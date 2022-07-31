Leah Williamson wants England's Euro 2022 legacy to create 'change in society'

www.90min.com
'There's still one more trophy': Lucy Bronze warns England's rivals that 2023 World Cup glory is now in their sights as the hungover Lionesses party in Trafalgar Square after their Euro 2022 success
England have set their sights on winning the 2023 World Cup after clinching their first major trophy on Sunday night. The Lionesses celebrated their European Championship victory against Germany in front of 7,000 fans in Trafalgar Square on Monday. And manager Sarina Wiegman — who is set to be offered...
UEFA・
BBC
Watch: Commonwealth Games netball - England v Uganda
For the start of the second half, Jo Harten replaces Helen Housby, with Eleanor Cardwell switching to GA. At centre, Jade Clarke makes way for Laura Malcolm. You would have to have a heart of stone not to be badly feeling for Eoin Fleming right now. There's standing ovation for him at Coventry Arena.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Wales' Joe Makin and England's Georgina Kennedy reach squash finals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Wales' Joel Makin and England's Georgina Kennedy have reached the men's and women's Commonwealth...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England men draw eight-goal thriller with India
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England came from 3-0 and 4-1 down to draw 4-4 with India in a...
BBC
Euro 2022: Former Lionesses turned firefighters 'so proud' of England win
Two former Lionesses who became firefighters after retiring from the sport have said they are "so proud" of England's historic Euro 2022 victory. Rachel Unitt made 102 appearances for the national side, while Michelle Hickmott played once for England. Both became firefighters when they stopped playing and they currently work...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Olivia Breen shocks Sophie Hahn to claim 100m gold for Wales
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Wales' Olivia Breen hunted down English rival Sophie Hahn in a spectacular T37/38 100m...
Barcelona put pressure on Man Utd by revealing deadline for registering new signings
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed when Barcelona must register new players by - putting pressure on Man Utd in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.
Kalidou Koulibaly admits 'stars aligned' over Chelsea transfer
Kalidou Koulibaly discussed his move to Chelsea during his first press conference.
BBC
Euro 2022: Kent girls 'inspired' by Lionesses success
After England's historic win against Germany in Euro 2022 on Sunday, the impact of the team's success has been felt across the South East. England beat Germany 2-1 after extra time at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night. Coaches and players at a football summer camp in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, said...
ESPN
England's Alessia Russo: We are ready for USWNT challenge in October
Alessia Russo has said England's Euro 2022 winners are ready for the challenge of facing world champions United States in an "amazing" occasion at Wembley Stadium in October. Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses, who claimed England women's first major trophy by beating Germany in the final at Wembley on Sunday, will face the four-time World Cup winners for the first time since 2020 in a friendly on Oct 7.
Gareth Bale: LAFC teammate claims winger 'only wants to speak Spanish'
LAFC midfielder Ilie Sanchez has admitted that new signing Gareth Bale goes out of his way to speak Spanish with him and the South American players in the squad. Bale's time at Real Madrid was littered with accusations that, despite living in the country for eight years, he had refused to learn Spanish and declined the chance to communicate with his teammates as a result.
BBC
Gemma Grainger: Euro 2022 popularity can inspire Wales
National team boss Gemma Grainger believes the success of Euro 2022 can help Wales blaze a trail to their first major tournament finals. Grainger was among a record crowd watching England beat Germany in the final at Wembley. She is convinced the "visibility" created by bumper TV audiences can help...
Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton joins Blackburn on loan
Young Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton has joined Championship club Blackburn Rovers on loan.
England’s Euro 2022 squad call for ‘real change’ in letter to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss
England’s triumphant Euro 2022 winning squad have called for “real change” to follow their historic success at Wembley and have demanded for increased investment in women’s football in an open letter to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, the candidates in the Conservative leadership contest.In a letter signed by all 23 players, captain Leah Williamson and her team asked the next prime minister of the United Kingdom “to make it a priority to invest into girls’ football in schools” after the Lionesses became the first England team in 56 years to win a major tournament.Over 17 million people watched England’s...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Australia will face England or New Zealand in last four
Australia 160-2 (20 overs) beat Pakistan 116-8 (20 overs) by 44 runs - scorecard. World champions Australia eased to a 44-run victory over Pakistan in their Twenty20 match at the Commonwealth Games to secure top spot in Group A and advance to the semi-finals. Tahlia McGrath hit 78 off 51...
Juventus step up interest in Jorginho as Arthur edges closer to exit
Juventus step up interest in Jorginho as Arthur edges closer to exit.
Gabriel Slonina agrees six-year Chelsea contract
Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has agreed to join Chelsea and will sign a contract until 2028 before heading back to Major League Soccer. Slonina is one of MLS' most exciting talents, keeping ten clean sheets so far this season from 23 starts, and has been linked with some of Europe's top clubs.
MLS・
Tottenham refusing to give up in fight for Nicolo Zaniolo
Tottenham are continuing talks with Roma over a move for Italy international Nicolo Zaniolo, 90min understands.
ESPN
England urge British Prime Minister hopefuls to act on women's game after Euro success
Newly crowned women's European champions England have written an open letter to the two candidates to be the next British Prime Minister calling for greater opportunities for girls to play football in schools and reminding them that the women's game still has a long way to go. In a letter...
MLS・
