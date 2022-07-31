ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

‘90 Day Fiance’ Couple Emily and Kobe’s Son Koban is Adorable! See His Cutest Photos

By Brianna Sainez
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Rvs3_0gziAius00

After a short whirlwind romance, 90 Day Fiancé stars Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise found themselves engaged and expecting their first child together. Their son Koban was born in July 2019 following their chance meeting during a girl’s night out in Xi’an, China, while the U.S. native was in the country working as an English teacher.

“I thought Kobe was just gonna be a really fun one-night stand,” the Salina, Kansas, native confessed on the season 9 premiere in April 2022. “But things got really serious, really fast. He was just so sweet and just like, a genuinely nice guy. I knew it was somebody who I wanted to be with.”

The pair soon got engaged and a short four weeks later, learned they were expecting their first child together. “We didn’t plan to get pregnant right away, but we were,” the nanny later explained in a solo confessional. “So we decided, let’s do it and let’s do it in America.”

While Emily and Kobe traveled bask to their respective countries as they waited for Kobe’s visitor visa to be approved — it was later denied and the Cameroon native missed the birth of his first son. The family’s reunion would be delayed for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kobe would finally meet his son at 17 months old. “It’s just sad that, you know, his dad’s not here to, like, change the first diaper, or to like, throw him the ball or like, teach him French,” Emily tearfully told producers of their time apart. “It’s just been mommy, mommy, mommy. So it’s definitely hard.”

The newly reunited flames experienced major growing pains as they tackled their new family dynamic — all while doing it under the roof and financial support of Emily’s parents. Upon Kobe’s arrival to Emily’s small Midwest town, the pair got into their first argument over breastfeeding on day one of their allotted 90 days.

“It’s normal, like OK, a mother has to breastfeed her child, right? Where you do it also matters,” Kobe explained. “In Africa, women will be a little more discreet. You could equally choose to go to the basement or your room and do this.”

Despite her fiancé’s major concerns, Emily’s parents were in the room to overhear the argument and back up their daughter. “I think Kobe was wrong completely,” her dad, David, confessed to the cameras. “It’s perfectly natural for Emily to want to do what she needs to do … I was kind of surprised that it’s not that common where he’s from. I was ready to jump in if I had to.”

Scroll down to see their son Koban’s cutest photos.

Comments / 0

Related
In Touch Weekly

Gone Too Soon! ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Whose Loved Ones Died

Gone but never forgotten! 90 Day Fiancé documents long-distance lovers as they pack their bags and ditch everything they have to be thousands of miles away with the one they love. While some romantic connections find happy endings in their love stories, TLC stars have experienced some sad deaths in the franchise, and the international travel rules can be a headache when a loved one dies.
TV SERIES
Lefty Graves

Church lady gives friend's 13-year-old daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RadarOnline

Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance

Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

Ben Affleck and Youngest Daughter Seraphina Go Shopping in Paris Amid Honeymoon With J. Lo

Summer spree! Ben Affleck was spotted shopping around the streets of Paris with his youngest daughter Seraphina, amid his European honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez. The father-daughter duo was seen spending one-on-one time together during their family vacation as they were seen entering the Sennelier art store, according to photos obtained by In Touch. The teen wore a funky street style outfit while the Deep Water actor sported a laid-back look during their outing on Monday, July 25.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance#French
In Touch Weekly

Who Is Alejandro Padron? Meet ‘The Family Chantel’ Star Nicole Jimeno’s Boyfriend

Through thick and thin. The Family Chantel star Nicole Jimeno introduced her boyfriend, Alejandro Padron, during the season 2 premiere of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé spinoff after In Touch exclusively confirmed they were dating in December 2019. Since then, the couple has been through several ups and downs together and even suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage shortly after Nicole learned she was pregnant and expecting their first child together. But who is Alejandro? Keep scrolling below to find out everything we know.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Country
China
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Touch Weekly

Who Is Jamal Menzies? Everything We Know About ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Kimberly Menzies’ Son

A tight bond. 90 Day Fiancé star Kimberly Menzies debuted her relationship with Usman “SojaBoy” Umar on season 5 of Before the 90 Days, but it’s her son, Jamal Menzies, that fans have questions about! The pair’s mother-son commentary keeps viewers entertained on Pillow Talk and the infamous duo are returning to continue their story on the upcoming season of Happily Ever After? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Kimberly’s son, Jamal Menzies!
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

Baby No. 4? ‘LPBW’ Stars Tori and Zach Roloff Reveal If They Want More Kids After Josiah

Baby No. 4? Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff revealed if they plan to have more kids after welcoming their third child, son Josiah. “We’re still probably done after this,” Zach, 32, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, August 2. However, Tori, 31, admitted “it’s getting harder” to say they’re “done” having kids because they’ve been loving their baby boy’s newborn stage.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg’s Twin Sons’ Cutest Photos

Meet Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg’s baby boys! The couple welcomed their sons in October 2021 and have been sharing glimpses of the little ones ever since. The pair wed in October 2015 in San Francisco and opened up about their future family plans one year after their nuptials. "We have a lot of friends' […]
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

LPBW’s Audrey Roloff Reacts to ‘Judgment’ Over Messy Home Comments: ‘My House Never Looked Like That’

Shots fired! Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff reacted to comments she apparently received for having a messy house after previously sharing a photo of her abode. “Not a judgment at all, but I just don’t know how that happens,” a social media user’s DM read, which Audrey, 32, shared via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 27. “I raised [three] kids too and was a stay at home mom. My house never looked like that.”
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

‘Little People, Big World’ Stars Zach and Tori Roloff Celebrate 7-Year Wedding Anniversary

A wild ride! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff reflected on her romance with Zach Roloff as they celebrated their seven-year wedding anniversary together. The former elementary school teacher, 31, shared a carousel of photos of their romantic dinner date via Instagram on Monday, July 25, as she reminisced on the 11 years she’s known her husband. In the photos, the couple enjoyed the sunset as Zach looked dapper in a collared polo, while the mom of three donned a flowy, white sundress.
RELATIONSHIPS
In Touch Weekly

Stylish Mama! Katey Duggar Rocks Jeans With Her and Husband Jed Duggar’s Son Truett

Stylish mama! Katey Duggar (née Nakatsu) looked cute wearing jeans with her and husband Jed Duggar’s newborn son, Truett. “My two favorite things in life!” Jed, 23, captioned a sweet photo of Katey, 24, smiling while holding baby True, 3 months, via their joint Instagram account on Tuesday, August 2. His wife’s pink T-shirt shirt read, “It’s the little things in life,” while their son’s said, “Little things.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
873K+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy