Lottery

NY Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ These New York lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Take 5 Midday

09-11-20-25-32

(nine, eleven, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-two)

Numbers Midday

4-1-3

(four, one, three)

Win 4 Midday

3-2-3-6

(three, two, three, six)

Numbers Evening

4-9-3

(four, nine, three)

Win 4 Evening

3-6-2-9

(three, six, two, nine)

Take 5 Evening

05-14-29-38-39

(five, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Pick 10

09-15-21-22-23-31-34-36-39-42-43-46-56-58-67-68-69-73-78-79

(nine, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-three, forty-six, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)

Cash4Life

16-23-29-59-60, Cash Ball: 3

(sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, fifty-nine, sixty; Cash Ball: three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,280,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 187,000,000





Idaho's top court latest in red state to weigh abortion ban

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It’s likely that virtually all abortions will be banned eventually in deeply conservative Idaho, along with most other Republican-dominated states, but there are still battles to play out in court and maybe the legislature as abortion rights advocates continue to try to resist what could be inevitable. Wednesday, lawyers for a doctor, a regional Planned Parenthood affiliate and the state government went before the Idaho’s state Supreme Court for arguments over whether a series of bans can be enforced this month. Even if the advocates prevail, state lawmakers could adopt new bans. The legal and political landscape has shifted almost daily since the June 24 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and allowed states to determine whether abortion should be allowed. Abortion rights groups had perhaps their biggest victory since the June 24 ruling on Tuesday, when Kansas voters decisively defeated an amendment to the state constitution that would have allowed lawmakers to impose restrictions on abortion — or even a ban. The conservative state was the first in the nation to have a ballot question on abortion since Roe v. Wade was overturned.
IDAHO STATE


Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was '100% real'

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was “100% real.” Speaking a day after the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the 2012 attack testified about the suffering, death threats and harassment they’ve endured because of what Jones has trumpeted on his media platforms, the Infowars host told a Texas courtroom that he definitely thinks the attack happened. “Especially since I’ve met the parents. It’s 100% real,” Jones said...
NEWTOWN, CT


Long days grind on search teams in flood-ravaged Appalachia

HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — For days, a search-and-rescue team led by Phillip Dix has combed debris-clogged creekbanks looking for survivors in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. His crew is used to the stifling heat and humidity but is laboring under the grind of 12-hour shifts spent pulling people from danger. The scope of the devastation and the conversations with people who lost everything keeps the rescuers going, said Dix, who leads the Memphis, Tennessee-based team. “It’s a job to us, but talking to the local people, that kind of brings it down to the human level, which our guys have to deal with,” Dix said Wednesday. “You can’t just turn that switch off when you’re talking to someone who’s lost everything they had.” Nearly a week since floodwaters consumed parts of Appalachia, rescue missions were winding down while supplies poured into what looms as a massive relief effort. Floodwaters wrecked homes and businesses, and some escaped the surging waters with only the clothes they wore.
KENTUCKY STATE


Hawaii school named for US leader muddles alumni identity

HONOLULU (AP) — In Hawaii, there’s a common question posed in the pidgin language of the islands: “Where you went grad?”. Knowing where someone went to high school has long been an important identity marker for Hawaii residents and helps connect people in the state’s close-knit communities. It’s an affiliation that goes far deeper than rooting for a certain team or cross-town rivalries.
HAWAII STATE
State
New York State


Arkansas panel rejects recreational marijuana ballot measure

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The State Board of Election Commissioners on Wednesday blocked a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana from appearing on Arkansas’ ballot this fall. The panel rejected the popular name and ballot title for the proposed constitutional amendment that supporters hoped to put on the November ballot. Supporters submitted more than enough valid signatures from registered voters to qualify, but the proposal still needed to be approved by the board to appear on the ballot. Arkansas voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana. The proposed amendment would allow people age 21 and older to possess up to one ounce of cannabis and would allow state-licensed dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana. An attorney for Responsible Growth Arkansas, the group backing the proposal, said it would appeal to the state Supreme Court.
ARKANSAS STATE


Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense. He faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in St. Croix County, which sits along Wisconsin’s border with Minnesota. The judge set bond at $1 million cash for Miu, who appeared at the hearing by video. The family of the teen who died has identified him as 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, of Stillwater, Minnesota. He would have been a senior at Stillwater High School this fall.
PRIOR LAKE, MN


NLRB: Mine workers to pay Alabama coal company over $13M

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A federal oversight board ordered the United Mine Workers of America to pay more than $13 million in compensation to an Alabama coal company where members have been on strike for more than a year, a ruling the union said Wednesday it would challenge. The National Labor Relations Board said Warrior Met Coal Mining was due some $13.3 million for costs including increased security, damage repair and lost revenues from unmined coal, and individuals were due almost $30,000, mostly for damage to vehicles. Both amounts included interest. The union, with roughly 1,100 members who went on strike against the Alabama-based company on April 1, 2021, called the NLRB assessment an “outrageous” decision that it planned to fight. “Is it now the policy of the federal government that unions be required to pay a company’s losses as a consequence of their members exercising their rights as working people? This is outrageous and effectively negates workers’ right to strike. It cannot stand,” international union president Cecil E. Roberts said in a statement.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL


Scenic California river hamlet razed by deadly wildfire

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — The scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people, a community center where they gathered, a corner store and a post office. But the wildfire raging through the forested region near the Oregon state line jumped the river last weekend, killing four residents of the tiny community and turning most of its homes and businesses to ash.
CALIFORNIA STATE


Judge: West Virginia Medicaid must cover transgender care

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Medicaid program must provide coverage for gender-confirming care for transgender residents, a federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Chuck Chambers in Huntington made the ruling Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by LGBTQ interest group Lambda Legal over treatments for gender dysphoria. Chambers said the Medicaid exclusion discriminated on the basis of sex and transgender status and violated the Equal Protection clause of the 14th Amendment, the Affordable Care Act and the Medicaid Act. Chambers certified the lawsuit as a class action, covering all transgender West Virginians who participate in Medicaid. “Protecting and advancing health care for transgender people is vital, sound, and just,” Lambda Legal attorney Avatara Smith-Carrington said in a statement. “Transgender West Virginia Medicaid participants deserve to have equal access to the same coverage for medically necessary healthcare that cisgender Medicaid participants receive as a matter of course.”
HUNTINGTON, WV


Police identify NC man found dead along Delaware road

LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — A North Carolina man was found dead along the side of the road in southern Delaware over the weekend, officials said Wednesday. Troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road in the Lincoln area of Sussex County around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road, Delaware State Police said in a news release. When troopers arrived, police said they found a man dead. On Wednesday, police announced that the man had been identified as Jose Santiago-Zamora Jimenez, 40, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Police have said they are conducting a criminal investigation, but they didn’t release details about how he died.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE


Montana State Library considers new logo color scheme

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — The commission that oversees the Montana State Library decided Wednesday to consider a different color scheme for its new logo after one commissioner argued the original design brought to mind a rainbow LGBTQ pride flag. A subcommittee was appointed to develop alternatives after the first logo — which featured a prism emitting four colors — was rejected on a 4-3 vote last month. Tammy Hall of Bozeman had criticized the colors during a June hearing and suggested the scheme be toned down to shades of blue, black and gray. Last month, she said her vote in opposition to the logo had nothing to do with the colors and that she thought the logo should be evaluated as part of the state government’s rebranding effort.
MONTANA STATE


Heavy rain causes flash flooding in central Mississippi

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Heavy rain caused flash flooding in central Mississippi Tuesday, trapping some people in homes and offices. WLBT-TV reported fire department crews used boats to get people out of homes in Canton, about 26 miles (42 kilometers) north of Jackson. Bubba Bramlett, district attorney for Madison and Rankin counties, told WAPT-TV that floodwaters surrounded his office in Canton. “All of the staff, they pretty much got stranded there in the office,” Bramlett said. “We were able to get the cars out of there and everybody is safe and all of our people are out. Now, we’re just hoping the office doesn’t flood.”
CANTON, MS


Trump loyalist wins GOP nod to oversee Arizona elections

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump won the Republican primary Tuesday for the top elections post in the presidential battleground. Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates in the race for secretary of state. His challengers included another candidate who repeated Trump’s false claims that he lost the 2020 presidential election because of fraud, a longtime state lawmaker and a businessman endorsed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey. Democrats and election security advocates warned that a victory for Finchem in the November general election will be dangerous for democracy. Finchem, who attended Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021, rally that preceded the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol, has said he only intends to ensure that election laws are followed to address concerns by many Republicans about how elections are run. Still, he tried to get the Legislature to overturn the 2020 election results and has spoken about making major changes to election rules that are written by the secretary.
ARIZONA STATE


Man charged with killing NY cop released from prison in May

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The suspect in the killing of an upstate New York police officer in July was released from prison two months earlier, and could face a life sentence without parole based on new charges a prosecutor announced Wednesday. Kelvin Vickers, 21, is charged in an eight-count indictment with aggravated murder, attempted murder, assault and weapons counts for the July 21 attack that killed Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, 54, and wounded Officer Sino Seng as the two sat in an unmarked vehicle. A funeral for the fallen officer was held Monday. Investigators said the shooter, unprovoked, approached from behind and fired at least 17 rounds, including one that penetrated a nearby house and injured a 15-year-old girl inside. Vickers, who is from Boston, has a long criminal record dating to when he was 12 years old and accused of assault and battery on a police officer, said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley.
ROCHESTER, NY


Ex-anchor Lake, lawyer Robson in tight Ariz. GOP gov's race

PHOENIX (AP) — Vote counting continued Wednesday in the close race to determine the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona, with former television news anchor Kari Lake narrowly leading lawyer Karrin Taylor Robson. The content is seen as a barometer of Donald Trump’s enduring influence after establishment Republicans came out in force behind Robson. Lake is closely aligned with the former president, who could gain allies with influence over how elections are run as he considers a 2024 White House campaign. The winner will advance to the November general election to take on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who defeated Marco Lopez, a former mayor of Nogales and border enforcement official during Obama’s administration, in Tuesday’s primary. Trump endorsed and campaigned for a group of candidates who supported his falsehoods about the 2020 election, including Lake, who says she would have refused to certify President Joe Biden’s narrow Arizona victory. Robson said the GOP should focus on the future despite the election from two years ago that she called “unfair.”
ARIZONA STATE


Washington voters weigh in on dozens of state primary races

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — HOLD HOLD HOLD. MOVING TUESDAY AUG. 2 AS ELECTION DAY LAYDOWN The top two candidates for a U.S. Senate seat, 10 congressional races and the secretary of state’s office will be decided by Washington voters in Tuesday’s primary. Voters will also weigh in on dozens of legislative contests and local elections. A key match in Tuesday’s election is the 8th Congressional District race, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier faces several opponents who hope to regain the district for Republicans, who held it until Schrier was first elected two years ago. Of the 10 candidates challenging her, three Republicans have raised the most: Army veteran Jesse Jensen, who ran unsuccessfully against Schrier in 2020; King County Council Member Reagan Dunn, a former federal prosecutor whose mother once held the seat; and former state attorney general candidate Matt Larkin.
WASHINGTON STATE


Man leaves S Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina inmate who killed four people in two states is off death row after a federal appeals court ruled the judge who sentenced him to die nearly two decades ago did not consider his abusive childhood or mental illness. The ruling last week means the number of prisoners on South Carolina’s death row has been cut nearly in half since the start of 2011, when the state carried out its last execution. Whether the state can begin putting inmates to death again may be determined this week at a trial in Columbia where lawyers for several death row prisoners are arguing the electric chair - as well as the newly established, but so far unused, firing squad - are cruel and unusual punishments. Only three inmates in the U.S., all in Utah, have died by firing squad since 1977 and 19 have been electrocuted this century.
COLUMBIA, SC
