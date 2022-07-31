ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina: Suspect arrested following officer-involved shooting in Greenville

By Sydney Broadus, Nikolette Miller
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said a suspect is in custody Saturday following an officer-involved shooting.

Officers responded to Stratham Place Apartments located at Shaw Street close to 7:30 a.m. Officers searched for a suspect that was located in the middle of the complex.

The suspect discharged a firearm when an officer called out to them, police said. The officer retaliated by discharging their weapon.

Officials said no one was wounded during the exchange of gunfire.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the suspect fled but was later found, arrested and taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Officers said they have charged Theodis Hester Williams with multiple weapons charges, interfering with a police officer and assault/attempted murder.

Police said Williams is also facing previous outstanding warrants.

SLED is investigating the shooting at this time.

