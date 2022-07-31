ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Midway's Watson lands on TSWA all-state baseball list

By Staff report
WacoTrib.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wacotrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
WacoTrib.com

Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff

State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
GATESVILLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Ray Perryman: Texas emerging as bioscience research hub

The Texas economy has been setting the standard for economic growth, leading the country in major new corporate locations for the past 10 straight years. The population is also diverse and growing, which is not the case in many parts of the country. We’re also seeing the continued emergence of industries in the state as the business environment encourages growth. One segment where Texas once lagged other regions was that of biosciences and related manufacturing. Well, folks, that has changed.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy