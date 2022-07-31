ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

NE-YO's Wife Crystal Renay Accuses Him of Cheating: '8 Years of Lies and Deception'

By Amanda Taylor
People
People
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
people.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ne Yo
Person
Crystal Renay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Deception
People

Mandy Moore Says She's 'So Grateful' for Time with 'Sweet' Son Gus Before He Becomes a Big Brother

Mandy Moore is cherishing her time with her son before she becomes a mother of two!. The This is Us alum, 38, shared an adorable picture of 17-month-old son August "Gus" – whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith – on her Instagram Story Monday, writing, "Can't stand it. So grateful for this time with my sweet boy before he becomes a big brother."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Gossip

Mackenzie McKee: My Marriage was an Abusive Hellscape!

Upon announcing her split from husband Josh last week, the Teen Mom OG star didn’t really hurl any shade and/or alleged any untoward behavior by her spouse. “Sometimes things work and sometimes, no matter how hard you fight, it just doesn’t work out,” McKee wrote on Instagram several days ago, referring to the end of her 12-year union.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Blueface & BM Jaidyn Deny Birth Of Baby After His Mom Posts Photo Of Newborn

The internet is a strange place and today (July 29), Blueface and the mother of his children are laying some rumors to rest. Blueface has been making headlines for months due to his hot and cold romance with Chrisean Rock, but while they show off their love during double dates with DDG and Halle Bailey, Jaidyn Alexis awaits her due date.
CELEBRITIES
People

Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos of Son Jackson with Zach's Late Grandfather in Tribute Post

Tori Roloff is remembering her husband's grandfather for his sweet way with her children. The Little People, Big World star, 31, shared photos of her older son Jackson Kyle, and husband Zach Roloff's grandfather, Ronald "Papa" Roloff, after the family shared the news of his death. In one photo, a toddler Jackson, now 5, sits on his Papa's lap and looks at the camera as he smiles behind him. In another, the two are walking away from the camera.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

People

295K+
Followers
48K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy