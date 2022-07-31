Midway's Watson lands on TSWA all-state baseball list

Read on wacotrib.com
Related
WacoTrib.com
Texas, UIL fall short in protocols to protect high school football players from the heat
DALLAS — Mary Jane Erwin-McNiel doesn’t hold one group responsible for the death of her son, Rue. It wasn’t just the coaches who scheduled practice at 11:30 a.m. on the hottest day of 2020, or the school’s administration, which allowed them to do so without the recommended safety equipment.
WacoTrib.com
Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff
State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
WacoTrib.com
Ray Perryman: Texas emerging as bioscience research hub
The Texas economy has been setting the standard for economic growth, leading the country in major new corporate locations for the past 10 straight years. The population is also diverse and growing, which is not the case in many parts of the country. We’re also seeing the continued emergence of industries in the state as the business environment encourages growth. One segment where Texas once lagged other regions was that of biosciences and related manufacturing. Well, folks, that has changed.
WacoTrib.com
Dion Lefler: Is the end of Value Them Both the start of something much bigger? Time will tell
What do you even write when the most powerful lobbying force in your state not only loses a pivotal election, but gets their heads handed to them?. The immediate reaction is shock. The secondary reaction is that something may be changing; that we could be seeing a generational shift where...
Comments / 0