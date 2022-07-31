The New Baseball Technology That Pros Already Want Banned

www.slashgear.com
Apple Pay's Biggest Frustration Could Be Fixed In iOS 16
It would appear that Apple is getting a bit more user-friendly when it comes to Apple Pay on iOS with the newest version of the mobile operating system.
Logitech G's Mysterious Gaming Device Will Support Xbox And NVIDIA's Clouds
Logitech has just announced something quite mysterious, and despite the so-called reveal, the product in question continues to be shrouded in mystery. As a result of a collaboration between Tencent Games and Logitech G, a new kind of handheld gaming device is supposed to be arriving later in 2022, but what will it be and what will it do? Let's go over the little we do know and indulge in some delightfully juicy speculation. Previously mostly known for peripherals such as mice, keyboards, and other gaming accessories, Logitech is now venturing into new territory.
Today's Wordle Answer #405 – July 29, 2022 Solution And Hints
The Wordle puzzle for July 29 features a common word as its solution, but it may take you a few tries to figure it out. That's where these hints come in.
Valve Drops A Steam Deck Surprise - And For Once It's Good News
Just over a month ago, Valve announced that it is going to double the rate of shipment for the Steam Deck handheld gaming console. However, that announcement didn't really address the concerns of folks waiting in line for months to get their hands on a reserved unit. There's finally some great news eager fans.
Android Smartphones Are Poised For A Major Memory Upgrade
The next generation in smartphone memory technology is about to be released, and the first phones to take advantage might very well be Samsung's.
Every Samsung Galaxy S Release In Chronological Order
Samsung's popular Galaxy S line has produced many top-sellers, with each release pushing the envelope of smartphone specs and technology.
The 1998 Game Controller That Tried To Replace Your Mouse
The ThrustMaster was no great controller, but it also seems like it might have been the precursor to virtual reality hand controllers.
Instagram Is Rethinking Its Unpopular Changes
In light of the recent controversy, Instagram is taking a step back from its plans to overhaul its app in a big way. However, videos are still the future.
iQoo Neo 6 Review: A Decent All-Rounder Phone
Some will probably say that there's an embarrassment of riches when it comes to smartphone brands and models. Phone brands have sub-brands that try to break into other markets they haven't yet explored. It could be confusing navigating this landscape, especially when smartphones start to sound and look too similar to each other. It's no surprise that every manufacturer tries to come up with a design or feature gimmick to get noticed, which also has the effect of overwhelming buyers. On the flip side, some just deliver a solid performer but might have trouble standing out from the crowd. At first glance, the iQoo Neo 6 from Vivo's sub-brand looks like just another face in the crowd.
Galaxy Watch 5 Leak Teases Significantly Faster Charging Times
Another Galaxy Watch 5 leak has surfaced, this one teasing some good news about the upcoming model's charging capabilities, though questions remain.
Latest Windows 11 Insider Update Brings Key Android Gaming Improvements
Microsoft has revealed some new Windows 11 features for Insiders that improve Android gaming on the platform, including several involving controllers.
BrightView Prepares for Major League Baseball’s Field of Dreams Sequel
We built it and they’re coming… again! As anticipation builds for the encore to last year’s MLB at Field of Dreams game, BrightView (NYSE: BV), the Official Field Consultant of Major League Baseball, is deep in the thick of a Dyersville, Iowa cornfield fine tuning and carefully manicuring the major league field inspired by the beloved 1989 film.
