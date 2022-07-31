ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Take 5 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon’s drawing of the New York Lottery’s “Take 5 Midday” game were:

09-11-20-25-32

(nine, eleven, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-two)

