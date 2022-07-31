Tatyana Chizh, 66, of Batavia was born on April 25, 1956 in Minsk, Belarus and her precious life ended on August 1, 2022. She lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister, wife and grandmother. She loved gardening, puzzles, cooking and baking. No one would ever leave her home hungry. Tatyana always put others first and took care of their needs. She was the light in our life and we will miss her very much.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO