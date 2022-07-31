Ford Transit Connect Discount Offers Non-Existent In July 2022

Though Ford will be utilizing a number of suppliers to secure the batteries it needs to reach its goal of producing 600,000 EVs by the end of 2023 and two million by 2026, one of its main sources of those critical units is its own battery joint venture, BlueOvalSK, and its partner in that venture – SK On. That same joint venture will be producing batteries both in the U.S. and other parts of the world, but SK On is also investing heavily in its own expansion. Now, the South Korean battery maker has announced that it has secured a grand total of $2 billion in funding for its European business endeavors.

