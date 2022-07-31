NY Lottery
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ These New York lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Take 5 Midday
09-11-20-25-32
(nine, eleven, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-two)
Numbers Midday
4-1-3
(four, one, three)
Win 4 Midday
3-2-3-6
(three, two, three, six)
Numbers Evening
4-9-3
(four, nine, three)
Win 4 Evening
3-6-2-9
(three, six, two, nine)
Take 5 Evening
05-14-29-38-39
(five, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
Pick 10
09-15-21-22-23-31-34-36-39-42-43-46-56-58-67-68-69-73-78-79
(nine, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-three, forty-six, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)
Cash4Life
16-23-29-59-60, Cash Ball: 3
(sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, fifty-nine, sixty; Cash Ball: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 1,280,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 187,000,000
Comments / 0