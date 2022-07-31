Flood Watch issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-04 12:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Central Highlands; Eastern Lincoln County; Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Guadalupe County; Northeast Highlands; Santa Fe Metro Area FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, South Central Mountains. In north central New Mexico, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Jemez Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. In west central New Mexico, Southwest Mountains. * WHEN...Through midnight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

COLFAX COUNTY, NM ・ 1 HOUR AGO