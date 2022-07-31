Midway's Watson lands on TSWA all-state baseball list

The Texas economy has been setting the standard for economic growth, leading the country in major new corporate locations for the past 10 straight years. The population is also diverse and growing, which is not the case in many parts of the country. We’re also seeing the continued emergence of industries in the state as the business environment encourages growth. One segment where Texas once lagged other regions was that of biosciences and related manufacturing. Well, folks, that has changed.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO