Two suspects arrested in theft of copper from construction site

A 29-year-old Leesburg man was arrested for the fifth time this year after he was found passed out in a stolen vehicle in Mount Dora early Monday. Andrew Ray Begeot had to be administered Narcan and was hospitalized for a drug overdose before being taken to the Lake County Jail. He was charged with two counts of trafficking stolen property and single counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer without violence, providing a false name to law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) without a prescription, possession of burglary tools, driving a vehicle with an unassigned license tag, and driving with a license that’s been expired more than six months.

MOUNT DORA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO