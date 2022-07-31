Beth Mead wins Euro 2022 Golden Boot & Player of the Tournament

www.90min.com
Related
Lucy Bronze admits she would have traded all her club honours for Euro 2022 success
Lucy Bronze has admitted she would have swapped all her honours at club level for Euro 2022 victory with England after the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley.
Marc-Andre ter Stegen wants Frenkie de Jong to stay at Barcelona
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has insisted that while he would like Frenkie de Jong to stay at the club, the matter is not his to discuss.
Everton 2022/23 season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction
Premier League season preview for Everton, including how to watch games, their key players, squad list and more.
RELATED PEOPLE
Juventus step up interest in Jorginho as Arthur edges closer to exit
Juventus step up interest in Jorginho as Arthur edges closer to exit.
Chelsea confirm signing of Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire
Chelsea have confirmed the permanent signing of talented American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from MLS team Chicago Fire. The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a six-year deal and will spend the remainder of the year on loan at Fire. 90min reported a few days ago that the two clubs...
Transfer rumours: Chelsea to hijack De Jong move; Man Utd's Ronaldo replacement
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Frenkie de Jong, Cristiano Ronaldo & Timo Werner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chelsea reveal agreement to sign Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa
Chelsea have reached an agreement with Aston Villa to sign young midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.
Edu hopeful Arsenal will make strong start to new Premier League season
Arsenal technical director Edu is optimistic about the club making a good start to the 2022/23 Premier League season.
Man City open talks with Anderlecht over Sergio Gomez
Manchester City close on Spanish defender Sergio Gomez.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Fulham.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Barcelona put pressure on Man Utd by revealing deadline for registering new signings
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed when Barcelona must register new players by - putting pressure on Man Utd in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.
Man Utd see surge in ticket demand for first WSL home game since Euro 2022
Man Utd have opened an extra stand at Leigh Sports Village for fans to buy tickets for the club's first home game since England's Euro 2022 victory.
Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton joins Blackburn on loan
Young Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton has joined Championship club Blackburn Rovers on loan.
Chelsea agree to meet Brighton's Marc Cucurella price tag
Chelsea close on deal for Brighton's Marc Cucurella.
Liga MX announces 10-player roster headed into the All Star Skills Challenge vs MLS
Liga MX has announced the 10-player roster that will compete against Major League Soccer in the All-Star Skills Challenge on August 9, with goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo and forward Alexis Vega headlining.
MLS・
How Twitter reacted to England beating Germany in Euro 2022 final
Twitter reaction as England beat Germany in historic Euro 2022 final.
Charlotte FC sign Brian Romero as first-ever homegrown player
Charlotte FC have their first-ever homegrown player, signing Brian Romero through the 2026 Major League Soccer season with an option for 2027.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's Saudi escape route; Pino linked with Premier League giants
The latest transfer rumours feature Cristiano Ronaldo, Yeremy Pino, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema back-up & more on Welsey Fofana.
90min
760
Followers
7K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0