Washington County, TN

Area school starting dates go from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7

By RICK WAGNER rwagner@timesnews.net
Johnson City Press
 3 days ago
www.johnsoncitypress.com

WJHL

New school name unveiled at Washington County BOE meeting

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – During a meeting of the Washington County Board of Education Tuesday night, the name of a new Jonesborough school was revealed. The new two-story 140,000-square-foot school will be named Jonesborough Elementary. The school will include upgraded science and computer labs, a gym, theatre and gathering space. Washington County Director of Schools […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
993thex.com

Proposed, New School In Jonesborough Gets Name

The new, proposed, two story, 140 thousand square foot school in Tennessee’s oldest town is named Jonesborough Elementary School. That decision was made Tuesday night at a Washington County, Tennessee Board of Education meeting. The new elementary school will have upgrades in Science and Computer Labs. A new gym, and theatre are also planned when construction of the new learning facility begins in November of next year.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Appalachian Fair beer brouhaha becomes election issue

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A beer garden at the Appalachian Fair isn’t going to happen this month, but the mere possibility that it could have has created a political firestorm in the Washington County mayoral race. Challenger James Reeves, an independent, says in a campaign ad that Mayor Joe Grandy “and his donors want beer […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City Schools start the school year strong

Johnson City Schools teachers got charged up Tuesday for a new school year that begins today after a rousing opening ceremony at ETSU’s Martin Center for the Arts. The event opened with music from the district’s new bluegrass band (above), encouraging words from the Johnson City Board of Education and other administrators, and a presentation from motivational speaker JJ Birden, a former NFL player.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Jeff McCord recommended as next Northeast State president

NASHVILLE — Jeff McCord has been chosen by Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora Tydings to be the next president of Northeast State Community College. The announcement of Tydings’ recommendation of McCord to head the Blountville-based college was made Tuesday afternoon via email. The TBR will consider her recommendation at its Aug. 8 meeting. McCord also was the top choice of a search committee and will start Oct. 1 if chosen by the TBR.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Photo gallery: Honoring Eagle Scouts

Eleven Scouts in the Wilderness Road District of the Sequoyah Council BSA achieved the rank of Eagle, the highest rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America, during the second quarter of 2022. At that time, the Wilderness Road District served the Kingsport section of...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Project Lifesaver service coming to Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A program that bridges the gap between first responders and the community is coming to Bristol, Virginia. Project Lifesaver is a service that locates those with Alzheimer's, autism, dementia, and other cognitive conditions. A silent radio frequency is sent out through a wrist or ankle...
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 3

Aug. 3, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Nashville American reported news regarding Johnson City. The dateline was Morristown, and the date was Aug. 2. Readers learned that “J.A. Bright, of Johnson City, was arrested here today charged with passing a fraudulent check. Bright bought a horse of T.H. Easley, of Sullivan County and gave in payment a check on the First National Bank, of Greeneville. Bright was not known to the bank and the check was pronounced worthless. Bright traded the horse for cattle and came here to sell them when he was arrested.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Carter County bridges topic for Watauga Historical Association meeting

Have you ever driven across a bridge and wondered who it was named after, and why?. In Carter County there are 88 bridges named for people, most are ordinary citizens. Some are named for Carter Countians who served in the military, some who came home and some who did not. Others are named for elected officials. Many Carter Countians drive over the Gilbert Peters Bridge every day, but who was Gilbert Peters?
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU Response website updated to assist those affected by flooding in Kentucky

East Tennessee State University has updated its ETSU Response website to provide information on support for those affected by the recent floods impacting eastern Kentucky and surrounding regions. The website, etsu.edu/response, provides links and contact information for those who wish to provide volunteer or monetary support to relief agencies working...
KENTUCKY STATE
Johnson City Press

Kingsport proposes possibly looking at burn permits

KINGSPORT — Kingsport Fire Marshall Chris Vandagriff asked the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen to consider a burn permit policy year-round. “This would still allow our citizens to open burn if they’d like,” Vandagriff said. “Our thoughts are even putting a fee to the permit to help encourage our citizens to use pickup, our curbside pickup.”
KINGSPORT, TN
WDEF

Local residents respond to Tennessee food tax holiday

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Inflated grocery bills have stretched families’ budgets thin throughout the nation in 2022. However, throughout August, Tennessee is looking to provide its residents with some much-needed relief — holding a state-wide sales tax holiday on food and food ingredients. “It’s really exciting...
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Johnson City Schools extends Barnett’s contract, supports teachers

At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, the Johnson City Board of Education expressed its support for Johnson City Schools’ teachers and staff in several ways. The first item on Monday night’s agenda was the board’s yearly review and consideration of the Johnson City Schools’ superintendent’s contract and pay. The school system’s current superintendent, Dr. Steve Barnett, has been in the position for five years.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Michael L. Osborne

PINEY FLATS - Michael L. Osborne, 57, of Piney Flats, went to be with our Lord and Savior on July 29, 2022, surrounded by family at the Johnson City Medical Center. Mike was born in Cleveland, Ohio and was the son of the late Elton and Barbara Williams Osborne of Bristol, Tennessee.
PINEY FLATS, TN
Johnson City Press

Car clubs organizing flood relief for Southeast Kentucky

KINGSPORT — Two Kingsport-area car clubs are organizing a relief effort for flood-impacted Southeast Kentucky residents. The Wilderness Trail Region/Chapter of the Porsche Club of America and the Kingsport Cars & Coffee group will head to Whitesburg, Kentucky, on Saturday on “Cruise for a Cause” to deliver donated supplies.
KINGSPORT, TN

