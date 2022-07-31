ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Yellowstone Hiker Freezes When Giant Grizzly Bear Sneaks up Beside Him Off-Trail: VIDEO

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vbL8c_0gziAKvY00

What would you do if you came face-to-face with one of the world’s most dangerous creatures? This Yellowstone hiker was the perfect example of how to respond if you find yourself front and center with a grizzly bear.

Stan Mills was enjoying his day at the well-known national park until the ferocious grizzly crept up on him while he was hiking off-trail. In his video, you can see the Mills strolling through a remote part of the park.

“I was sitting in the rain under my poncho just kinda gazing off into the distance while resting under a tree when I took a look to my left. I immediately saw a grizzly walking toward me.” Mills said in a caption to the video he posted to his Youtube page.

“I was not very visible to the bear because I was under my poncho, but the grizzly finally spotted me from the movement I was making while going after my bear spay and then my camera.”

At about 7 minutes 30 seconds into the footage, viewers can see the grizzly bear looming about 35 yards away from Mills.

https://youtu.be/W3ZfnzNW6OU

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: A friendly grizzly bear visit while hiking off-trail – Yellowstone National Park (https://youtu.be/W3ZfnzNW6OU)

“He sees me, he saw me first,” Mills says in the footage. The bear, however, appears relatively unbothered by the man’s presence.

From a different angle, the bear is looking directly at Mills. “I’m just going to not move or anything,” Mills says.

Yellowstone hiker perfectly exemplifies how to deescalate grizzly encounter

The bear then continues walking, appearing unfazed by Mills. Then, Mills begins moving slowly away and gets away unharmed.

“You are never supposed to get within 100 yards of bears in the park but with close surprise encounters, you have no choice and at that point you have to do the right thing,” Mills said in the caption.

In 2019, the National Park Service estimated that about 728 grizzly bears were residing in Yellowstone National Park. According to the NPS, if you come across a grizzly that hasn’t noticed you, keep out of sight and get behind and downwind of the bear.

If the bear spots someone, however, they advise retreating slowly and leaving the area, if possible, slowly walking upwind to let their scent reach the animal.

As for Mills, tense moments like the one he had in Yellowstone are common for him.

“I am not looking to get close to bears, I never approach closer to a bear once I spot. It just happens because I spend a lot of time hiking in grizzly areas,” he said.

He added: “I don’t get nervous, I go hiking to see all the wonderful wildlife in God’s beautiful creation… I try to show people that there is a peaceful and respectful way to hike in the backcountry…. I have never had a bad encounter with a grizzly bear and as in this video, they have always shown me the same respect that I show them.”

Comments / 16

urban_farmer
2d ago

I stopped reading when they said she left beef jerky and food on her bike next to her tent. Duh! Even after the first attack…she left her toiletries in her tent…another duh.

Reply(1)
10
Mel Marshall
2d ago

it's a young sow, that's why it wasn't interested in him. if it was a big bore , he would of charge this guy...

Reply
9
vic
2d ago

I think I’ll pass on hiking , camping in GRIZZLY country

Reply(2)
9
Related
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Gets Slammed on Social Media for Post With ‘The View’ Host

“Good Morning America” star Michael Strahan is reportedly in hot water with fans after sharing a controversial post featuring “The View” star Sara Haines. The Sun reports that earlier this week “The View” co-hosts faced backlash over their claims that Turning Point USA invited Neo-Nazis to the conservation organization’s conference in Florida earlier this month. On Thursday (July 28th), Whoopi Goldberg ended up apologizing for the comments after Turning Point USA had sent a cease and desist letter to ABC News. The organization demanded that Goldberg, as well as Joy Behar, apologize for their comments.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

A camper scared off a bear - then the grizzly came back and killed her

Early on July 6, 2021, Leah Lokan awoke to a 417-pound grizzly bear a few feet from her tent, so close that she heard when the bear "huffed" at her head. "Bear! Bear!" Lokan yelled, causing Joe and Kim Cole - two other cyclists camping in the small town of Ovando as they trekked across Montana - to spring from their nearby tent, armed with bear spray and clamoring as much as possible, according to a 26-page report addressed by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee's executive body earlier this month.
OVANDO, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Mills
Whiskey Riff

Incredible Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Grizzly Bears#National Park Service#Yellowstone Hiker Freezes#Javascript
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone’ Actor Hit With Felony Fraud Charges

The actor who plays Angela Blue Thunder on Yellowstone has been arraigned on felony worker's compensation insurance fraud charges. Authorities in California say Q'orianka Kilcher illegally collected more than $96,000 in disability benefits while working on the Paramount Network show. Kilcher — who is a cousin to singer Jewel Kilcher...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

Hiker Forced To Leave Injured Wife in Grizzly Country To Seek Help

A hiking husband and wife found themselves in a nightmare situation on July 18 when the wife broke her leg while on the trail. The couple was hiking on their anniversary in Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex located in the Helmville, Montana area. They had no way to communicate with anyone and were 7 miles from the trailhead. To top it all off, rescuers found they were surrounded by grizzly bear scat.
HELMVILLE, MT
Outsider.com

‘TODAY Show’ Fans Say Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb Should Be ‘Fired’: Here’s Why

As tension between “TODAY Show” hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb continues to be pretty noticeable, if you ask some fans of the morning talk show. According to The Sun, the “TODAY Show” co-hosts have been allegedly feeding behind the scenes of the morning show for months, causing enough tension to impact the workplace. Fans are now encouraging the show’s producers to fire Guthrie and Kotb for the recent on-air encounter with cookbook author Elizabeth Heiskell.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Hoover Dam Rocked by Major Explosion

As drought and high temperatures plague the region, the Hoover Dam experienced a very unfortunate event earlier today. The news came out as tourists captured the event on video as the dam was shaken by an explosion. While the fire was extinguished at the scene, it was quite a moment to catch on camera. Even with the quick handling of the situation, it is still a serious matter.
HOOVER, AL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

526K+
Followers
56K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy