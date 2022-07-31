Yellowstone Hiker Freezes When Giant Grizzly Bear Sneaks up Beside Him Off-Trail: VIDEO

What would you do if you came face-to-face with one of the world’s most dangerous creatures? This Yellowstone hiker was the perfect example of how to respond if you find yourself front and center with a grizzly bear.

Stan Mills was enjoying his day at the well-known national park until the ferocious grizzly crept up on him while he was hiking off-trail. In his video, you can see the Mills strolling through a remote part of the park.

“I was sitting in the rain under my poncho just kinda gazing off into the distance while resting under a tree when I took a look to my left. I immediately saw a grizzly walking toward me.” Mills said in a caption to the video he posted to his Youtube page.

“I was not very visible to the bear because I was under my poncho, but the grizzly finally spotted me from the movement I was making while going after my bear spay and then my camera.”

At about 7 minutes 30 seconds into the footage, viewers can see the grizzly bear looming about 35 yards away from Mills.

https://youtu.be/W3ZfnzNW6OU

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: A friendly grizzly bear visit while hiking off-trail – Yellowstone National Park (https://youtu.be/W3ZfnzNW6OU)

“He sees me, he saw me first,” Mills says in the footage. The bear, however, appears relatively unbothered by the man’s presence.

From a different angle, the bear is looking directly at Mills. “I’m just going to not move or anything,” Mills says.

Yellowstone hiker perfectly exemplifies how to deescalate grizzly encounter

The bear then continues walking, appearing unfazed by Mills. Then, Mills begins moving slowly away and gets away unharmed.

“You are never supposed to get within 100 yards of bears in the park but with close surprise encounters, you have no choice and at that point you have to do the right thing,” Mills said in the caption.

In 2019, the National Park Service estimated that about 728 grizzly bears were residing in Yellowstone National Park. According to the NPS, if you come across a grizzly that hasn’t noticed you, keep out of sight and get behind and downwind of the bear.

If the bear spots someone, however, they advise retreating slowly and leaving the area, if possible, slowly walking upwind to let their scent reach the animal.

As for Mills, tense moments like the one he had in Yellowstone are common for him.

“I am not looking to get close to bears, I never approach closer to a bear once I spot. It just happens because I spend a lot of time hiking in grizzly areas,” he said.

He added: “I don’t get nervous, I go hiking to see all the wonderful wildlife in God’s beautiful creation… I try to show people that there is a peaceful and respectful way to hike in the backcountry…. I have never had a bad encounter with a grizzly bear and as in this video, they have always shown me the same respect that I show them.”