Exclusive New Photos Potentially Show Upcoming Ford Mustang Mach-E Dark Horse

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. No, we're not going to host a Charles Dickens literary class, but instead opine about a muscle car born in the early 1970s. You see, the early '70s was the best of times since some of the hottest muscle cars to ever be made hit the streets, but with rising fuel prices and government regulations it was also the end of an era. Yeah, after 1971, performance muscle started going downhill before falling off the cliff in 1974. But Ford had something special planned for 1971: the Boss 351 Mustang. And the one you see here is for sale at the 2022 Mecum Orlando auction.

