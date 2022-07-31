UPDATE: Teen dead, 4 others hurt in St. Croix County stabbings

www.wbay.com
Police: Subject of manhunt in Green Bay killing being investigated for homicide in Alabama
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The subject of a multi-state manhunt for a Green Bay homicide suspect is being investigated for another homicide in Alabama, according to Michigan State Police. Caleb Anderson is being held in the Shelby County Jail in Alabama following his arrest Wednesday. Michigan State Police say...
Green Bay homicide suspect in custody in Alabama
Damage that happened in seconds will take days to clean up. Abdi Ahmed killed 3 people in a high-speed crash 2 years ago. He's being sentenced soon, and a victim's father tells us he hopes for justice. Caleb Anderson arrested in Alabama. Updated: 4 hours ago. Police found a Green...
DNR investigates possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible oil spill near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin. The department said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company’s Line...
WOMEN CHANGING WISCONSIN: Amanda's House
DEBRIEF: Wisconsin receives opioid settlement money
Jason Zimmerman talks about Monday's town hall forum and how this final week of the primary campaign will look. Prosecutors say Steven Huss admitted to attacking a woman near his home and taking her phone. "Suspicious" death in Green Bay, victim's car may be in U.P. Updated: 58 minutes ago.
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
$8 million investment supports Wisconsin first responders
PESHTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette County first responders gathered outside the Peshtigo Municipal Building Tuesday as Governor Tony Evers announced an $8 million investment to support emergency medical services across the state. “We do believe that it is important that the same type of care that we see all across...
Michels goes negative in Wisconsin governor’s race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Days after saying that running negative ads is “just bad policy” and politicians who do that are “losing,” the Wisconsin Republican candidate for governor backed by Donald Trump has launched his first attack ad against his primary opponent. Trump-backed Tim Michels also...
Elections panel declines to recommend charges in ballot case
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin election officials have decided not to recommend prosecutors charge a man who acknowledged he posed as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on a state website to obtain Vos’ absentee ballot. Harry Wait told Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling last week that he ordered 10 absentee...
Barnes endorsed by UAW Wisconsin, talks jobs in Oshkosh
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate, was endorsed by the United Auto Workers Wisconsin during a visit to Oshkosh Wednesday. At a news conference, the union called out incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson, saying he didn’t do enough to keep jobs in Wisconsin when the U.S. Postal Service was contracting Oshkosh Corporation to build new mail trucks.
Semi toppled, farms damaged in quick and powerful storms
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a small storm, but it packed a big punch. Quick and powerful storms Wednesday morning toppled a semi truck and damaged barns and bigger structures in its path. Action 2 News viewer Mandy Froehlich tweeted video of winds whipping up her patio furniture...
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
Michels reverses, tells crowd he will support Trump in 2024
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re a week away from the state’s partisan primary and the race for governor on the Republican side of the ballot focused on Northeast Wisconsin Tuesday night. That’s where two of the candidates, Tim Michels and Rebecca Kleefisch, held rallies. In a speech...
Gableman floated decertifying Biden’s win, later backed off
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The special investigator hired by Republicans in Wisconsin to review the 2020 election told lawmakers publicly they should consider decertifying President Joe Biden’s win, but later said in a private memo that such a move would be a “practical impossibility.”. Former Wisconsin Supreme Court...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms possible
Dr. Rai gives us an update on the situation in Wisconsin. Neenah Foundry laying off 115 workers, mostly in production. The foundry blames the layoffs on selling off some heavy truck parts manufacturing and sales. Gubernatorial candidates debate at town hall forum. Updated: 12 hours ago. The Republican candidates in...
HUMID & STORMY TODAY, MUCH NICER TOMORROW
Storm chances for the rest of the afternoon will be from the Fox Valley to the south and east. Widespread severe isn’t anticipated but a few strong storms with gusty winds, small hail, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning remain possible through early evening. Even non-severe criteria wind gusts over 40 mph may cause some damage and/or issues.
