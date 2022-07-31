Man shot, killed at East Park; police searching for suspect

abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo Police investigating 2 armed robberies on Amarillo Boulevard
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating two armed robberies on Amarillo Boulevard. According to officials, at 10:16 a.m. officials got a call about a business on Amarillo Boulevard about a suspect pulling a gun on an employee and leaving with money. The suspect is described as a black...
2 insurance agencies robbed at gunpoint, Amarillo police looking for at least 1 suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Two insurance agencies less than a mile from each other were robbed at gunpoint. The first armed robbery happened at 10:16 a.m. at Texas Insurance located at 1500 E. Amarillo Blvd. According to police, the suspect entered the business and pulled a gun on employees.
Suspect arrested in connection to Saturday murder
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, a suspect connected to the death of 65-year-old Carlos Montenegro was arrested over the weekend. The police department detailed that Jesus Manuel Hernandez, Jr., was found by officers on Saturday in an apartment in the 1600 block of Dale Street. He was arrested on a murder […]
2 robberies occur within 1 hour in east Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating two armed robberies that occurred Tuesday morning at businesses along Amarillo Boulevard East in east Amarillo. According to a news release, Amarillo Police received the first call around 10:16 a.m. Tuesday from a business in the 1500 block of Amarillo Boulevard East. A […]
Amarillo police arrest man for weekend murder
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police arrested a man in connection with a weekend murder. Police found Jesus Manuel Hernandez Jr., 27, at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Dale Street. He was charged with murder and booked into the Potter County Detention Center. According to police,...
Potter County Sheriff's Office looking for 15-year-old boy missing since his birthday
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — The Potter County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 15-year-old boy who went missing on his birthday. Jadyn Gonzales was last seen by his father and stepmother at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to the sheriff's office, the father said he believes Jadyn may be...
Drunk driver sentenced to 10-years probation in crash that killed grandmother
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A drunk driver was sentenced to 10-years probation in a crash that killed a grandmother. Bryan Antonio Arriaga, who was 18-at the time of the crash, pleaded guilty on Monday to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and manslaughter. Judge Titiana Frausto sentenced Arriaga to 10-years...
APD Searching for Suspect in East Amarillo Shooting
According to a recent release by Amarillo Police Department, officers were dispatched to a shooting report yesterday at East Park, located at 700 S. Ross. Upon arrival, they located a victim, identified as Carlos Montenegro, 65 years old. The APD Homicide Unit was called to investigate, and they soon identified...
Traffic closed on Sundown due to overturned service vehicle
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— All traffic is reportedly closed on Sundown Lane between Soncy and Coulter while emergency responders deal with an overturned utility truck, according to a social media post from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office. Officials stated that one person has been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Officials ask to use alternative […]
Dog stolen by serial snatcher near Houston found in Texas panhandle 5 years later
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — A dog that was stolen by a suspected serial snatcher nearly five years ago near Houston was found Monday in the Texas panhandle. Sheba, a 2-year-old German Shepard, was reported missing in January 2018 by the Malmstrom family in Baytown. She was one of five...
Borger Animal Control finds German Shepard stolen from Baytown more than 5 years ago
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — Borger Animal Control recovered a German Shephard stolen from Baytown on Monday, City of Borger officials said. An animal control officer found the dog while out on patrol, the city said in a press release. The animal was scanned and the officer found that she...
APD Arrests One in Eastridge Homicide Investigation
A man has been taken into custody as part of an investigation by Amarillo Police into a homicide at Eastridge School Park. According to APD, early Thursday morning, officers were dispatched to 1300 Evergreen on the report of a male subject who had been assaulted at Eastridge School Park. The caller told dispatch that the man was not moving. Medical personnel responded, but life saving measures were unsuccessful.
Amarillo police: Man found dead in ditch died of an overdose
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police said a man found dead in a ditch died of an overdose. The body of 41-year-old Jeferey A. Pennington was found June 8 in a ditch near Mesquite Avenue and River Road. Cpl. Jeb Hilton said the autopsy showed no signs of foul...
VIDEO: 2 dead, 1 injured after crash on US 54 in Dallam County
Sgt. Blackmon honored at Welcome Pardner's breakfast. KFDA SUNDAY WEEKEND EDITION 10 P.M. VIDEO: ‘We have to get back to that’: Dalhart High School updates phone, electronics policy to refocus students. Updated: 11 hours ago. Randall ISD open house tomorrow. Updated: 11 hours ago. VIDEO: Tx Panhandle residents...
Hit & Run: Driver, 3 passengers take off after hitting 2 vehicles in store parking lot
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating a hit and run. At 4:25 p.m., officers were called to the Toot'n Totum at SE 34th Ave. and Osage Street. According to police, a grey Dodge Charger hit two pickup trucks in the parking lot. The driver and three passengers...
Man beaten to death at park, suspect arrested
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man was beaten to death overnight at a park, according to Amarillo police. Someone called 911 around 12:15 a.m. to report an assault at Eastridge School Park. They said the victim was not moving. "Medical personnel responded but life saving measures were unsuccessful," police...
The Mysterious Case of Former Amarillo Resident, Steven Koecher
I always wonder how people can just up and disappear. I mean, a whole person--GONE. How can that happen? You figure somehow they will be found. The family will get some closure at some point. That doesn't always happen. We have seen that with the Dorien Thomas case, which is...
Fatal motorcycle accident east of Claude
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is dead following a motorcycle accident Friday morning east of Claude. The Texas Department of Public Safety says, Gordon Elmore, of Wichita Falls was riding east on U.S. 287 near County Rd 21 in the inside lane. He failed to negotiate a curve, causing...
1 dead, 1 arrested after early Thursday murder in east Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an arrest that reportedly occurred Thursday morning, related to a murder in east Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, officers were dispatched to Eastridge School Park, located at 1300 Evergreen, at 12:14 a.m. Thursday on a call of a […]
Homicide in East Amarillo Occurred in Same Park as 2016 Murder
It seems with each passing day the murder rate in Amarillo goes through the roof. Another murder occurred in Amarillo, early Thursday morning, July 28th Amarillo Police responded to a call in Eastridge Park. A male suspect had been assaulted, and according to the 9-1-1 caller, the male was not moving. Although life-saving efforts were made by medical responders the man could not be revived. The deceased was identified as Khamphanh Phoummphard, male age 54.
