Two suspects arrested in theft of copper from construction site

www.leesburg-news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceDaniel MealoOrlando, FL
Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For SexCops And CrimeInverness, FL
Get Away from the Parks and Spend a Day at Showcase of CitrusDebbie CentenoClermont, FL
Drive Your Own Catamaran this Summer in Catboat Escapes in ClermontDebbie CentenoClermont, FL
A Monster "Fritter" Found In Ocoee, Florida At Damn Good Or DG DoughnutsOff Our CouchOcoee, FL
Related
ocala-news.com
MCSO asking for help identifying two men suspected of breaking into vehicles at Silver Springs State Park
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public to help identify two men who are suspected of breaking into several vehicles at Silver Springs State Park. According to MCSO, the break-ins occurred recently while the vehicles were parked at Silver Springs State Park. Credit and debit cards belonging to the victims were stolen from the vehicles, and the two men (pictured below) are suspected of using these credit/debit cards to purchase over $6,000 worth of merchandise from the Best Buy and Target stores in Ocala.
villages-news.com
6-foot tall air compressor stolen from auto repair shop in Summerfield
A 6-foot tall air compressor was stolen from an automobile repair shop in Summerfield. The piece of equipment valued at Tuffy’s Tire & Auto Service was apparently stolen in the wee hours Saturday morning, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Video surveillance captured...
ocala-news.com
Man driving stolen vehicle arrested in Reddick after fleeing MCSO deputy
A 43-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy while driving a vehicle that was reported stolen. On Sunday, July 31, the MCSO deputy was conducting a routine patrol near the 22000 block of W Highway 329 in Reddick when a black Nissan sedan was observed making a U-turn in the middle of the road.
ocala-news.com
Man jailed after being accused of breaking into several homes in Fairfield Village neighborhood
A 34-year-old Bushnell man was arrested after he was accused of breaking into several homes in the Fairfield Village neighborhood in Ocala. On Monday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a residence in the 5900 block of SW 57th Street in reference to a residential burglary that was in progress. A man, later identified as Jeremy Frank Lockwitch, had allegedly entered the residence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man jailed after found passed out in stolen vehicle at laundromat in Mount Dora
A 29-year-old Leesburg man was arrested for the fifth time this year after he was found passed out in a stolen vehicle in Mount Dora early Monday. Andrew Ray Begeot had to be administered Narcan and was hospitalized for a drug overdose before being taken to the Lake County Jail. He was charged with two counts of trafficking stolen property and single counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer without violence, providing a false name to law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) without a prescription, possession of burglary tools, driving a vehicle with an unassigned license tag, and driving with a license that’s been expired more than six months.
villages-news.com
14-year-old arrested with gun in bullet-ridden vehicle
A 14-year-old was arrested with a gun in a bullet-ridden vehicle in Fruitland Park. The white Dodge Charger was pulled over at 8:20 p.m. Saturday when it was spotted following another vehicle at an unsafe distance, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. During a traffic stop, a K-9 alerted on the vehicle leading to the discovery of a black Glock 26 9mm handgun and a 31-round 9mm Glock magazine.
Noise Complaint In Floral City Leads To Seven Arrested In Cockfighting Ring
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – On July 30, 2022, at approximately 12:27 pm, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to 12599 S Florida Avenue in Floral City in reference to a noise complaint. Deputies immediately recognized the property was being utilized as a cockfighting venue
WCJB
Father and son arrested in Levy County after opening fire at a gas station
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A father and son were arrested after a shooting at a gas station in Levy County. Levy County deputies say Luis Carraquillo and Luis Franco tried to avoid getting arrested by fleeing to Orange County. But a US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found them. Deputies say...
IN THIS ARTICLE
leesburg-news.com
Wawa trespasser charged with possessing crack pipe, ammunition
A Leesburg man with a dozen prior felony convictions was arrested on drug, weapon and resisting charges after being picked up for trespassing at Wawa. At around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a Leesburg police officer was in the parking lot of the store, located at 1400 W. North Blvd., and saw a man he knew personally from several prior law enforcement contacts straddling a bicycle and talking to people in a car. When the man – later identified as Keith Bernard McCoy, 50, of 827 E. Magnolia St. – saw the officer, he started riding the bicycle south on North Boulevard, according to the police report.
leesburg-news.com
Witnesses help track down driver in hit-and-run wreck
A Leesburg woman was arrested after she reportedly fled the scene of a three-car accident she caused Sunday afternoon. Amber Nicole Harris, 27, of 34518 Laralack Ave., was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and two counts leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. Witnesses were able to follow Harris and get photos of her and her license plate, which helped Leesburg police track her down.
click orlando
Man seriously injured in crash at Marion construction site, FHP says
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured after colliding with a front-end loader at a construction zone in Marion County on Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred at a construction zone near County Road 40 and Ohio Street in...
Arson suspected after two people rescued from house fire in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire that tore through a Lake County home over the weekend, but there’s suspicion it may have been set intentionally. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Firefighters were called to the home...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrest 8 people in a cockfighting ring
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Eight people were arrested on warrants after an investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office into an illegal cockfighting operation. On Saturday, deputies, the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team, the helicopter unit, and Marion County Animal Control searched a property on Northwest 44th Avenue in Ocala.
fox35orlando.com
Man killed in Apopka shooting, police say
APOPKA, Fla. - Apopka Police are investigating a shooting that occurred this morning in the 800 block of S Robinson Avenue. According to the police, there was a dispute between persons known to each other. The report says a 42-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound during the dispute. He was...
ocala-news.com
Ocklawaha man accused of stealing pickup truck with child in back seat
A 39-year-old Ocklawaha man was arrested after he was accused of stealing a pickup truck with a child in the back seat. On Thursday, July 28, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Circle K gas station located at 5182 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala in reference to a stolen vehicle.
pasconewsonline.com
HERNANDO: Shooting in Brooksville sends one man to the hospital
BROOKSVILLE, FLA - Hernando County Sheriff's deputies responded to a Shooting early Sunday morning in the area of Armstrong Street and Ellington Avenue in South Brooksville. According to deputies, when patrol deputies arrived on scene, they observed a large gathering of people near the intersection. Moments later, deputies located the victim, an adult male, in a field on the southwest side of the intersection. The victim, who was suffering from one gunshot wound, was transported to a local trauma center by Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services.
click orlando
Woman shows up at Tavares police department covered in blood; suspect with criminal history arrested
TAVARES, Fla. – A suspect with a criminal history was arrested after a woman walked into the Tavares Police Department covered in blood, officers said. Oren Warren, 58, was arrested Saturday morning. He is accused of stabbing and beating a friend, who is his ex-girlfriend from 20 years ago, according to an arrest affidavit.
34 roosters discovered, 28 found dead in illegal cockfighting operation bust
OCALA, Fla — Editor's note: The video above is from a separate story. The Marion County Sheriff's Office cracked down on an illegal cockfighting operation over the weekend in Ocala. On Saturday, July 30, authorities found probable cause to obtain a search warrant for illegal cockfighting at a property...
Search underway for driver who shot at vehicle during road rage incident
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) asked for the public's help in finding the driver involved in a road rage shooting in Spring Hill on Sunday morning.
leesburg-news.com
Man charged with strangling, pointing gun at estranged girlfriend
A Leesburg man was arrested after he allegedly strangled and pointed a gun at his estranged girlfriend, and then took her phone to keep her from calling law enforcement. Adrian J. Perez, 25, of 101 N. Chester St., was charged with battery by strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and obstructing justice by tampering in a felony proceeding.
Comments / 0