Jacob Camerera
Jacob Camerera, 31, of Batavia, went to be with the Lord on July 30, 2022. Jacob was born April 13, 1991 in Batavia, the son of Mark (Jackie) Camerera and Sandra (Scott) Allen. Jacob loved his daughter and will be remembered for his carpentry work and artistic ability. Surviving along...
Donna Marie Buck
Donna Marie Buck, 73, of Batavia passed away on August 1, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital. She was born on April 22, 1949 in Rochester to the late George and Eleanor (Brewster) Gundell. In addition to her parents, Donna is predeceased by her loving husband; Larry J. Buck;. She is...
Jeremy R. Gabbey Sr.
Jeremy R. Gabbey Sr., 39 of Pembroke. Jeremy was born in Batavia, NY on August 26, 1982, son of Guy and Elizabeth Gabbey. Loving husband to Allison Gabbey (nee Winch) and proud father and best friend to Jeremy R. Gabbey Jr. He was the light of their lives. Jeremy is survived by parents Guy and Elizabeth Gabbey of Corfu; brother Guy (Joanna) Gabbey of Springville; brother Andrew (Erika) Gabbey of Pembroke. Father and Mother-in-Law Neil and Pamela Winch of Strykersville; sisters-in-law Kara (Aaron) Otto of Virginia, and Molly (Dane) Flavin of Piffard. Also survived by beloved nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and many cousins and treasured friends.
Nancy B. Mead
Nancy B. Mead, age 86, of Perry passed away on Sunday July 31, 2022 at the Wyoming County Community Hospital in Warsaw. She was born in Warsaw, NY on November 20, 1935 a daughter to the late Henry C. and Bertha Beaman (Buttles) Bennett. Nancy was a 1954 graduate of...
Nancy L. Waite
Nancy L. Waite, 87, of Batavia, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2022 at United Memorial Medical Center. Nancy was born June 16, 1935 in Batavia, a daughter of the late Carmelo and Carrie (Davis) Calarco. Nancy loved spending time with her family, friends, her little dog, Aggie, dancing, cooking...
Edward M. Romesser
On Friday, July 29, 2022 Edward M. Romesser passed away after a long struggle with ALS (Lou Gehrig ’s disease) at the age of 70 ½. He is predeceased by his parents Francis Romesser and Irene Myers, brothers John and Richard, and sister Bernadine (Tracy) Matteson. He was...
Tatyana Chizh
Tatyana Chizh, 66, of Batavia was born on April 25, 1956 in Minsk, Belarus and her precious life ended on August 1, 2022. She lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister, wife and grandmother. She loved gardening, puzzles, cooking and baking. No one would ever leave her home hungry. Tatyana always put others first and took care of their needs. She was the light in our life and we will miss her very much.
George V. Voss
George V. Voss, of Terrell Texas, formally of West Batavia, died Sunday, July 31 st 2022. Born in Racine Wisconsin September 15 th , 1933, son of the late Helen and Bill Voss. George was a Navy Veteran for 4 years serving in the Korean War as a photographer. After being discharged he took his skills to Batavia, where he met his wife Virginia, and started his photography career at The Batavia Daily News. He was employed there for over 30 years, and they settled on a small farm in West Batavia to raise their family of 5 children.
A tour, peaceful protests, and disagreement make for nasty recipe
And so it begins to get ugly.
History Heroes program wraps up 2022 session with long-time coordinator Ann Marie Starowitz saying goodbye
For 12 years, Ann Marie Starowitiz has brought history alive for area children as coordinator for the History Heroes program at the Holland Land Office Museum. Saturday, with the end of this summer session, was her last day in the role. Starowitz said even though she's stepping away from the program, "I'm sure it will continue." This summer the children learned all about living in the 50s.
Work begins on Healthy Living campus in downtown Batavia
If Healthy Living officials were happy about a groundbreaking ceremony, imagine how they feel to finally see Phase I of the project begin. Take a walk just east of the YMCA building, and you will see the tear-down of Cary Hall, which once housed Healthy Living programs. Rochester Regional Health and GLOW YMCA officials have worked for years on a plan for the new facility, and look forward to the ensuing progress.
Muckdogs dominated Amsterdam to tie series, force game three tonight
Batavia Muckdogs started out Wednesday with great home vibes and three runs on two doubles in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead. Mohawks scored a homerun in the fourth inning to bring Batavia’s lead to two. Bottom of the fifth, a costly error for the Mohawks allowed...
Mall merchants have their say: the buckets are gone and City Centre is improving
Editor's note: This is a continuation of a series about what's happening in the city of Batavia A recent photo published with a mall-related story caught the attention of a couple of merchants.
