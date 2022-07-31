UPDATE: Teen dead, 4 others hurt in St. Croix County stabbings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate, was endorsed by the United Auto Workers Wisconsin during a visit to Oshkosh Wednesday. At a news conference, the union called out incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson, saying he didn’t do enough to keep jobs in Wisconsin when the U.S. Postal Service was contracting Oshkosh Corporation to build new mail trucks.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO