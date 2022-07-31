Flash flood warning issued for Grand Lake

www.skyhinews.com
Flash flood warnings issued for parts of Larimer and Grand counties
The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings Sunday afternoon for two burn scar areas in Colorado.
There were two separate Flash Flood Warnings in effect for different parts of Colorado on Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service in Boulder confirmed. According to NWS, there was a Flash Flood Warning for the eastern portion of the Cameron Peak Burn Area until 3:45 p.m. in Larimer County, which included Masonville. This had the potential to effect roughly 216 people. Another Flash Flood Warning impacted the East Troublesome Fire Area until 4 p.m. in Grand County. This included Grand Lake and Highway 125. This had the potential to impact almost 500 people and one school.
Small wildfire singes neighborhood in Larimer County
It was a close call for residents on Wild Wing drive in Larimer County after a fire broke out on Sunday around 11:30 a.m. Josh Montgomery lives in the area, and he first realized something was wrong when his power went out. He then saw his neighbor jumping a fence, trying to put out a small fire that had ignited in a grassy area. That's when Montgomery jumped in to help. "Oh yeah we were dancing and running, trying to get the cats out and my wife out," Montgomery told CBS4. "There was a power line bouncing and it just...
Bear scares in Summit County: An uptick in encounters makes residents worry about deadly consequences of improper food storage
Over the past week, there have been multiple bear encounters in Summit County. In both the Wildernest Village in Silverthorne and in Dillon Valley, two residents have reported bears within feet of their homes in the past week. Kyle Walker grew up in Summit County and moved back in 2020....
Changes to camping being rolled out at popular areas in Colorado
The U.S. Forest Service has announced changes to camping in some of the most visited areas around Summit County. Rather than pitching a tent anywhere they please, campers are now limited to designated spots along Boreas Pass. Starting near the end of August, that will be the case too along Peru Creek, closer to Keystone.
Remembering the 1933 Castlewood Canyon Dam flood
Hikers walk near the Castlewood Canyon Dam remains.Colorado Parks and Wildlife. (Franktown, Colo.) When the Castlewood Canyon Dam burst 89 years ago, the water traveled over 40 miles into Denver, submerging the city in four feet of water.
Larimer County fire east of Carter Lake
A view captured video of a fire burning in Larimer County on Sunday, July 31. Credit: Ken Gallegoa.
Remembering the 1976 Big Thompson Canyon flood
Sunday marks the 46th anniversary of the Big Thompson Canyon flood, which claimed the lives of 144 people and earned the unfortunate title of the deadliest flash flood in Colorado history.
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, July 24-30.
Real estate transactions totaled $19,515,030 across 19 sales for the week of July 24 to 30. Agricultural residences on agricultural land, SECS 21-3-76, 22-3-76, 27-3-76, 28-3-76, 29-3-76; Harper Outright Exemption Lots B,C,D,E. Seller: Stillwater Creek LLC. Buyer: /J/ Ranch LLC. Price: $8,900,000. 1246 GCR 54/Homestead Drive, Granby. 5,305-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2...
Worst floods in Colorado history
Monsoon moisture is bringing much-needed rain to Colorado. While some areas have reported flash flooding, it doesn't compare to some of the worst floods in state history.
Letter: Thompson Road is not Grand Elk HOA’s responsibility
In response to your coverage of the 7/26/22 meeting at Granby Town Hall with the Grand Elk General Improvement District board. The Grand Elk board president, David Hall, and former board president, Joe Press were each were only given three minutes to speak, while comments from the Town were not limited in their time.
Ashley Stolzmann’s victory in the hotly contested race for Boulder County commissioner has officially been certified. Here’s what you need to know about the powerful elected position and why it matters.
When results began to trickle in on election night during Boulder County’s recent primary on June 28, only one race was closely contested by voters. The county commissioners’ District 3 seat came down to a razor-thin projected margin of victory decided by merely 68 votes, a small enough margin to trigger an automatic recount.
Daughter remembers Susan Jacobsen, jokester and friend
Susan Jacobsen died while kayaking on Lake Granby on July 13. Although her husband, Pete Jacobsen, preferred larger boats, Susan loved paddling the kayak she bought some 15 years ago. Susan’s daughter, Jordan Kuzma, described her mother — who had a history of volunteering as a cook on a dolphin...
Colorado’s mountain airports are thriving despite national rural air service struggle
Colorado’s mountain-town airports are busier than ever despite airlines limping through a pilot shortage and slashing service to smaller communities. The number of passengers flying in and out of Aspen, Durango, Eagle County, Gunnison, Hayden and Montrose in 2022 is on a record-setting pace, marking a rural airport strength that does not reflect national trends.
Progress on Roundabout Brings Intersection Closure
A lot has changed near the intersection of 35th Ave. and O St. in the past three months as the Weld County Department of Public Works and project contractor, IHC Scott, work to construct a [...] This post Progress on Roundabout Brings Intersection Closure previously appeared on North Forty News.
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
Remains of missing Colorado woman identified, authorities ask anyone with information to contact them
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking anyone who has information on the death of Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro to contact them. Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, called 911 from the Miner’s Candle area of Clear Creek County on Feb. 13 saying she was stuck in the snow. The area is south of I-70 between Idaho Springs and Georgetown. Authorities responded to the area and found her vehicle, but at that time Tafoya-Deltoro wasn’t nearby. Her remains were eventually found on June 4, authorities didn’t elaborate on how far she was from the vehicle.
Granby Board of Trustees discusses Thompson Road repair plan
Granby’s Board of Trustees met as the Grand Elk General Improvement District Board on Tuesday night before their regular board meeting. As the general improvement district board, they discussed ideas to finance the repair of the stretch of Thompson Road from Highway 40 to the Grand Elk neighborhood. Town...
South Adams County water district buying Denver’s water to dilute “forever chemicals”
The South Adams County Water and Sanitation District, anchored by Commerce City, will be paying Denver Water $2.75 million this year for enough supply to dilute local well water tainted by PFAS “forever chemicals” from firefighting foam runoff, officials said on June 26. The district serves 65,000 people,...
Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
