Prince George just made his royal debut at Wimbledon, excitedly watching the game with his folks. On July 10, onlookers were delighted when they saw that not only Kate Middleton and Prince William were watching the men’s final between Nick Kyrgios and defending champion Novak Djokovik, but also Prince George! We can’t get over how thrilled the parents look as Prince George is enthralled in...
I’m a body language expert – four signs Prince Harry showed during his UN speech that fans have been dreading
ALL eyes were on Prince Harry earlier this week as he delivered a speech at the UN to mark Nelson Mandela Day. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived hand-in-hand at the New York headquarters, where Harry spoke passionately about the late activist's legacy. But before taking to the stage,...
Jane Seymour Wears Gorgeous Custom-Made Hanbok at Son Kris' Traditional Korean Wedding Ceremony
Jane Seymour paid tribute to her new daughter-in-law, Miso, in a sweet way at her son Kris Keach's wedding. The Emmy Award-winning actress, 71, wore a traditional Korean custom-made hanbok for her 26-year-old son's nuptials in Seoul, South Korea, over the weekend. Seymour posed for a family photo as she...
Watch Princess Charlotte Mimic Mom Kate Middleton on Her First Solo Royal Outing with Her Parents
Princess Charlotte looked like a royal pro during her first solo outing with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought along their 7-year-old daughter to a busy day at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. After watching a swim meet, the trio headed to SportsAid House to visit a charity of which Kate has been patron since 2013.
'Obliterate Him From History': How The British Monarchy Destroyed Evidence Proving Queen’s Secret Affair With Muslim Man
The royal family went above and beyond to make sure that Queen Victoria's secret affair with a Muslim man named Abdul Karim never got out. Javed Mahmood, whose great-grandfather was Karim, spoke about the revelations on the new podcast “The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession.”. Article continues below...
Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Accused Of Hiring A Surrogate, Faking Her Pregnancy Years After Queen Elizabeth Abolished Birth Verification Protocol
Meghan Markle found herself at the center of a major controversy shortly after she announced that she was pregnant with Archie. At the time, online trolls accused the Duchess of Sussex of faking her pregnancy with her son. Others also became convinced that Markle hired a surrogate to carry her child and that her growing baby bump was merely a pillow.
Meghan Markle news: Helpless Prince Harry being ‘dragged around like a performing seal’ by controlling Duchess
Prince Harry was being dragged "around like a royal performing seal" within just four months of meeting his wife Meghan Markle, Ingrid Seward has claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began dating in July 2016, according to news agency Reuters. The BBC reports that after just two dates, the...
Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo
Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
We Now Know Prince George's Nickname for Dad Prince William & It's Completely Endearing
Click here to read the full article. Nothing is sweeter than when your kid is able to say “dada” and “mama” for the first time. Except when it turns into “daddy” and “mommy” — or when they develop their own cute nicknames for you. Prince George has a special name for his dad Prince William, and, no, it’s not “His Royal Highness.” The 9-year-old, whom Prince William shares with Kate Middleton, reportedly calls his dad “Pops.” Isn’t that the sweetest thing? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) During a royal family visit to...
Prince William and Prince Harry Were ‘Never Allowed’ to Break This Household Rule While Growing Up
Royal brothers Prince Harry and Prince William were never allowed to break this one household rule at the palace, says one royal expert.
Former nanny to Princes William and Harry to get "substantial" damages from BBC over Princess Diana interview
London — Princes William and Harry's former nanny on Thursday received substantial damages from the BBC over "false and malicious" claims about her used to obtain a 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Alexandra Pettifer, known at the time as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, was given a public apology for "fabricated" allegations that she had an affair with the princes' father, Prince Charles.
The meaning behind Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon bow
Kate Middleton has continued to wear her staple accessory to Wimbledon again this year: her colourful bow.Over the years, the Duchess of Cambridge has paired her Wimbledon outfit with her signature dark green and purple bow.However, the accessory is more than just a fashion choice as it represents the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the venue that holds Wimbledon.According to the official site for Wimbledon, the 40-year-old Duchess is a patron of the AELTC, who conducts “the day-to-day operations of The Championships”.The sports club’s official colours are dark green and purple and were introduced back in 1909.While...
Harry Wouldn't 'Have Married Meghan' if Diana Was Alive—Ex Royal Aide
A former palace press secretary who worked closely with Diana has said that if she were alive today "we would not be going through this" referring to Harry.
