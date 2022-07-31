NE-YO's Wife Crystal Renay Accuses Him of Cheating: '8 Years of Lies and Deception'

people.com
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Brad Pitt Shares His Reaction to Daughter Zahara Attending Spelman College: 'Really Beautiful'
Speaking with PEOPLE at the premiere of Bullet Train in Los Angeles on Monday, the actor, 58, opened up about the joyful news that 17-year-old daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt will be attending Spelman College this fall. "Yeah that's beautiful," the actor tells PEOPLE exclusively, appearing to get emotional. "Really beautiful." Pitt...
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
Tyler Perry on Why He Keeps Son Aman, 7, Out of the Spotlight: 'to Have as Normal a Life as He Can'
Tyler Perry is opening up about why he keeps his 7-year-old son, Aman, out of the limelight. In the August/September cover story of AARP The Magazine, the 52-year-old filmmaker revealed why he believes his personal relationships should remain private. "Because these people are not famous. My son's not famous," he...
Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Compares Baby Bumps in Same Dress, Seven Years Apart — See the Photos!
Hilaria Baldwin is comparing her previous maternity looks as she prepares to welcome her seventh baby. On Sunday, the 38-year-old posted two photos of herself on her Instagram stories cradling her baby bump while wearing a form-fitting dress. In the first picture, the baby bump she cradles was her son...
Jodie Sweetin's Daughters Served as Her Bridesmaids at Wedding to Mescal Wasilewski: Photos
Jodie Sweetin's daughters played a big role in her special day. The Full House star, 40, married longtime love, Mescal Wasilewski, on July 30 in Malibu, California. Daughters Beatrix Sweetin-Coyle, 11, and Zoie Herpin, 14, stood beside her as she and Wasilewski exchanged personalized vows and rings. "They're so excited...
Pedro Jimeno’s Mother Lidia Weighs In on Chantel Everett Marital Issues: ‘I Took Her Side’
A change of heart? The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno‘s mother, Lidia Jimeno, seemed to soften her heart toward her daughter-in-law, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), after years of not being accepting of her son’s wife. In a sneak peek for the Monday, August 1 episode of the...
Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy Shares Her and Orlando Blooms' Love of Performing: 'She's a Ham'
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy is taking after her parents when it comes to her love of the arts. "She's a ham," the singer tells PEOPLE exclusively at HEIMAT rooftop in Los Angeles the launch party for De Soi, her non-alcoholic beverage line that she co-founded. "She likes to dress up. She's not very shy."
North West Gives Mom Kim Kardashian a Minion Makeover in New TikTok — Watch the Clip!
North West is once again showing off her makeup skills!. In the latest post to North and Kim Kardashian's joint TikTok account, the 9-year-old transforms her famous mom into a Minion from the Despicable Me/Minions franchise. In the short clip, West works from a set of colorful makeup palettes and...
Mandy Moore Says She's 'So Grateful' for Time with 'Sweet' Son Gus Before He Becomes a Big Brother
Mandy Moore is cherishing her time with her son before she becomes a mother of two!. The This is Us alum, 38, shared an adorable picture of 17-month-old son August "Gus" – whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith – on her Instagram Story Monday, writing, "Can't stand it. So grateful for this time with my sweet boy before he becomes a big brother."
Mackenzie McKee: My Marriage was an Abusive Hellscape!
Upon announcing her split from husband Josh last week, the Teen Mom OG star didn’t really hurl any shade and/or alleged any untoward behavior by her spouse. “Sometimes things work and sometimes, no matter how hard you fight, it just doesn’t work out,” McKee wrote on Instagram several days ago, referring to the end of her 12-year union.
Madonna Attends Michael Jackson Broadway Musical, Says Star Myles Frost 'Made Me Cry'
Madonna was moved to tears by the Michael Jackson Broadway show. The pop music icon, 63, shared photos on her Instagram Story Monday from her time attending a recent performance of MJ: The Musical at Neil Simon Theatre in New York City, meeting with the "amazing" cast and crew behind the show.
Blueface & BM Jaidyn Deny Birth Of Baby After His Mom Posts Photo Of Newborn
The internet is a strange place and today (July 29), Blueface and the mother of his children are laying some rumors to rest. Blueface has been making headlines for months due to his hot and cold romance with Chrisean Rock, but while they show off their love during double dates with DDG and Halle Bailey, Jaidyn Alexis awaits her due date.
Gisele Bündchen Posts Sweet 45th Birthday Tribute to Husband Tom Brady: 'You Are So Loved'
Tom Brady is celebrating another trip around the sun!. The Tampa Bay Buccaneer's wife, Gisele Bündchen celebrated her husband's 45th birthday on Wednesday with a touching tribute on Instagram. "Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know!" the supermodel wrote. "@tombrady you are...
Jane Fonda Is 'Not Proud' of Getting a Facelift: 'I Stopped Because I Don't Want to Look Distorted'
Jane Fonda is reflecting on the plastic surgery she's received. The iconic actress, 84, spoke with Vogue about her H&M Move campaign in a feature published on Tuesday and opened up about her thoughts on aging. "I'm almost 85, but I don't seem that old," the Oscar-winning star said. "So...
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos of Son Jackson with Zach's Late Grandfather in Tribute Post
Tori Roloff is remembering her husband's grandfather for his sweet way with her children. The Little People, Big World star, 31, shared photos of her older son Jackson Kyle, and husband Zach Roloff's grandfather, Ronald "Papa" Roloff, after the family shared the news of his death. In one photo, a toddler Jackson, now 5, sits on his Papa's lap and looks at the camera as he smiles behind him. In another, the two are walking away from the camera.
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Has 'Entertaining' Outing with Daughter Truely and Janelle Brown's Son Hunter
Christine Brown isn't leaving all of the Sister Wives crew behind. After the decision to leave her marriage to Kody Brown, Christine is still making time for her loved ones. On Monday, Brown shared a photo of herself with daughter Truely Brown as well as Janelle Brown's son, Hunter Brown, spending the day at Medieval Times.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Audrey Sings Emotional Pat Benatar Piano Cover on Instagram
Audrey McGraw takes after her parents' singing talents!. In a black-and-white video posted to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's 20-year-old daughter's Instagram page on Tuesday, she sat at a piano and belted out an emotional cover of Pat Benatar's 1981 hit single "Fire and Ice." The clip sees Audrey donning...
