Ford Transit Connect Discount Offers Non-Existent In July 2022

Ford Edge Top Ranked Vehicle In U.S. For Brand Loyalty In May 2022
The Ford Edge has enjoyed some success in recent months, posting a healthy 19.24 percent sales increase in Q1 of this year and ranking fourth in the mid-size and full-size mainstream crossover segment in the U.S. with a 6 percent market share. And even though it’s on the brink of being discontinued, the Ford Edge was also the top ranked vehicle in the U.S. in terms of brand loyalty in May 2022, according to new data from IHS Markit, with an impressive 71.2 percent score.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Has Arrived In All 50 U.S. States
Production of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning began at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center back in April, but the all-electric pickup quickly sold out for the 2022 model year, which means that many reservation holders are going to be waiting a while to take delivery. Regardless, the very first F-150 Lightning deliveries began back in May, and the new model has been quickly spreading across the U.S. In fact, at least one 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning has now been delivered in all 50 states, according to the automaker.
Ford E-Transit Will Not Receive LFP Battery Pack In Near Term
Earlier this month, Ford revealed its latest EV master plan that outlined what the automaker is doing to secure enough raw materials to meet its goal of producing 600,000 all-electric vehicles in 2023 and two million annually by 2026. Aside from casting a wide net in terms of suppliers, FoMoCo also announced that it will be utilizing lithium iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries in the Ford F-150 Lightning in early 2024, as well as the Ford Mustang Mach-E in 2023. However, the other current Blue Oval EV – the Ford E-Transit – apparently won’t be joining its stablemates in that regard any time soon.
Next-Gen Ford Ranger Production Ramps Up In South Africa This October
Production of the all-new, next-gen Ford Ranger is already underway at Ford Thailand Manufacturing, though the mid-size pickup is also produced a a couple of other plants around the globe. The new Ranger won’t launch in Europe or the U.S. until next year, but it’s already on sale in certainly global markets, including Australia. Meanwhile, mass production of the next-gen Ford Ranger will soon be underway at the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa as well following a $1 billion dollar investment in that facility, according to Engineering News.
2022 Ford Maverick Retail Order Conversion Details Coming Next Month
Order banks for the 2022 Ford Maverick closed early this year as demand for the compact pickup quickly overwhelmed FoMoCo’s production capacity. As a result, many 2022 Maverick orders will inevitably be pushed back to the 2023 model year, as Ford Authority reported back in June, while many 2022 model order holders have also experienced delays even after receiving a scheduled for production email. Thus, many are left wondering when, exactly, they might be able to convert their existing 2022 Ford Maverick retail order into a 2023. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that those details are expected to arrive at the same time 2023 Maverick order banks are scheduled to open, which is currently set for September.
1985 Ford Escort RS Once Driven By Princess Diana Headed To Auction
The late Princess Diana had multiple connections to The Blue Oval after her at-the-time-finance Prince Charles gifted her a 1981 Ford Escort Ghia as an engagement gift back in that same year. That particular car is still around and was auctioned off just over a year ago, but it isn’t the only Escort driven by the beloved figure of English monarchy, as this 1985 Ford Escort RS – the last one owned by Princess Diana – is also going up for grabs at Silverstone Auctions’ upcoming sale taking place on August 27th.
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Possibly Revealed Via VIN Document
As Ford Authority reported last week, a 2023 Ford Bronco VIN decoder recently posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) revealed a few potentially interesting details about the forthcoming SUV’s lineup, including the presence of a mysterious new variant dubbed the 2023 Ford Bronco Oates. But that wasn’t the only intriguing piece of information found in this VIN decoder, as it also listed the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage as a potential forthcoming model.
Patent Filing Suggests Ford Vehicles May Get Heated SecuriCode Keypad
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a possible heated SecuriCode keypad, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on January 22nd, 2020, published on August 2nd, 2022, and assigned serial number 11405984. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a host of convenience-related patents in recent months,...
Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition Wheel Kit Now Available
Ford Performance has added a number of OEM wheel options to its catalog in recent months, including a 2021 Ford Bronco Dyno Gray 17-inch wheel kit originally designed for the international market Ford Ranger Raptor and the same 17-inch wheel kit present on the Ford Bronco Sport First Edition, which recently got a price increase over its original MSRP. Now, The Blue Oval continues to expand its catalog with the addition of the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition wheel kit, which is now available to purchase.
2023 Ford F-350 XL Regular Cab Dually Prototype Spotted Testing
Ford Authority spies have spotted a host of refreshed 2023 Ford Super Duty prototypes driving around over the past several months, including, most recently, an F-450 King Ranch dually and the rugged, off-road-focused Tremor for the very first time. Now, as we get closer and closer to an official reveal, those same spies have come across yet another camouflaged version of the forthcoming refreshed pickup – this time, a 2023 Ford F-350 XL regular cab dually.
More Ford Vehicles Stolen From Dearborn Storage Lot
The Ford F-Series line of pickups have remained near or at the top of the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s (NICB) Most Stolen Vehicles list for years now, including 2020, when the Ford F-150 and Ford Super Duty ranked as the most common target for thieves, a result that the F-Series repeated in 2021. Most recently, a rash of thefts have plagued Ford-owned lots around the Detroit area, taking a toll on the automaker and the surrounding community. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that this problem continues to rage on, as 15 additional Ford vehicles were stolen from a Dearborn storage lot this past weekend.
Ford EV Battery Supplier SK On Secures Financing For European Projects
Though Ford will be utilizing a number of suppliers to secure the batteries it needs to reach its goal of producing 600,000 EVs by the end of 2023 and two million by 2026, one of its main sources of those critical units is its own battery joint venture, BlueOvalSK, and its partner in that venture – SK On. That same joint venture will be producing batteries both in the U.S. and other parts of the world, but SK On is also investing heavily in its own expansion. Now, the South Korean battery maker has announced that it has secured a grand total of $2 billion in funding for its European business endeavors.
Ford F-150 Raptor Pickups In Dearborn Had Wheels Stolen From Them
Ford has faced a bit of a theft epidemic at its own storage lots in the Dearborn area recently, a trend that actually started over a year ago when a number of Blue Oval performance vehicles had their wheels stolen. Things have only gotten worse in the months since, as between July 1st, 2021 and July 2nd, 2022, a grand total of 75 Ford F-150 pickups were stolen from the same Ford-owned lot, while a rash of Ford F-150 Raptor pickups have been taken on two separate occasions recently. This past weekend, 15 more vehicles were lifted from storage lots – including a number of Ford F-150 Raptor pickups worth a reported $700,000 – some of which were recently recovered with missing wheels, according to TCD Dearborn News.
No Ford Mustang Mach-E Discounts For Fifth Consecutive Month
Ford Mustang Mach-E discount offers are non-existent during July 2022, including cash back deals, financial offers or other forms of incentives. In fact, The Blue Oval has not offered any discount offers or incentives for the Mach-E for the past five months, including March, April, May, June, and now July.
Ford Mustang Incentive Offers 3.9 Percent APR During August 2022
A Ford Mustang incentive offers 3.9 percent APR financing in the month of August, 2022. It’s worth noting that the aforementioned incentives are only available in select markets. As of this writing, the discount was observed only in the Detroit and Los Angeles markets. In addition, the range-topping Mach...
Lincoln Dealers To Offer 14-Day Money Back Guarantee On CPO Vehicles
Lincoln dealers have performed rather well in terms of loyalty and customer service in recent studies, even amidst numerous supply chain-related challenges. Regardless, a general lack of inventory has driven demand for certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles through the proverbial roof, spawning new competition and prompting Ford to offer its customers a 14-day, 1,000-mile money-back guarantee from the date of sale for those that are not satisfied with their CPO purchase starting this past February. Now, according to a dealer letter recently seen by Cars Direct, Lincoln dealers will soon be offering the same sort of guarantee, too.
Ford F-150 Ranked Second In Segment For Owner Satisfaction
The Blue Oval has enjoyed some mixed results in J.D. Power’s recently-released 2022 U.S. APEAL Study, which ranked the 2022 Ford Maverick as one of the most satisfying vehicles in its segment – joining the Ford brand, which ranked above the mass market segment average, Lincoln, which landed below the premium segment average, and both the Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Super Duty, each of which topped their individual segments as well. Those models were also joined by the Ford F-150, which ranked second in the large light-duty pickup segment in that regard.
2023 Ford Escape PHEV Will Not Offer Optional All-Wheel Drive
After undergoing a complete redesign for the 2020 model year, the Ford Escape is set to receive a mid-cycle refresh for the 2023 model year. Ford Authority spies have spotted a number of 2023 Ford Escape prototypes driving around in recent months, including several that were wearing no camouflage whatsoever, giving us a good idea of what to expect from the refreshed crossover. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford Escape PHEV – which recently leaked online – will not offer optional all-wheel drive, and will instead soldier on with in front-wheel drive configuration only.
Ford Puma Sales Dropped Off Dramatically In Europe
Since its launch, the Ford Puma has quickly gained favor among European shoppers, beating out the Fiesta and Focus last year to become the automaker’s first crossover to top the sales charts in that particular region. Since then, the Puma was the 20th most registered vehicle in Europe last year, and it finished as one of that region’s top ten best-selling vehicles in January, March, and April, while also racking up some award wins, too. However, with more variants on the way including an all-electric model, the Ford Puma experienced a bit of a slump in terms of sales last month, according to new data from JATO Dynamics.
