‘90 Day Fiance’ Couple Emily and Kobe’s Son Koban is Adorable! See His Cutest Photos

After a short whirlwind romance, 90 Day Fiancé stars Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise found themselves engaged and expecting their first child together. Their son Koban was born in July 2019 following their chance meeting during a girl’s night out in Xi’an, China, while the U.S. native was in the country working as an English teacher.

“I thought Kobe was just gonna be a really fun one-night stand,” the Salina, Kansas, native confessed on the season 9 premiere in April 2022. “But things got really serious, really fast. He was just so sweet and just like, a genuinely nice guy. I knew it was somebody who I wanted to be with.”

The pair soon got engaged and a short four weeks later, learned they were expecting their first child together. “We didn’t plan to get pregnant right away, but we were,” the nanny later explained in a solo confessional. “So we decided, let’s do it and let’s do it in America.”

While Emily and Kobe traveled bask to their respective countries as they waited for Kobe’s visitor visa to be approved — it was later denied and the Cameroon native missed the birth of his first son. The family’s reunion would be delayed for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kobe would finally meet his son at 17 months old. “It’s just sad that, you know, his dad’s not here to, like, change the first diaper, or to like, throw him the ball or like, teach him French,” Emily tearfully told producers of their time apart. “It’s just been mommy, mommy, mommy. So it’s definitely hard.”

The newly reunited flames experienced major growing pains as they tackled their new family dynamic — all while doing it under the roof and financial support of Emily’s parents. Upon Kobe’s arrival to Emily’s small Midwest town, the pair got into their first argument over breastfeeding on day one of their allotted 90 days.

“It’s normal, like OK, a mother has to breastfeed her child, right? Where you do it also matters,” Kobe explained. “In Africa, women will be a little more discreet. You could equally choose to go to the basement or your room and do this.”

Despite her fiancé’s major concerns, Emily’s parents were in the room to overhear the argument and back up their daughter. “I think Kobe was wrong completely,” her dad, David, confessed to the cameras. “It’s perfectly natural for Emily to want to do what she needs to do … I was kind of surprised that it’s not that common where he’s from. I was ready to jump in if I had to.”

