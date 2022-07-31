ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Entertainment world praises “brilliant” Lionesses as Euro 2022 comes home

By Elizabeth Aubrey
NME
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Euro 2022: Alex Scott sends strong message to clubs that refused to host women’s matches

Alex Scott sent a powerful message to Premier League clubs unwilling to host women’s football fixtures at their stadiums after England won Euro 2022 on Sunday night.While Wembley hosted the final and Old Trafford the opening game, a number of English clubs turned down the opportunity to host to matches in the tournament.“In 2018 we were begging people to host in their stadiums a women’s game for these Euros... So many people said no,” Scott said.“I hope you’re all looking at yourselves right now because you weren’t brave enough to see the vision.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fans jump for joy as England’s Lionesses’ win Euros finalAlex Scott says it would be ‘tragic’ to take steps back after England’s Euro 2022 winIan Wright and Alex Scott go wild celebrating England’s incredible winner vs Spain
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Yankey
Person
Ronnie Wood
Person
Ella Toone
Person
Becky Hill
Person
Chloe Kelly
Person
Fara Williams
Person
Frank Skinner
Person
Dave Rowntree
Person
Johnny Marr
Person
Adele
Person
David Baddiel
Person
Jack Whitehall
SkySports

Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent

Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wembley#The Rolling Stones
The Independent

England’s Euro 2022 win is not an ending – it’s just the start

The morning after the historic night before, it is worth checking in on the Football Association’s eight-point Women’s & Girls’ Football Strategy, 2020-2024: Inspiring Positive Change, with particular attention paid to point six. “England: win an international tournament,” it reads. Well, there you go. Job done. A whole two years ahead of schedule as well.Except it isn’t job done, actually. Far from it. And you could tell that much at Wembley, too.Normally the post-match reaction to a victory of this breadth and scale would mostly focus on the journey that led to it. Players usually speak about the sacrifices...
SOCCER
NME

‘The X Factor’ releases extended cut of Harry Styles’ original audition

The X Factor has released an extended cut of Harry Styles’ original auction for the talent show. A week after The X Factor expanded on how the show put together boy band One Direction, it’s now shared the original, extended cut of Styles’ addition as a solo artist prior to being put into the group.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Germany
BBC

Aaron Ramsey: Wales international signs for Nice on free transfer

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has joined French side Nice on a free transfer. The 31-year-old was a free agent after the final year of his contract with Italian giants Juventus was "mutually terminated" in July. Ramsey had been linked with a return to former clubs Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man Utd v Brighton: Head-to-head record

Manchester United have won their opening Premier League match in 10 of the past 13 seasons. Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L12), losing each of their past eight visits to Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his five...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Is England's Euro 2022 success just the start of more silverware?

Watching England dancing, singing and showing off the Euro 2022 trophy in front of thousands at Trafalgar Square was enough to satisfy supporters for years to come. A first major trophy in their history, a fine 20-match unbeaten run under manager Sarina Wiegman and a record-breaking home Euros on several fronts. Well, it doesn't get much better, does it?
SPORTS
Kerrang

Ocean Grove have announced a UK and European tour

Following the release of their excellent 2022 third album Up In The Air Forever, Ocean Grove have announced details of a UK and European headline tour. The Aussie trio will be heading here in October for a 15-date run, kicking off at the Glasgow Garage and finishing up in Prague, taking in venues in Sheffield, Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Southampton, Cardiff, Birmingham, London, Paris, Cologne, Hamburg, Berlin and Budapest in-between.
MUSIC
Vice

Photos of the Absolute Joy at the Women’s Euro 2022 Final

For England’s football fans, there was a lot to celebrate last night. After a tense match with Germany, the Lionesses won 2-1, claiming the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 trophy. It was the first major football trophy won by England in 56 years. Even if you weren't able to watch, you will have probably already seen the viral photo of 24-year-old London footballer Chloe Kelly ripping off her shirt, waving it above her head and sprinting around the pitch after scoring the winner 10 minutes from the end of extra-time.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy