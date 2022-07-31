Leah Williamson wants England's Euro 2022 legacy to create 'change in society'

England’s triumphant Euro 2022 winning squad have called for “real change” to follow their historic success at Wembley and have demanded for increased investment in women’s football in an open letter to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, the candidates in the Conservative leadership contest.In a letter signed by all 23 players, captain Leah Williamson and her team asked the next prime minister of the United Kingdom “to make it a priority to invest into girls’ football in schools” after the Lionesses became the first England team in 56 years to win a major tournament.Over 17 million people watched England’s...

