Entertainment world praises “brilliant” Lionesses as Euro 2022 comes home

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Update - Italian Giants Dream of Manchester United Star
Although Ronaldo's options are dwindling, there is still one Italian club who would love to sign the superstar this summer.
Lucy Bronze calls for England to travel the country for post-Euro 2022 games
Lucy Bronze wants England to play games in various cities in the north to take women's football to more fans after successful Euro 2022.
Paul Pogba gets multi-million pound fleet of luxury cars transferred to Turin from UK after Man Utd transfer exit
PAUL POGBA has had his fleet of luxury supercars transferred from his Manchester home after leaving England for Turin. The Frenchman ditched Manchester United for Juventus earlier this summer, and is set to take his amazing multi-million pound collection of motors with him. Pogba, 29, hired Premier Removals to clear...
Euro 2022: Alex Scott sends strong message to clubs that refused to host women’s matches
Alex Scott sent a powerful message to Premier League clubs unwilling to host women’s football fixtures at their stadiums after England won Euro 2022 on Sunday night.While Wembley hosted the final and Old Trafford the opening game, a number of English clubs turned down the opportunity to host to matches in the tournament.“In 2018 we were begging people to host in their stadiums a women’s game for these Euros... So many people said no,” Scott said.“I hope you’re all looking at yourselves right now because you weren’t brave enough to see the vision.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fans jump for joy as England’s Lionesses’ win Euros finalAlex Scott says it would be ‘tragic’ to take steps back after England’s Euro 2022 winIan Wright and Alex Scott go wild celebrating England’s incredible winner vs Spain
Euro 2022: our writers select their highs and lows from the tournament
From Georgia Stanway’s rocket to Alexandra Popp’s heartbreak via some electric matches in front of record-breaking crowds
SkySports
Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent
Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
Lionesses’ Earnings For Euro 2022 Is Same As Cristiano Ronaldo’s Daily Pay At Manchester United
Members of the Lionesses squad will each get £55,000 for winning the Euro 2022 tournament, which is the same amount as Cristiano Ronaldo earns per day. The prize package was pre agreed between the team and the Football Association and the bonus for lifting the trophy was set at £55,000.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Dortmund's Guerreiro emerges as Manchester City's new left-back target
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man City turn to Guerreiro. Manchester City are set to switch focus in their...
MLS・
England’s Euro 2022 win is not an ending – it’s just the start
The morning after the historic night before, it is worth checking in on the Football Association’s eight-point Women’s & Girls’ Football Strategy, 2020-2024: Inspiring Positive Change, with particular attention paid to point six. “England: win an international tournament,” it reads. Well, there you go. Job done. A whole two years ahead of schedule as well.Except it isn’t job done, actually. Far from it. And you could tell that much at Wembley, too.Normally the post-match reaction to a victory of this breadth and scale would mostly focus on the journey that led to it. Players usually speak about the sacrifices...
Report: Timo Werner Considered By Real Madrid For Loan Or Permanent Transfer
The 26-year-old is thought to be in los Blancos' thoughts as a backup for star striker Karim Benzema.
NME
‘The X Factor’ releases extended cut of Harry Styles’ original audition
The X Factor has released an extended cut of Harry Styles’ original auction for the talent show. A week after The X Factor expanded on how the show put together boy band One Direction, it’s now shared the original, extended cut of Styles’ addition as a solo artist prior to being put into the group.
SB Nation
Chelsea in talks to hijack Manchester City deal for Brighton’s Marc Cucurella — reports
Brighton & Hove Albion left back Marc Cucurella looked set to join Manchester City, but that deal seems to have collapsed, or at least stalled, over the weekend after the two teams failed to agree a transfer fee. Sensing an opportunity, Chelsea have jumped in and are reportedly close to hijacking this deal.
BBC
Aaron Ramsey: Wales international signs for Nice on free transfer
Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has joined French side Nice on a free transfer. The 31-year-old was a free agent after the final year of his contract with Italian giants Juventus was "mutually terminated" in July. Ramsey had been linked with a return to former clubs Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest.
Mountain rescuers braced for busy summer as UK holiday boom continues
After record 3,629 callouts last year in England and Wales, crews say there’s no sign pandemic trend for heading to great outdoors is waning
A Leeds Domino's pizza shop rebranded itself after one of England's European championship winners who used to work there
Lucy Bronze worked as a chef at Domino's in Headingley while studying at Leeds Beckett University in the early-2010s.
BBC
Man Utd v Brighton: Head-to-head record
Manchester United have won their opening Premier League match in 10 of the past 13 seasons. Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L12), losing each of their past eight visits to Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his five...
BBC
Is England's Euro 2022 success just the start of more silverware?
Watching England dancing, singing and showing off the Euro 2022 trophy in front of thousands at Trafalgar Square was enough to satisfy supporters for years to come. A first major trophy in their history, a fine 20-match unbeaten run under manager Sarina Wiegman and a record-breaking home Euros on several fronts. Well, it doesn't get much better, does it?
ESPN
England urge British Prime Minister hopefuls to act on women's game after Euro success
Newly crowned women's European champions England have written an open letter to the two candidates to be the next British Prime Minister calling for greater opportunities for girls to play football in schools and reminding them that the women's game still has a long way to go. In a letter...
MLS・
Kerrang
Ocean Grove have announced a UK and European tour
Following the release of their excellent 2022 third album Up In The Air Forever, Ocean Grove have announced details of a UK and European headline tour. The Aussie trio will be heading here in October for a 15-date run, kicking off at the Glasgow Garage and finishing up in Prague, taking in venues in Sheffield, Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Southampton, Cardiff, Birmingham, London, Paris, Cologne, Hamburg, Berlin and Budapest in-between.
Photos of the Absolute Joy at the Women’s Euro 2022 Final
For England’s football fans, there was a lot to celebrate last night. After a tense match with Germany, the Lionesses won 2-1, claiming the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 trophy. It was the first major football trophy won by England in 56 years. Even if you weren't able to watch, you will have probably already seen the viral photo of 24-year-old London footballer Chloe Kelly ripping off her shirt, waving it above her head and sprinting around the pitch after scoring the winner 10 minutes from the end of extra-time.
