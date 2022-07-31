Exclusive New Photos Potentially Show Upcoming Ford Mustang Mach-E Dark Horse

fordauthority.com
Chevy Corvette Z06 Customers Offered $5,000 in Rewards If They Just Keep Their Car
To get it, there’s only one rule: Don’t sell your new Corvette for 12 months. Whenever a high-dollar, low-allocation sports car is released (think Porsche 911 GT3), there are countless deep-pocketed flippers that follow. They snag early production builds and immediately sell them for huge profits on auction sites that rhyme with "ring a tailor." However, GM doesn't want its exciting new Corvette Z06 to fall into such hands, so it's offering Z06 customers $5,000 worth of rewards points if they keep their car for 12 months.
Ford Mustang 'Dark Horse' may steal the muscle car race
Katy Perry, your new car is almost here. Ford has filed for a trademark on a name that could soon appear on its pony car. The application is for Mustang Dark Horse, although it is likely not a reference to Perry's 2013 hit song. In June, Ford launched an online...
Cops Will Love Steeda's New Ford Explorer Police Interceptor
Dubai's police force may have some of the finest patrol cars in the world, but American police fleets have got some pretty cool law enforcement vehicles of their own. Recently, Steeda unveiled a Ford Mustang police vehicle with several performance enhancements, and now it's the turn of the venerable Ford Explorer Police Interceptor.
MotorTrend Magazine
The 1971 Boss 351 Mustang Signaled the End of the Golden Age of Muscle Cars
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. No, we're not going to host a Charles Dickens literary class, but instead opine about a muscle car born in the early 1970s. You see, the early '70s was the best of times since some of the hottest muscle cars to ever be made hit the streets, but with rising fuel prices and government regulations it was also the end of an era. Yeah, after 1971, performance muscle started going downhill before falling off the cliff in 1974. But Ford had something special planned for 1971: the Boss 351 Mustang. And the one you see here is for sale at the 2022 Mecum Orlando auction.
gmauthority.com
Like-New 1987 Chevy Caprice Wagon Up For Sale
Originally produced for the North American market between 1965 and 1996, the Chevy Caprice nameplate saw several generations come and go over the years, with popularity peaking in the ‘60s and early ‘70s. Now, this late example from the third generation is up for sale with just 6,000 miles on the clock.
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
Ford Makes Another Serious Threat To Dealers And Customers To Stop Markups And Flips
Ford has arguably suffered the most from the current dealer markup practices across the country. Over the last two years, it has introduced several high-profile models like the Bronco and Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and the F-150 Lightning. It has now issued the sternest letter yet, aimed at brokers and resellers.
Car thefts are up, but only for these two brands of vehicle
Car theft for two brands of vehicles have become increasingly more common this year due to a manufacturing flaw that makes them easier to steal, according to police.
New York Garage with Rare Find! Less Than 1,000 of These Were Made!
Ever since the television show Antiques Roadshow started discovering America's hidden treasures I, along with millions of others, have been fascinated with lost, misplaced and forgotten items of our past. The memories that each item carries are priceless. Sometimes the items themselves are priceless. Imagine having a 1975 muscle car...
Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars
These five celebrities have done something in the past that Ferrari did not like. As a result, they cannot buy them anymore. The post Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mike Wolfe's Classic Car Collection Is Worthy Of An American Picker
This TV star has quite an impressive automotive collection. We all know that Hollywood stars tend to fill their garages with classic cars and automotive iconography. Celebrities like Jay Leno, whose lives revolve around vintage vehicles of the most desirable classes, typically some particularly desirable models. One man, known for his part on the show American Pickers, has recently received a lot of attention for his vast collection. While some have pointed out its incredible valuation, worth around $243,000, the rarity and unique vehicles featured in the group are far more interesting. So what sort of vehicle piques the interest of a professional vintage artifact finder?
MotorTrend Magazine
Rare 1968 Z/28 Camaro Saved From Field After 43 Years!
Every now and again we come across a barn or field find that's extra special—one that has been carefully tucked away from time and is still in pristine condition. This isn't that story, but what this car lacks in condition it more than makes up for in rarity and coolness. Meet a 1968 Z/28 Camaro that is currently being saved from the ravages of time. But how did this rare piece of Camaro history come to find itself abandoned in a damp field to be violated by Mother Nature for over four decades?
What Is a Mustang Cobra?
The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Wild Kenworth Custom Camper Is Part Rig, Part Airstream, All Awesome
The homebuilt motorhomes we cover on Motor1.com generally consist of folks taking an existing truck or van and modifying it to be something to live in. The creation in this video is sort of like that except the builder combines a modified Kenworth semi truck and a vintage Airstream. The result is a motorhome that draws tons of positive attention.
komando.com
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
New Bronco Owner Appalled At Poor Quality Of His SUV
We can't think of another vehicle that has caused quite as big a stir as the Ford Bronco. Dearborn's talented off-roader has wormed its way into the hearts of many and it's easy to see why. The retro styling is delightful and the level of personalization on offer lets you specify truly unique vehicles. What's more, it demonstrates remarkable skill when traversing the road less traveled.
US News and World Report
Why Ford's Electric Crate Motor Is a Big Deal
Crate engines have been a thing for as long as anyone can remember, and have been a lifeline to the hot-rod community for years. A crate motor is a fully assembled engine that manufacturers can ship directly to installers. Automakers offer the engines from some of their most popular vehicles direct to customers, putting performance at their fingertips without the need to buy a whole car to get it. The engines come in all sizes and shapes, and many offer staggering performance potential.
A Car Theft Hack Can Unlock Every Honda: Here’s How
If you own a recent Honda, you better get a locking steering wheel device. That’s because a recently published attack allows thieves to start engines and open doors of Honda vehicles using codes from remote keyless entry fobs. All of them. The Honda hack has a name, “Rolling PWN.” We’ll tell you what it is and how you can protect yourself from this form of car theft.
Here Are 5 Collector Cars Currently Going Down in Value
It seems like the price of everything is sky high right now, and that certainly applies to classic cars, too. However, even as the market remains strong for collector cars and classics, some are trending down a bit. If you’ve got one of these classics, you’re in for a bit of a dip. Furthermore, if you’re looking for a chance to buy low and sell high, these vehicles might be the right choice!
fordauthority.com
Here’s Why Your New Ford Hasn’t Arrived At Your Dealer Yet
Delays have been plaguing the automotive industry lately, and Ford is certainly no exception. Unfortunately, The Blue Oval hasn’t been doing a great job of keeping customers updated about their Ford vehicle orders. For instance, a solid amount of Ford Maverick order holders have been left in the dark regarding the status of their pickup, prompting some Ford Authority readers to reach out to us for more information.
