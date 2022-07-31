Wizard’s Challenge to Entertain all at Wyoming’s Big Show

www.sweetwaternow.com
sweetwaternow.com
Big Show Schedule – Wednesday, August 3rd
Here is today’s schedule and all the info you need to get set up for fair-time fun at the 2022 Wyoming Big Show. 11:00 AM Roberto the Magnificent McDonald’s Stage. 12:00 PM Brown’s Amusement Carnival Opens Carnival special. 12:30 PM Aussie Kingdom East Tent. 1:00 PM Twinkle...
WOW: Castle Gardens Is A Beautiful Piece Of Wyoming History
There's no doubt that Wyoming is full of history and if you're bored with the scenery, drive for 15 minutes, and the scenery will change. I feel sorry for the people that have never visited the 44th state, they really don't know what they're missing. The history of Wyoming is...
cowboystatedaily.com
Grizzlies Moved After Killing Sheep, Cattle Near Yellowstone
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two male grizzly bears that killed livestock in separate incidents in the Cody and Pinedale regions of Wyoming were captured and relocated to remote drainages near Yellowstone National Park on Sunday and Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Game and Fish.
sweetwaternow.com
Raymond L. Searle (September 28. 1947 – August 1, 2022)
Raymond L. Searle, 74, passed away with his family by his side Monday, August 1, 2022 at his son’s home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River for 33 years. He died fighting a courageous battle with Cancer and complications due to diabetes. He was...
capcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish now accepting license applications for the Antelope Hunt Event
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Applications for licenses for the Antelope Hunt Event are now open. Wyoming State Statutes provide up to 160 licenses for up to two antelope hunt events each year. Antelope Hunt Events licenses are offered to organizations for up to a three-year period. Organizations must submit applications...
Wyoming Taxidermist ordered to pay restitution to several clients
A Green River taxidermist was ordered to pay restitution to several clients after an investigation by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. According to the Wyoming Game and Fish, the investigation began in April of last year when Game Warden Kim Olson reported to Game Warden Kelli Pauling that Naomie Martinez, the owner of White Mountain Skulls, failed to submit her records for 2020. Martinez also failed to renew her taxidermist license for 2021. Martinez was in possession of over seventy unfinished taxidermy specimens when Game Warden Pauling contacted her.
cowboystatedaily.com
Small Fairs Celebrate The Heart Of Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cheyenne Frontier Days is a big deal. Billing itself as the world’s largest outdoor rodeo, the annual event draws the best rodeo cowboys and cowgirls from around the country, competing for more than $1 million in cash and prizes. Big-name entertainers like Brooks & Dunn, Kid Rock and Dierks Bentley pack the stadium, and visitors from around the region crowd the midway.
sweetwaternow.com
Gregory Lee Gilchrist (September 22, 1988 – July 19, 2022)
Gregory Lee Gilchrist passed away July 19, 2022, at his home in Mesa, Arizona. He was 33. Greg was born to Connie (Dykema) Fields and Doug Gilchrist on Sept. 22, 1988, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Growing up on Eisenhower Street, Greg—or Greggie as family members affectionately called him—learned at a young age to hold his own in a neighborhood of older kids.
LOOK: Beautiful Western Wyoming Home Has 41 Acres And A “Private Island”
Yup, you read that right. I found a beautiful Wyoming home with 41 acres that also has its own "Private Island." This 3,000 square foot home in Thayne, Wyoming has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, and 41 covenant-free private acres with approximately 2000 feet of live water AND its very own fork in the Salt River.
Southeast Wyoming’s Favorite Food Truck Is Going For World Record
Now, this is something I'd love to volunteer to help out with. And when I say "help out" and "volunteer" I mean, I just want to eat chicken wings. If you've never had Weitzels Wings aka Double Dub's, you're missing out. They have a few food trucks that make their way around Southeast Wyoming and Northern Colorado and, in my humble opinion(and several others) have some of the best wings on the planet. You can find them in Cheyenne a couple of times a week, my go-to is on Fridays when they're at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, but they make their rounds in Laramie and beyond.
Wyoming’s One Of The States With An Age Limit On Helmet Laws
With the legendary Sturgis Motorcycle Rally coming up, there are many riders that will pass through Wyoming at some point over the next couple weeks. For 10 straight days just off I-90 in Sturgis, South Dakota, the real world ends and bikers from all over meet up for an all out party.
sweetwaternow.com
Beryl J. Pierce Martinez (April 25, 1948 – July 18, 2022)
Beryl J. Pierce Martinez, 74, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022 at Saint Marks Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a resident of Green River for 62 years and former resident of Payson, Utah. She was born April 25, 1948 in Payson, Utah; the daughter of Paul C....
wyo4news.com
The Budweiser Clydesdales are visiting Sweetwater County
Sweetwater County- This week the Budweiser Clydesdales are making appearances in Rock Springs and Green River, and are currently at the Sweetwater Events Complex for the Big Show. Starting today, the parade will start at 4:00 p.m. at Marty’s Gastropub and proceed to the front gates of the Sweetwater County Events Complex. The team will be making several stops along the way. On Wednesday, a parade will take place in Green River with the Clydesdales delivering beer. The parade will start at the Hitching Post at 1:00 p.m. and continue down Railroad Avenue and finish at the Green River Chamber of Commerce. On Thursday, there will be a performance beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex arena. On Friday a parade will start at Liquor Deport on Foothill Boulevard at 1:00 p.m and proceed down Dewar Drive delivering beer. The parade will conclude at Porky’s Bar on Dewar Drive. Last but not least, on Saturday, a final tour around the Sweetwater Events Complex will start at 1:00 p.m. The Clydesdales will be hitched and will parade around the Sweetwater Events Complex until approximately 2:30 p.m.
cowboystatedaily.com
Thomas Kelly Drops Out Of Wyo Superintendent Race, Endorses Schroeder
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Thomas Kelly dropped out of the Wyoming superintendent of public instruction race on Monday, the Wyoming Republican Party announced late in the day. Kelly, a Sheridan resident, endorsed current Superintendent Brian Schroeder for the position, to which he was appointed earlier...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper feels increased presence of fentanyl impacting Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) -Data from the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation and Department of Health shows that fentanyl has increased in prevalence across Wyoming. In 2019, Wyoming had 17 reported synthetic opioid overdose deaths among residents. That number jumped to 42 in 2021, and according to the WDH, there have been 17 deaths recorded in the first few months of 2022.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Here Are Wild And Wooly Predictions On Cheney-Hageman Race
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Darin Smith says Harriet Hageman will beat incumbent Liz Cheney by 25,000 votes in the GOP primary Aug. 16 to see who represents Wyoming in its lone Congressional district. The well-known Cheyenne GOP conservative says: “The cross-over won’t come close to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Crossover Boom: Wyoming GOP Voter Registrations Explode In July
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. While the number of new Wyoming voters grew by about 2,000 last month, the Republican Party gained 7,000, according to official voter statistics. On July 1 there were 200,579 registered Republicans in Wyoming, comprising just over 71% of the whole. One...
svinews.com
Northwest fires sending smoke into Star Valley and western Wyoming
A bit of smoke and haze has made its way back into Star Valley as a new August begins. There are unfortunately no shortage of fires burning in the west but unlike the last two seasons the Cowboy State has largely avoided the fallout of such fires so far in 2022.
oilcity.news
Wyoming receives applications for new charter schools in Casper, Cheyenne, Chugwater
CASPER, Wyo. — At least three charter schools are seeking approval to serve students in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Education said Monday it has received applications from the following proposed charter schools:. Prairie View Community School, Chugwater. Wyoming Classical Academy Charter School, Casper. Cheyenne Classical Academy Charter School,...
sweetwaternow.com
Howard Daniel “Danny” McCoy Jr. (October 11, 1952 – July 30, 2022)
Howard Daniel “Danny” McCoy, Jr. passed away July 30, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, WY. He was born on October 11, 1952 in Ardmore, Oklahoma to Howard D. McCoy Sr. and Fontella (Sally) Bean. Danny was the oldest of four children. The family moved to Colorado in 1958, settling in Buena Vista where he lived until he enlisted in the Army in 1971. After being discharged he moved back to Colorado where he met and married Sally Baltzell and they had their first two children. They moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming in 1981 where Danny started his 28 year career at Bridger Coal and their son was born. He later divorced and met his current wife, Nancy, in 1996 and they made it official in 2006.
