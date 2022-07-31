Area school starting dates go from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7

www.johnsoncitypress.com
New school name unveiled at Washington County BOE meeting
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – During a meeting of the Washington County Board of Education Tuesday night, the name of a new Jonesborough school was revealed. The new two-story 140,000-square-foot school will be named Jonesborough Elementary. The school will include upgraded science and computer labs, a gym, theatre and gathering space. Washington County Director of Schools […]
993thex.com
Proposed, New School In Jonesborough Gets Name
The new, proposed, two story, 140 thousand square foot school in Tennessee’s oldest town is named Jonesborough Elementary School. That decision was made Tuesday night at a Washington County, Tennessee Board of Education meeting. The new elementary school will have upgrades in Science and Computer Labs. A new gym, and theatre are also planned when construction of the new learning facility begins in November of next year.
Appalachian Fair beer brouhaha becomes election issue
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A beer garden at the Appalachian Fair isn’t going to happen this month, but the mere possibility that it could have has created a political firestorm in the Washington County mayoral race. Challenger James Reeves, an independent, says in a campaign ad that Mayor Joe Grandy “and his donors want beer […]
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Schools start the school year strong
Johnson City Schools teachers got charged up Tuesday for a new school year that begins today after a rousing opening ceremony at ETSU’s Martin Center for the Arts. The event opened with music from the district’s new bluegrass band (above), encouraging words from the Johnson City Board of Education and other administrators, and a presentation from motivational speaker JJ Birden, a former NFL player.
Johnson City Press
Jeff McCord recommended as next Northeast State president
NASHVILLE — Jeff McCord has been chosen by Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora Tydings to be the next president of Northeast State Community College. The announcement of Tydings’ recommendation of McCord to head the Blountville-based college was made Tuesday afternoon via email. The TBR will consider her recommendation at its Aug. 8 meeting. McCord also was the top choice of a search committee and will start Oct. 1 if chosen by the TBR.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Honoring Eagle Scouts
Eleven Scouts in the Wilderness Road District of the Sequoyah Council BSA achieved the rank of Eagle, the highest rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America, during the second quarter of 2022. At that time, the Wilderness Road District served the Kingsport section of...
wcyb.com
Project Lifesaver service coming to Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A program that bridges the gap between first responders and the community is coming to Bristol, Virginia. Project Lifesaver is a service that locates those with Alzheimer's, autism, dementia, and other cognitive conditions. A silent radio frequency is sent out through a wrist or ankle...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 3
Aug. 3, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Nashville American reported news regarding Johnson City. The dateline was Morristown, and the date was Aug. 2. Readers learned that “J.A. Bright, of Johnson City, was arrested here today charged with passing a fraudulent check. Bright bought a horse of T.H. Easley, of Sullivan County and gave in payment a check on the First National Bank, of Greeneville. Bright was not known to the bank and the check was pronounced worthless. Bright traded the horse for cattle and came here to sell them when he was arrested.”
Johnson City Press
Carter County bridges topic for Watauga Historical Association meeting
Have you ever driven across a bridge and wondered who it was named after, and why?. In Carter County there are 88 bridges named for people, most are ordinary citizens. Some are named for Carter Countians who served in the military, some who came home and some who did not. Others are named for elected officials. Many Carter Countians drive over the Gilbert Peters Bridge every day, but who was Gilbert Peters?
State reimburses Washington County for $47K of jail medical costs related to past due bills
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County is getting reimbursed by the state of Tennessee for nearly $50,000 of past inmate medical expenses that were part of a massive past due bill from Ballad Health. The county eventually settled with Ballad on the more than $2 million of past due bills for care of inmates, paying […]
wpln.org
As students return to classrooms, it’s Tennessee elementary schools that have added the most school resource officers
It’s back to school for students across Tennessee, and safety is top of mind after a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. That has reopened the discussion about school safety, and resource officers. The number of officers in Tennessee’s schools has grown steadily over the last few...
Johnson City Press
ETSU Response website updated to assist those affected by flooding in Kentucky
East Tennessee State University has updated its ETSU Response website to provide information on support for those affected by the recent floods impacting eastern Kentucky and surrounding regions. The website, etsu.edu/response, provides links and contact information for those who wish to provide volunteer or monetary support to relief agencies working...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport proposes possibly looking at burn permits
KINGSPORT — Kingsport Fire Marshall Chris Vandagriff asked the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen to consider a burn permit policy year-round. “This would still allow our citizens to open burn if they’d like,” Vandagriff said. “Our thoughts are even putting a fee to the permit to help encourage our citizens to use pickup, our curbside pickup.”
WDEF
Local residents respond to Tennessee food tax holiday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Inflated grocery bills have stretched families’ budgets thin throughout the nation in 2022. However, throughout August, Tennessee is looking to provide its residents with some much-needed relief — holding a state-wide sales tax holiday on food and food ingredients. “It’s really exciting...
indherald.com
Scott’s unemployment rate increases to become Tennessee’s 3rd-highest
HUNTSVILLE | Scott County’s unemployment rate climbed sharply in June to become the third-highest jobless rate in Tennessee, at 6.2%. That’s according to a new round of data released last week by the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development. The big picture: Scott County wasn’t alone with...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Schools extends Barnett’s contract, supports teachers
At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, the Johnson City Board of Education expressed its support for Johnson City Schools’ teachers and staff in several ways. The first item on Monday night’s agenda was the board’s yearly review and consideration of the Johnson City Schools’ superintendent’s contract and pay. The school system’s current superintendent, Dr. Steve Barnett, has been in the position for five years.
Johnson City Press
Michael L. Osborne
PINEY FLATS - Michael L. Osborne, 57, of Piney Flats, went to be with our Lord and Savior on July 29, 2022, surrounded by family at the Johnson City Medical Center. Mike was born in Cleveland, Ohio and was the son of the late Elton and Barbara Williams Osborne of Bristol, Tennessee.
Johnson City Press
Surgoinsville business owner takes supplies to flood victims in Kentucky
SURGOINSVILLE — A Surgoinsville business owner has already taken one trip to Pike County, Kentucky, and she is planning another to deliver supplies and furniture to victims of severe flooding. Amanda Wolfe, the owner of Rack Em Up, a pool hall in Surgoinsville, visited Pike County on Saturday to...
Johnson City Press
Car clubs organizing flood relief for Southeast Kentucky
KINGSPORT — Two Kingsport-area car clubs are organizing a relief effort for flood-impacted Southeast Kentucky residents. The Wilderness Trail Region/Chapter of the Porsche Club of America and the Kingsport Cars & Coffee group will head to Whitesburg, Kentucky, on Saturday on “Cruise for a Cause” to deliver donated supplies.
Jonesborough, August 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The South Greene High School football team will have a game with David Crockett High School on August 02, 2022, 14:30:00. South Greene High SchoolDavid Crockett High School. Click here for more details.
