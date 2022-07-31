Mississippi welcomes its first Tesla store

www.teslarati.com
Related
theadvocate.com
A 2,000-mile float down the Mississippi in a homemade wooden boat teaches a thing or two
Somewhere along the way, Rinker Buck decided to live his adulthood differently. His 2015 book "The Oregon Trail" chronicled his epic 2011 journey along the route in a covered wagon. In 2016, Buck decided to use centuries-old historical records and build a wooden flatboat he called "Patience" and float 2,000...
Mississippi ends Emergency Rental Assistance Program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced Mississippi would end the federal government’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The governor said he instructed the Mississippi Home Corporation to stop accepting applications to the program on August 15, 2022. In Mississippi, this program is referred to as the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program […]
WAPT
Mississippi to stop accepting applications for rent relief program
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is opting out of a federal program that helps pay rent and utility bills. Gov. Tate Reeves said the Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications on Aug. 15, in an effort to encourage people to get back into the workforce. "If you've already applied...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Match 5 has back-to-back jackpot winners
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - After 17 successive drawings with no jackpot winners, Mississippi Match 5 produced two jackpot winners in a row. One lucky player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30, Mississippi Match 5 drawing, which began its roll June 23. With the prize amount increasing after each drawing, the jackpot reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint Mart #48 in Water Valley.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
deltanews.tv
Mississippi chosen for vehicle manufacturing facility
(The Center Square) – A new workforce investment in Mississippi is expected to create 90 jobs, Gov. Tate Reeves said. The governor announced on his Facebook page that Terberg Taylor Americas Group LLC will open a specialty vehicle manufacturing facility through a $15.9 million investment. The project is a joint venture between Taylor Group of Companies in Louisville and Royal Terberg Group of The Netherlands.
Airbnb apologizes, removes Mississippi ‘slave cabin’ from listings after being taken to task in viral video
Airbnb removed a Mississippi property described as a “slave cabin” from its listing Monday after a New Orleans lawyer went on social media to criticize and question why any place used to house slaves could be used as a bed and breakfast. Wynton Yates, a Black lawyer from...
weisradio.com
“World’s Longest Yard Sale / 127 Yard Sale” Set for this Thursday through Sunday (August 4th – 7th)
Pots, pans, puppies, tires, car parts, clothing, bicycles, exercise equipment, furniture, flatware, memories and much more will be waiting on you, starting Thursday, August 4th and running through Sunday, August 7th. No matter what it is that you’re looking for chances are you’ll find it during the annual World’s Longest Yard Sale – otherwise known as the 127 Yard Sale – now covering 690 miles across six states,
Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
RELATED PEOPLE
wglt.org
The Illinois and Upper Mississippi Rivers are changing. Here's how
There's more water flowing through the Illinois and upper Mississippi rivers now than in the past few decades. That's one of the key takeaways from a recent report on ecological trends in the river systems. It's part of a study monitoring long-term changes in the rivers over the past three decades.
Louisiana Laws That Went Into Effect August 1st That You Need to Know
In January we saw a string of new Louisiana laws go into effect, from medical marijuana making headlines to 5-year-olds in Louisiana being required to go to kindergarten, we had a few laws to cover. January Isn't The Only Time We See New Laws Go Into Effect in Louisiana. Monday,...
Mississippi Link
2004 SWAC Catcher of the Year catches life’s curveball; runs home in the 9th
Family donates his organs; a ‘no brainer,’ says his mother. It is a known fact that life will throw unexpected curveballs. On July 20, 2022, Rafiel Reshawn Johnson caught an unexpected curveball and then made a homerun. The 2004 SWAC Catcher of the Year and true-to-heart “Thee I Love” Jackson State University alumni succumbed in the comfort of his Atlanta home.
466,000 Mississippi children to get P-EBT benefits for Fall 2022
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Leaders announced 466,000 Mississippi children who participated in the National School Lunch Program are expected to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits for the fall. This comes after the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) received federal approval to distribute the benefits. Additionally, children under […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Official: Suspect identified in last week’s bomb threats at Mississippi colleges and universities
A suspect has been identified in the case of at least 12 bomb threats made Thursday at several Mississippi colleges and universities, a state official told the Clarion Ledger on Monday. Alcorn State University School of Nursing in Natchez was one of the dozen Mississippi universities that was threatened on...
wessonnews.com
Mississippi foster care's slow progress
Mississippi’s foster care agency is failing to prevent abuse and neglect of children in state custody despite its commitments to do so as part of a long-running federal lawsuit. A Mississippi toddler named Olivia Y. weighed only 22 pounds when she entered state custody in 2003. Though she was...
WTOK-TV
Ochsner Rush Health merger now official
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rush Health Systems has officially merged with Ochsner Health, becoming Ochsner Rush Health. The Monday announcement is a conclusion of the process that began with a letter of intent to merge in June 2021. The health provider said work has already begun to expand access to patients in East Mississippi and West Alabama.
Two of three wanted for Mississippi murder arrested in Florida. Third person still on the loose.
Two of three people wanted in connection with a Mississippi murder were arrested 350 miles away near Pensacola, Florida. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson confirmed the arrests in a videoed news conference Monday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Shannon Bramlett, 33, and Darick Moody, 19, were arrested Monday near...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After the rain, heat descends on flooded Kentucky towns
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Withering heat was descending on a region of eastern Kentucky already reeling from massive flooding, forcing residents laboring to clean up after the deluge to cope with an oppressive new threat. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising heat and...
WLBT
Councilman Stokes wants to sue state of Mississippi over its ‘Hot Pursuit’ law
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city councilman says he wants to sue the state of Mississippi. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants to file a federal lawsuit over the state’s “Hot Pursuit” law. That law makes it legal for police officers to pursue suspected criminals across jurisdictions.
Mississippians warned to watch out for fall armyworms
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Each year, Mississippi’s pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened by fall armyworms. Keith Whitehead, who works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said no one knows each year how bad the fall armyworm problem will be or when the insects will show up. “They’re going […]
Physicians swell honor roll of Medical Center elite
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The shoulders of UMMC’s giants must be pretty sore by now. The honor roll of physicians who claim to stand on them lengthened during last week’s Medical Alumni Awards dinner at the Westin Hotel in Jackson. Dr. Helen R. Turner, associate vice chancellor emeritus of UMMC, topped the roster of awardees […]
Comments / 3