Mississippi welcomes its first Tesla store

Pots, pans, puppies, tires, car parts, clothing, bicycles, exercise equipment, furniture, flatware, memories and much more will be waiting on you, starting Thursday, August 4th and running through Sunday, August 7th. No matter what it is that you’re looking for chances are you’ll find it during the annual World’s Longest Yard Sale – otherwise known as the 127 Yard Sale – now covering 690 miles across six states,

GADSDEN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO